Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb  (Read 10897 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #640 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:13:20 pm
If City beat them at the Emirates they win the league.

City could beat them both times and still not win it
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #641 on: Today at 06:14:36 pm »
Id take a draw
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #642 on: Today at 06:14:43 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:13:20 pm
If City beat them at the Emirates they win the league.

You just know we're gonna beat Arsenal at Anfield.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #643 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »
Diving Brummie prick...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #644 on: Today at 06:15:34 pm »
Grealish screaming in the refs face.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #645 on: Today at 06:15:36 pm »
This new Spurs manager seems OK.

 :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #646 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:14:32 pm
City could beat them both times and still not win it

No chance. Arsenal will drop more points in the second half of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #647 on: Today at 06:15:40 pm »
Come on Spurs, summon the spirit of 99 61
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #648 on: Today at 06:15:46 pm »
Grealish hit a landmine the way he launched himself then. Praise from Neville for "his ability to win fouls"
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #649 on: Today at 06:16:00 pm »
Of course the season we're dogshite they have Cancelo, who was probably the best defender on the planet last season, shipped out after a bust up with Guardiola and they field absolutele dross the likes of Akanji, Ake and Rico fucking Lewis.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #650 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
Grealish is so talented but essentially just tries to buy free kicks
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #651 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm »
Yessss, Hojberg does "the everton"
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #652 on: Today at 06:16:48 pm »
What a awful free kick.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #653 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:15:12 pm
Diving Brummie prick...

Sh!t Robbie Williams tribute.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #654 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Now faking head injuries getting chuckled about by these twats on comms
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #655 on: Today at 06:17:33 pm »
Fuck sake, footballs a joke. He watched where the ball went and then fell to the floor.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #656 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
This head injury thing needs players going off the pitch for 10 minutes and retrospective banning. I understand the concerns against it but still, something needs doing about it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #657 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm »
Grealish is such an underwhelming footballer. Bases his whole game around winning fouls.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #658 on: Today at 06:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:17:33 pm
Fuck sake, footballs a joke. He watched where the ball went and then fell to the floor.

Concussion can be delayed...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #659 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Of course the season we're dogshite they have Cancelo, who was probably the best defender on the planet last season, shipped out after a bust up with Guardiola and they field absolutele dross the likes of Akanji, Ake and Rico fucking Lewis.

Pep would have kept Cancelo if we were in the title race.

There's 2 things Pep cares about - beating us to trophies and winning the CL.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #660 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:02 pm
Concussion can be delayed...

Oh hes concussed? Guess hell be out for a couple weeks now then
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #661 on: Today at 06:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Of course the season we're dogshite they have Cancelo, who was probably the best defender on the planet last season, shipped out after a bust up with Guardiola and they field absolutele dross the likes of Akanji, Ake and Rico fucking Lewis.

Walker is starting to lose a little athleticism too. He'll be dogshit without it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #662 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Players needing a neck brace after heading the ball is one of the most bollock-twisting aspects of the modern game...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #663 on: Today at 06:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:18:39 pm
Oh hes concussed? Guess hell be out for a couple weeks now then

Didnt hit him. Maybe Kanes head hit him but he only went down when he saw where the ball went.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #664 on: Today at 06:19:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:19:34 pm
Didnt hit him. Maybe Kanes head hit him but he only went down when he saw where the ball went.

Fuck sake, footballs a joke
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #665 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:18:30 pm
Pep would have kept Cancelo if we were in the title race.

There's 2 things Pep cares about - beating us to trophies and winning the CL.

Yeah he can't stand it when another manager is talked about as being "the best in the world." He's got some kind of Kopp complex.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #666 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm »
This City team is nothing special at all. Nowhere near the standards either us or them set in the past few years. Ake as a starter says it all.

Arsenal have this in the bag.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #667 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
More likely City finish 3rd than 1st
