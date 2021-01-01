« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb  (Read 9539 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #520 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
First time watching City for a while. What is this weird system theyre doing? Its all over the place.
Online DelTrotter

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #521 on: Today at 04:44:57 pm »
City are awful, any shot on target v Ederson is a goal too
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #522 on: Today at 04:45:28 pm »
GET IN

Harry you legend!

COYS

Oh when the spurssssssss

in that Nambaaaaaaaa
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #523 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Unusually poor from Rodri there, city off it too so far this season against their previous standards.
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #524 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
Awful pass from Rodri.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #525 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm »
Congratulations harry kane, our greatest ever goal scorer, and hes one of our own!
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:43:01 pm
First time watching City for a while. What is this weird system theyre doing? Its all over the place.

Its bonkers.

Inverted full backs.

That goal is against run of play though.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #527 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Abu Dhabi and Saudi to break all kinds of spending records this summer.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #528 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
Hoiburg and Bennacour, are the exact type of midfielders we used to go after.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #529 on: Today at 04:47:52 pm »
City are phoning it in. Make it so easy for Arsenal with Pep having a meltdown.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #530 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
This Lewis chap. He is the one they ditched cancelo for, right?   ;D first time watching him. Got burnt twice for Emerson of all people then awful pass to him, but terrible attempt to get the ball back
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #531 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Its bonkers.

Inverted full backs.



That goal is against run of play though.
Pip over thinking things again, he's a complete blert.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #532 on: Today at 04:48:16 pm »
The highlight of Harold Kane's life this. Lad won;t win a trophy.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #533 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:48:01 pm
This Lewis chap. He is the one they ditched cancelo for, right?   ;D first time watching him. Got burnt twice for Emerson of all people then awful pass to him, but terrible attempt to get the ball back

Shades of Ferguson and Stam. Another gifted title for Arsenal that year as well.

Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #534 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:47:52 pm
City are phoning it in. Make it so easy for Arsenal with Pep having a meltdown.

They arent phoning it in though.

They are close go last seasons total after same games.
