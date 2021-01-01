First time watching City for a while. What is this weird system theyre doing? Its all over the place.
Its bonkers. Inverted full backs. That goal is against run of play though.
This Lewis chap. He is the one they ditched cancelo for, right? first time watching him. Got burnt twice for Emerson of all people then awful pass to him, but terrible attempt to get the ball back
City are phoning it in. Make it so easy for Arsenal with Pep having a meltdown.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]