Did anyone else lose all appetite about following the PL rest of the season? I am only curious if Arsenal would manage to win it and hopefully Spurs (or us but doesn't look promising) steal Top 4 spot from Newcastle. That's about it.



I stopped watching the PL about 8 or 9 years ago. I watch us and cannot be arsed with the rest, although I did watch the first half yesterday to see if the shite kicked the fuck out of Arsenal - was not impressed at all with Arsenal, miles off us when at our best. She watches her lot and if I'm in the room, I'll look up. Her running commentary of "what the fuck was that", "this is shit" usually tells me all I need to know.