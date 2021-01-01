I stopped watching the PL about 8 or 9 years ago. I watch us and cannot be arsed with the rest.
Same here roughly, nothing to do with us being a bit shit at the moment. But I don't watch us either though, just have score updates on Text page 316 or match day comms on here.
Can't be arsed with most modern players, jumped up, unlikeable cheating wind up merchants.
I lived for Footy once, now as good or bad as we are I don't really care for it.It might be an age thing too, I've just got far better, less stressful things to do with my time these days.Too many things took a back seat to footy years ago, never again. I love my life now, more than I ever did!