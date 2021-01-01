« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb  (Read 9017 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 06:10:33 pm »
For anyone who watched (or heard) the post match presser - was that Pearce that Jürgen wouldn't speak to?

Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 06:11:22 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:10:33 pm
For anyone who watched (or heard) the post match presser - was that Pearce that Jürgen wouldn't speak to?



Yes apparently.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:11:22 pm
Yes apparently.

Any idea what Pearce did to p!ss the boss off, Chakan?
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm
Any idea what Pearce did to p!ss the boss off, Chakan?

Clickbait articles for the atheltic.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 06:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm
Clickbait articles for the atheltic.

 Ta!

:thumbup
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm
Clickbait articles for the atheltic.
It's all he's good for these days, very rarely has any real insider knowledge now.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm »
Joelinton, who has avoided a booking a few times today, finally booked for a terrible dive
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm »
fuck me.......that dive by Joelinton :lmao
Online Wolverine

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm »
Newcastle are atrocious would be a crying shame if they got top four. Brighton and Brentford deserve it far more than they do.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm »
Thought Rice was overrated but he has really improved and impressed me the last 2 seasons. He is what we need to be adding to our midfield in the summer plus a few others
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm »
What a tackle by Aguerd
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:18:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm
What a tackle by Aguerd

He looks brilliant Aguerd. But maybe one of those players whose injury record might stop him becoming a top player.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm
Thought Rice was overrated but he has really improved and impressed me the last 2 seasons. He is what we need to be adding to our midfield in the summer plus a few others

Very average
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm »
Get fucked Saudicastle   :wanker
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm
Get fucked Saudicastle   :wanker

One of the rare highlights of the day.

At least wolves and West Ham keep the pressure on Everton
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Did anyone else lose all appetite about following the PL rest of the season? I am only curious if Arsenal would manage to win it and hopefully Spurs (or us but doesn't look promising) steal Top 4 spot from Newcastle. That's about it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:25:41 pm
Did anyone else lose all appetite about following the PL rest of the season? I am only curious if Arsenal would manage to win it and hopefully Spurs (or us but doesn't look promising) steal Top 4 spot from Newcastle. That's about it.

I wouldn't even go that far. I watched the Chelsea game midweek just to see Fernandez play, but apart from that I can't remember a game I watched properly. Always happens when your own team turns to shite.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:53:31 pm
I wouldn't even go that far. I watched the Chelsea game midweek just to see Fernandez play, but apart from that I can't remember a game I watched properly. Always happens when your own team turns to shite.
Crazy enough, I am actually expecting us to do well in the CL. Real Madrid doesn't look all that if we find a solution for Vinicius.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Very well taken goal.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:14:50 pm
Crazy enough, I am actually expecting us to do well in the CL. Real Madrid doesn't look all that if we find a solution for Vinicius.

We cant find a solution for far less capable players than Vinicius but hey ho.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #500 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm »
any streams ? thanks
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #501 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:14:13 pm
We cant find a solution for far less capable players than Vinicius but hey ho.

We are going to get battered.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:25:41 pm
Did anyone else lose all appetite about following the PL rest of the season? I am only curious if Arsenal would manage to win it and hopefully Spurs (or us but doesn't look promising) steal Top 4 spot from Newcastle. That's about it.

Lost it years ago.

Ill randomly watch the odd game when Ive got nothing better to do or better football is on - like yesterday I watched the 2nd half of the Everton game, but thats about it.  Dont make an effort to see what games are on and when, so I can watch them, havent done for years.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #503 on: Today at 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:25:41 pm
Did anyone else lose all appetite about following the PL rest of the season? I am only curious if Arsenal would manage to win it and hopefully Spurs (or us but doesn't look promising) steal Top 4 spot from Newcastle. That's about it.

I stopped watching the PL about 8 or 9 years ago. I watch us and cannot be arsed with the rest, although I did watch the first half yesterday to see if the shite kicked the fuck out of Arsenal - was not impressed at all with Arsenal, miles off us when at our best. She watches her lot and if I'm in the room, I'll look up. Her running commentary of "what the fuck was that", "this is shit" usually tells me all I need to know.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #504 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm »
Need a leeds equaliser here, we cant afford to see either of these pick up 3 points
Online mikeb58

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #505 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:42:02 pm
I stopped watching the PL about 8 or 9 years ago. I watch us and cannot be arsed with the rest.


Same here roughly, nothing to do with us being a bit shit at the moment. But I don't watch us either though, just have score updates on Text page 316 or match day comms on here.

Can't be arsed with most modern players, jumped up, unlikeable cheating wind up merchants.

I lived for Footy once, now as good or bad as we are I don't really care for it.It might be an age thing too, I've just got far better, less stressful things to do with my time these days.Too many things took a back seat to footy years ago, never again. I love my life now, more than I ever did!


Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #506 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:18:42 pm
any streams ? thanks

https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/premier-league/nottingham-forest-vs-leeds-united/104844/ & https://techclips.net/5237/s2/ & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html

There are some more links on the 1st page of the thread mate.


If you're ever stuck for a stream this should be okay for one (60+ stream site links): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #507 on: Today at 03:16:12 pm »
Weston McKennie should be able get back to his fighting weight now hes swapped Italian cuisine for Yorkshire. Hes a chunky one.
