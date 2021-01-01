« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb

Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
This performance by the Shite just proves how lazy and deceitful so many of their players have been throughout the past few seasons. Just pathetic all round by them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Two big misses for Everton in a couple of minutes, Arsenal not coping
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Arsenal are crapping themselves

Yep. Wouldn't be surprised if Everton score before HT
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
All Everton here, should be at least one up
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:04:37 pm
Arsenal playing as they usually do at Goodison, horrendously.

Always going to be a horrible game for Arsenal but it's whether they can scrap the result out. They can afford a draw.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
*rolls eyes*

If they had bothered like this under Lampard they wouldn't be in trouble. I reckona  draw here and they will target the Derby next week.

Saints preserve us from new manager bounce.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:02:33 pm
It has 0-0 all over it. Im in the Annie road too which was horrible against Chelsea plus I cant see the Everton fans if we score haha
Don't think there's a surer bet this season than for them to win 1-0 with a goal from one of their groks at a corner where Ali gets his face smashed in and a foul is not given by VAR.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:03:20 pm
They always shit it at Anfield regardless

Mate, if we were brimming with confidence and had a fully functioning midfield I'd agree. As it stands though, we aren't and haven't. They'll fancy their chances big time if they can get something out of today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:06:36 pm
Mate, if we were brimming with confidence and had a fully functioning midfield I'd agree. As it stands though, we aren't and haven't. They'll fancy their chances big time if they can get something out of today.

they are shit, we'll win.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Don't think there's a surer bet this season than for them to win 1-0 with a goal from one of their groks at a corner where Ali gets his face smashed in and a foul is not given by VAR.

It'll be panic stations at every set piece.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:07:03 pm
they are shit, we'll win.

Wish I had your confidence. We aren't great ourselves.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Everton doing well to keep Odegaards neat touches as far away from their goal as possible.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Commentator on that Everton chance; it takes everyone back to the Gascoigne miss in Euro 96.  Safe to say it only took the commentator back to that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Still think City will win the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Embarrassing from Martinelli
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Imagine if Salah was reffed the same way Martinelli and Saka is! Atleast 50 free kicks and 10 penalties more over a season
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
How are these top of the league - they're dogshit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:47 pm
It'll be panic stations at every set piece.
Like it was at Brentford and we all saw how that game panned out for us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
How are these top of the league - they're dogshit.
Because City took a year off to figure out how to use Haaland and Liverpool didn't bother buying midfielders when they had the chance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
This is already chalk and cheese to lampard Everton

How Embarrassing for the fat bald lump
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:12:57 pm
Embarrassing from Martinelli

Yep but the gobshite criticises Gueye
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Never stop this crowd booing :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
How are these top of the league - they're dogshit.

City taking their eye off the ball and Liverpool self destruction.

Not enough teams have got into Arsenal either, they've had it easy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Pickford doing Pickford things. Gets away with it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:15:38 pm
This is already chalk and cheese to lampard Everton

How Embarrassing for the fat bald lump
He could be the shittest manager ever to manage in the PL and by God there's been some stiff competition
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Pickford fucks up and the ref gives him a free kick.
Absolute shite
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
You'd think Dyche is the first manager to ever have a plucky 0-0 as an underdog in a home game at HT judging by these commentators.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
That dive by Pickford as Nketiah slid in :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
How is that a foul on Pickford?

Another chance for Calvert Lewin
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Man, they sure got into the 'lump it long and rough em up' routine pretty quick, didn't they? Tis in their DNA.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
I can't see Everton keeping up this workrate for the full 90. They'll be a lot fitter by this time next week though I would have thought.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
How are these top of the league - they're dogshit.

Few injuries and rivals either being underwhelming, inconsistent or seemingly not arsed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Calvert Lewin didn't a dress that properly ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Cow's arse + Banjo = Calvert-Lewin
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
The irony of Coote giving that freekick for the 'lunge' against Pickford.....c*nt
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Amazing to think Pickford has over 200 plus performances for the BS yet not one of those managers has realised how poor he is. It sums everything up about them somehow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Is Coote Pickfords dad?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:18:38 pm
Man, they sure got into the 'lump it long and rough em up' routine pretty quick, didn't they? Tis in their DNA.

Bunch of shitty players trying a bit harder
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Everton won 0-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Called this game totally wrong - arsenal cant cope with the knock it up to the big man strategum
