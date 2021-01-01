Arsenal are crapping themselves
Arsenal playing as they usually do at Goodison, horrendously.
It has 0-0 all over it. Im in the Annie road too which was horrible against Chelsea plus I cant see the Everton fans if we score haha
They always shit it at Anfield regardless
Mate, if we were brimming with confidence and had a fully functioning midfield I'd agree. As it stands though, we aren't and haven't. They'll fancy their chances big time if they can get something out of today.
Don't think there's a surer bet this season than for them to win 1-0 with a goal from one of their groks at a corner where Ali gets his face smashed in and a foul is not given by VAR.
they are shit, we'll win.
It'll be panic stations at every set piece.
How are these top of the league - they're dogshit.
Embarrassing from Martinelli
This is already chalk and cheese to lampard Everton How Embarrassing for the fat bald lump
Man, they sure got into the 'lump it long and rough em up' routine pretty quick, didn't they? Tis in their DNA.
