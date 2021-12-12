Next manager bounce. Let's hope not.



Dogs of war on steroids could really knock Arsenal out their stride. Helps slightly that it's an early kick off as that takes the edge off games but they could come unstuck there today - Arteta has lost both games there as Arsenal manager.Could see City slipping up at Spurs as well. Got a bad record there since they moved (may have lost every game at the new stadium when they were a lot better than now).