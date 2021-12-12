« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb

elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 29,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
didn't watch the whole match, how was Enzo?
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,727
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
Maybe another 300m will do it mate

Fucking chav

A Red Abroad

  Main Stander
  Posts: 104
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm
This was abject. Chelsea will see tomorrow lunch time just how far they are from challenging.

Who? Everton?




















 ;D
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,968
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm
Seems mad and unfair that Chelsea can't buy a bunch of players for another few months.
Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,831
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
How long do we think Potter will get?
Wghennessy

  Kopite
  Posts: 778
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
Most of the Chelsea signings will probably end up being good but it wont be thanks to Potter. Hes made every Chelsea player worse. Not one of their players has improved since hes been there. Theyre abhorrent.

He's 10/1 to be the next manager gone, worth a fiver imo.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,968
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
He'll probably get the CL campaign while they're in it at least.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 101,997
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:22 pm
Sack Potter, bring Lamps home (again).

Alright Genie.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 71,362
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
didn't watch the whole match, how was Enzo?

Quiet but tidy in possession, although he did give it away a few times. Didnt run with the ball at all and sat much deeper than I expected.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:42:51 am
Arsenal have beaten Everton in 99 league matches - no team has ever recorded 100 wins against a single opponent in English league history.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 101,997
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #131 on: Today at 05:56:52 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:42:51 am
Arsenal have beaten Everton in 99 league matches - no team has ever recorded 100 wins against a single opponent in English league history.

You got 99 problems but a Dyche aint one.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,368
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #132 on: Today at 06:23:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:42:51 am
Arsenal have beaten Everton in 99 league matches - no team has ever recorded 100 wins against a single opponent in English league history.

Next manager bounce. Let's hope not.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,968
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #133 on: Today at 08:11:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:23:24 am
Next manager bounce. Let's hope not.

Dogs of war on steroids could really knock Arsenal out their stride. Helps slightly that it's an early kick off as that takes the edge off games but they could come unstuck there today - Arteta has lost both games there as Arsenal manager.


Could see City slipping up at Spurs as well. Got a bad record there since they moved (may have lost every game at the new stadium when they were a lot better than now).
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #134 on: Today at 08:29:05 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:57 am
Dogs of war on steroids could really knock Arsenal out their stride. Helps slightly that it's an early kick off as that takes the edge off games but they could come unstuck there today - Arteta has lost both games there as Arsenal manager.


Could see City slipping up at Spurs as well. Got a bad record there since they moved (may have lost every game at the new stadium when they were a lot better than now).

I definitely was hoping the fraud lampard was still in charge , or even bielsa because hed have ran them into the ground this week.

If we get an early goal it could get ugly though. We have been on it all season in the league, especially the way we started games. We need more of the same.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 54,022
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #135 on: Today at 08:30:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:42:51 am
Arsenal have beaten Everton in 99 league matches - no team has ever recorded 100 wins against a single opponent in English league history.

Another first for Everton
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,968
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #136 on: Today at 08:38:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:05 am
I definitely was hoping the fraud lampard was still in charge , or even bielsa because hed have ran them into the ground this week.

If we get an early goal it could get ugly though. We have been on it all season in the league, especially the way we started games. We need more of the same.

You need Partey back in there and to score the first goal. It could well be one of those where you either smash them and they turn feral on the team/board or they hit their stride and it turns into a cup final type occasion and atmosphere. A scrappy 1-0 win for Arsenal would be exactly the kind of result to show the resilience is there to see the title through.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
Reply #137 on: Today at 08:41:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:43 am
You need Partey back in there and to score the first goal. It could well be one of those where you either smash them and they turn feral on the team/board or they hit their stride and it turns into a cup final type occasion and atmosphere. A scrappy 1-0 win for Arsenal would be exactly the kind of result to show the resilience is there to see the title through.

I prefer a 4-0 half time lead with Dychy on the sidelines smiling to himself in irony.


A scrappy 1-0 may involve a few broken legs for our players.
