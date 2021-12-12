Dogs of war on steroids could really knock Arsenal out their stride. Helps slightly that it's an early kick off as that takes the edge off games but they could come unstuck there today - Arteta has lost both games there as Arsenal manager.
Could see City slipping up at Spurs as well. Got a bad record there since they moved (may have lost every game at the new stadium when they were a lot better than now).
I definitely was hoping the fraud lampard was still in charge , or even bielsa because hed have ran them into the ground this week.
If we get an early goal it could get ugly though. We have been on it all season in the league, especially the way we started games. We need more of the same.