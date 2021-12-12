« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb  (Read 839 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,019
Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal 12:30 BTSport
Aston Villa V Leicester City 15:00
Brentford V Southampton 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Manchester United V Crystal Palace 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool 15:00
Newcastle United V West Ham United 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City 16:30 skysports

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United 20:00 skysports
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TankEngine10

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Fucking Wolves again. Sick of the bastards.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Fucking Wolves again. Sick of the bastards.

Little Red Riding Hood?
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,262
  • JFT96.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Fucking Wolves again. Sick of the bastards.

Welcome back, Effes.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,099
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:04 am »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me   www.atdhe.us


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Premier_League
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:42:32 am »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,539
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Welcome back, Effes.

;D

Bet they fit in the rearranged Wolves home game soon just for the hell of it as if we haven't seen enough of them.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm »
Ziyech starts :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,562
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »
Chelsea squad still looks average
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:11:15 pm
Chelsea squad still looks average

They shouldve spent more to be fair
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:35:47 pm »
Why have sky  got two former man utd players presenting the game. Gary Neville and Howard Webb.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,076
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:36:43 pm »
Howard Webb doing pre match interviews.
I am old enough to remember when refs were anonymous. Mainly due to the fact they were competent.
Webb made at least one game changing error in most of the games I had the misfortune to see him officiate.
His cowardly performance in the World Cup summed him up.
On a side note I never understood how a serving member of South Yorkshire police was allowed to referee any of our games. Yet more callous contempt for the fans by the FA.
A decent man would have excused himself on the grounds that SYP were being investigated for a corrupt cover up.
One that lasted 30 years.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Just completely brushing over the blatant cheating of spending- "exciting to have talented young players in the league". Football, and the media around it, is eating itself
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,955
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,562
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm »
Sky will love it if they win big here

Another shiny toy
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,327
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:59:54 pm »
Will be watching as Fernandez is playing. Really jealous that Chelsea got him.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:54 pm
Will be watching as Fernandez is playing. Really jealous that Chelsea got him.

At least youre calling him by his surname. Baby steps.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,377
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:04:52 pm »
They were trying to get rid a couple days ago, why is Ziyech starting!?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:04:52 pm
They were trying to get rid a couple days ago, why is Ziyech starting!?

Theyre a bit light on numbers to be fair.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,757
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Is Ziyech on loan from PSG?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm »
Timing as we are talking about James being a good defender whilst Robinson walks past him
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,327
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:08:24 pm »
Was really impressed with Badiashile against us. He is big (6ft 4), quick and really seems to be able to pass that ball well with his left foot. Looks like a promising player.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm »
Fulham all over them
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:15:03 pm »
How is that not a booking for James for knocking the ball out of someones hands? So petulant
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:23:09 pm »
Good pace to this game at least. For all the possession, chelsea have had 1 shot
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:29 pm »
Joao Palinha is a good player.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:27:41 pm »
It says a lot how fucked up Chelsea's recruitment is and how detached Potter is from it that two players are starting who they were actively trying to flog 2 days ago.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:32:41 pm »
Good game this ...much prefer Friday night games to Sat/Sun early kick offs or the dreaded Monday night fixture...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
Hope they bring Mudryk on in the second half. Looking forward to see how he gets on.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:34:38 pm »
Mudryk and Fernandez have both been wank. Clearly flops.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:35:01 pm »
Decent game so far

Fernandez looks like hell be effective as he plays the game at a good speed and hes been getting up and down effectively. Bit like Nunez in that hes constantly involved

Not sure why Chelsea persist with Havertz up top, always looks out of place there
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:35:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:34:35 pm
Hope they bring Mudryk on in the second half. Looking forward to see how he gets on.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:36:55 pm »
Terrible there from the ref. Fulham on the attack, breaking through, and he brings it back for a free kick to them in their half instead if playing advantage. Would have been a great chance to whip it in, too.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,562
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:37:13 pm »
Amazing what a good midfielder can do
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm »
Enzo got destroyed there
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:38:26 pm »
Incredible cross but wasted

/

More baffled by the fee for Cucurella every time I see him play
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm »
Mitrovic is costing fulham, terrible positioning and they have no outlet when they reach the final third
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,562
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:38:00 pm
Enzo got destroyed there

I dont think hes a holding midfielder myself
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm »
Never mind Fernandez. Palinha is worth 200m .
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • RedOrDead
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:24 pm
I dont think hes a holding midfielder myself

Looks a bit like when we were trying to play Thiago as a lone 6 when we signed him. The way Chelsea are playing him looks very similar.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 