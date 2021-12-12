Howard Webb doing pre match interviews.

I am old enough to remember when refs were anonymous. Mainly due to the fact they were competent.

Webb made at least one game changing error in most of the games I had the misfortune to see him officiate.

His cowardly performance in the World Cup summed him up.

On a side note I never understood how a serving member of South Yorkshire police was allowed to referee any of our games. Yet more callous contempt for the fans by the FA.

A decent man would have excused himself on the grounds that SYP were being investigated for a corrupt cover up.

One that lasted 30 years.