Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Yes, Nunez starts! Gonna cause carnage.
Logged


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Good to see plenty of goals on the bench if we need to bring a game changer on
Logged



Offline Wool

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
Please be Nunez through the middle and Gakpo on the left..
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:02:44 pm »
Wonder if Fab is dropped or injured. Probably injured knowing us.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:02:44 pm »
Fabinho being given a break, maybe.
Logged


Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:01:21 pm
That team picks itself at this stage

Honestly its been pretty much the case since the start of the season.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:44 pm
Wonder if Fab is dropped or injured. Probably injured knowing us.

Think Bajcetic holding the midfield together for 85 minutes, and Fabinho costing us the game in the last 5 might have settled the picking order.
Logged


Online liversaint

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
Take a 0-0 here

Fuck me. Ill never get this wet wipe thinking
Logged






Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm »
Nunes is starting, lets go!
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:10:59 pm
Nunes is starting, lets go!

Nunez is too
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:44 pm
Wonder if Fab is dropped or injured. Probably injured knowing us.

Dropped. He can't have any arguments.

I often wonder if it is anything to do with his newborn or personal life. You don't just become one of the worst players in the squad like he has.

Whatever it is I hope he's back to being a boss pretty pronto.
Logged



Offline harryc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Thats probably as strong as we can go at the moment.

If the front 3 were on form this would be a easy 3 pts alas.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:15:14 pm
Dropped. He can't have any arguments.

I often wonder if it is anything to do with his newborn or personal life. You don't just become one of the worst players in the squad like he has.

Whatever it is I hope he's back to being a boss pretty pronto.

Did wonder that myself. The cliff drop has been too steep for the usual decline IMO.

When you consider today as well that we don't have any potential CB replacements on the bench?
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:27:46 pm »
Please, just win.
Logged


Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
League leaders revealed to be shite; title on again...?
Logged



Online Syntexity

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:31:43 pm »
Honestly we have looked better defensively later, being more compact with a better midfield. We need to improve out attack and finishing (which have been a joke this season). If we can get those things right atleast we can have some nicer days the second part of the season. They have a lot of work to do, and they need to step up and put the shift in. If you cant fight and try, then you dont belong at the club. The players have let the fans, the club and themselves down this season and especially these last months. The quality is there, match it with intensity and running and most days we will win.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:28:38 pm
League leaders revealed to be shite; title on again...?

Imagine if Utd won it :)
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:36:11 pm »
Just realized with 3 points today (and a couple other specific results), we could sit in 6th at the end of the day.  That seems unbelievable (and a bit unlikely as would take both Brighton losing at home to Bournemouth AND Brentford losing at home to Southampton.)

Still...
Logged

Online William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm »
Is Doak injured?
Logged

Offline medley

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
You can sense the excitement with this one with the amount of posts in thread build up. Not expecting anything different compared to the last few games. Try to be compact and aggressive in midfield and hope and pray Salah & Nunez do something special up front.

Bench looks (like most games this season) frustratingly average to poor to have someone come on and influence the game.
Logged



Online David Struhme

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:40:43 pm »
Good to see Nunes back, got a feeling he'll net a couple today - 2-0 to reds
Logged

Online jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #141 on: Today at 02:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:28:38 pm
League leaders revealed to be shite; title on again...?
Weakest league in years.
But were outshiting them all!
Logged

Online jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
That bench  :o Phillips to come on in the 84th minute and score a bullet header to win in the 94th minute.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:42:33 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 02:40:43 pm
Good to see Nunes back, got a feeling he'll net a couple today - 2-0 to reds
You mean own goals?



;)
Logged



Online The Final Third

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
Enough sinking, time to resurface. Up the mighty Reds!
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Lets hope Nunez isnt on the left..
Logged


Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:22:59 pm
Did wonder that myself. The cliff drop has been too steep for the usual decline IMO.

When you consider today as well that we don't have any potential CB replacements on the bench?
He's gone from Clodoaldo to Clodagh Rodgers in no time, but he'll be back.
Logged


Online Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:46:19 pm »
Straightforward team I guess. Hope Nunez is ready to make an impact, think we will need his running in behind today.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged


Online HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:48:56 pm »
Hoping itll be nunez through the middle and gakpo out wide. Just seems bizzare to have bought a centre forward and playing him out wide and buying a wide forward and playing him in the middle.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: MATCH
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:49:36 pm »
Would love to see a good performance and easy win here. Up the Redmen
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,226
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
I'd take a draw right now.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:49:54 pm
I'd take a draw right now.

Why? What's the point? We've fuck all to play for. A point benefits us in no way whatsoever.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:51:31 pm
Why? What's the point? We've fuck all to play for. A point benefits us in no way whatsoever.
Cowardice?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #153 on: Today at 02:53:23 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:48:56 pm
Hoping itll be nunez through the middle and gakpo out wide. Just seems bizzare to have bought a centre forward and playing him out wide and buying a wide forward and playing him in the middle.

If Gapko is a wide forward he was a weird buy, because he aint that quick and doesnt seem to want to run in behind. On the other hand, if hes a central forward hes a weird buy because we just spent upwards of £65 million on a central striker.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,523
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:55:35 pm »
I just want the front three to each get a goal. I'm not asking for much, and they all need one.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm »
Hehe the Wolves mascots kiddies in awe of the Redmen in the tunnel there
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #156 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Robbo a proper old skool captain
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #157 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm »
Come on redmen, do these fuckers and start a run
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
I'll settle for no injuries, a competent performance for 45 minutes if I'm being greedy.
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,226
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #159 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:51:31 pm
Why? What's the point? We've fuck all to play for. A point benefits us in no way whatsoever.

It's better than losing nearly all the time
Logged
