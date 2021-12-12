Honestly we have looked better defensively later, being more compact with a better midfield. We need to improve out attack and finishing (which have been a joke this season). If we can get those things right atleast we can have some nicer days the second part of the season. They have a lot of work to do, and they need to step up and put the shift in. If you cant fight and try, then you dont belong at the club. The players have let the fans, the club and themselves down this season and especially these last months. The quality is there, match it with intensity and running and most days we will win.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!