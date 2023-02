Klopp has said



"Self-pity is not allowed in these moments. We are human beings and we know there are moments when you think: ‘Oh my God, everything is going against me.’ There’s only one person who can change that and it’s yourself. For the player it’s a situation which he will face during a long career. Not only once but probably two or three times. You have to get through this and the players I know, my players, they will go through that and show again how good they are.”