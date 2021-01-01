« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Quote from: kriss on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Nick, Although we somehow eventually finished 6th in 1992-93 if we had lost 2-1 at Middlesbrough in March instead of winning 2-1 there we would have only been three points ahead of 'Boro with ten matches left to play. A strong finish to the season meant that we finished fifteen points ahead of them (59 to their relegated 44). The other away win that season apart from Middlesbrough and Arsenal was at Loftus Road against QPR in November.

Nice to see you post kriss! I miss the On this day thread!

QPR away! That was a Monday night game I think. Barnes returning from injury set up a last minute winner for Rosenthal. Can still remembering listening to that in the radio. :D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:04:55 pm
Yes, deffo less stressful being shit!

As long as we can kick on next season, I can live with this 'blip' I can do without praying City drop points  or banking on shite teams doing us a massive favour.

I'm pretty much laid back about footy these days anyway but this season I'm almost sleep walked through it!

It's nice to not have to stress about City dropping points, with the caveat that it now pisses me off a bit when they do after the last few years.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:20:47 pm
Going to echo what some others are saying in that I just want to see Nunez start at the 9. Of course I'd take the 3 points over anything else but I'd feel a lot more confident of the teams ability to get them with him out there. We seemingly aren't going to turn into a good defensive team no matter what at this point so why not just go Rodgers 13/14 and damn the torpedoes?

I think the problem we've got is our best two CB's are injured, our midfield are shit and our forward line are injured with us not putting chances away (scoring 1 a game at most lately). That makes a gameplan very difficult.

Once we get our forwards back we may as well just go more 13/14, particularly teams at the bottom end.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Remember the last time we were suffering and losing matches for fun. We were down to Reece and Nat as our two CB's. We just couldn't see how we'd turn it around and fight back to top 4. Lot's of negativity.

Well, we played Wolves and won a scrappy 1-0. We then went on to win 10 in a row.

Hopefully, history repeats itself.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
This season has so much resemblance to a few years ago and how I think the low point was Fulham at home but we just kept loosing. Even a derby. But we came through it. The players kept at it and played through it and we finished 3rd. Whilst lightning doesnt always strike twice there are so many games still to play. Lets see. Importantly we need to get behind the players.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:58:00 pm
Wouldn't mind us changing it up a bit here. Maybe play Elliot on the right with Nunez as the 9 and Gakpo on the left, maybe a Bajcetic and Jones in midfield with Thiago or Keita along with them.

Just try a few things out, the way we have been there's not a huge amount to lose here

Last time we benched salah he came on and scored a hatttick. Maybe thats the kick up the backside hes needing at present to get back to a decent level.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
I expect much more of the same as we've seen lately. More compact but ultimately players low on confidence resulting in hesitancy. Let's be honest there isn't a single player playing with confidence, even Alisson has started punching stuff he usually catches.

Hopefully we'll find a way to snatch a win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Take a 0-0 here
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Jürgen's 'post-embargo' presser...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYHdPIITrRc

 :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
Don't care if we play crap, we just need to get scrape some wins until we get a few players back. 🤞

Fancying a captain chaos winner💪👊


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
From Uefa on our CL squad:

Liverpool
In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*

Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey
