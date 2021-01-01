Nick, Although we somehow eventually finished 6th in 1992-93 if we had lost 2-1 at Middlesbrough in March instead of winning 2-1 there we would have only been three points ahead of 'Boro with ten matches left to play. A strong finish to the season meant that we finished fifteen points ahead of them (59 to their relegated 44). The other away win that season apart from Middlesbrough and Arsenal was at Loftus Road against QPR in November.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yes, deffo less stressful being shit!As long as we can kick on next season, I can live with this 'blip' I can do without praying City drop points or banking on shite teams doing us a massive favour. I'm pretty much laid back about footy these days anyway but this season I'm almost sleep walked through it!
Going to echo what some others are saying in that I just want to see Nunez start at the 9. Of course I'd take the 3 points over anything else but I'd feel a lot more confident of the teams ability to get them with him out there. We seemingly aren't going to turn into a good defensive team no matter what at this point so why not just go Rodgers 13/14 and damn the torpedoes?
Wouldn't mind us changing it up a bit here. Maybe play Elliot on the right with Nunez as the 9 and Gakpo on the left, maybe a Bajcetic and Jones in midfield with Thiago or Keita along with them.Just try a few things out, the way we have been there's not a huge amount to lose here
