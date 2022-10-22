That article to my mind shows how much we have missed Jota, he just gives us something extra and his tally of goals has surely been missed.



He sure has been an important member of the squad since he has joined, and we've certainly missed him this season.Our defensive numbers are clearly lower than in previous seasons, and is partly why we're not winning games as we're conceding too many. In fact we're conceding at a rate closer to when Klopp first joined!We can all analyse why that might be, but we are without doubt conceding more chances than in the past 4 or 5 seasons. Our pressing from the front is less effective, our midfield are not winning enough balls high enough up the pitch - our defenders are not winning their duals as much, our defensive line has dropped by several metres to compensate so our 'squeeze' between the lines is wider. In addition we've a lot of injuries and are lower in confidence.It's a personnel and a system issue. We've got new players upfront who are not the finely tuned pressing machine and we're yet to find the right blend of those forwards for our starting x11 (for example Darwin playing centrally alters the pressing points that Mo was so familiar with when Bobby plays). Our midfield is clearly lacking in energy / sprints and grass covered....meaning we win less balls higher up the pitch. We've dropped deeper creating more space to play around us.We clearly need new midfielders, we need to start finding combinations up front to establish the right approach using the players we have (easier said than done with all the bloody injuries)Konate looks the natural successor in defence, however his injury record is somewhat concerning.....VVD levels have dropped and Matip is approaching the end zone of his career at the very highest level I suspect. Fabinho who has been such an important component to our success has been involved in some Alien space jam ability sucking situation.....