« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conceding First  (Read 146 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Conceding First
« on: Today at 04:06:39 pm »
Apologies if someone has already done the stats on this, but I've had the impression for a while this season that we almost always conceding the first goal so thought I'd do some mild statting and see if it's true.

Using PL games only, the overall split is:

Concede first - 11 games
Score first - 6 games
0-0 draws - 2 games


Where we've conceded first breaks down home/away as:

Home - 5 games   (out of 10)
Away - 6 games    (out of 9)


Checking how we fared after conceding first:

Home
W - 2
D - 2
L - 1

Away
W - 0
D - 1
L - 5


Overall
W - 2
D - 3
L - 6


It's a pretty damning set of statistics.

Incidentally, we've won every PL game when we have scored first (4 home / 2 away)






« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:50 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Some interesting numbers in the below article - including defensive ones which could help begin to explain some of our woes.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12778997/liverpool-form-darwin-nunez-mohamed-salah-trent-alexander-arnold-and-more-analysed
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:09:21 pm
Some interesting numbers in the below article - including defensive ones which could help begin to explain some of our woes.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12778997/liverpool-form-darwin-nunez-mohamed-salah-trent-alexander-arnold-and-more-analysed

That article to my mind shows how much we have missed Jota, he just gives us something extra and his tally of goals has surely been missed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
The slow starts are a big issue. In both halves we're often completely switched off for the first 5 minutes and usually concede a big chance and if it goes in then our heads go. Unlike last season there's not the confidence we'll score 2 or 3 goals to come back and we know the opponent will have more big chances.

Also because we're too open. We may as well just have two banks of four, give nothing away and then pick our moments to break with whatever pace we've got, than the way we are playing that's not working. Our underlying numbers are just abysmal this season.

The full backs bombing on just catches us out now as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:06 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,344
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:17:48 pm »
They're a shocking set of statistics and point to a fundamental flaw in how we're starting games (and it'd be nice to keep this away from 'oh but a midfielder, FSG out' stuff). And it does go back to last season where we were quite often having to come from behind too.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:14:03 pm
That article to my mind shows how much we have missed Jota, he just gives us something extra and his tally of goals has surely been missed.

He sure has been an important member of the squad since he has joined, and we've certainly missed him this season.

Our defensive numbers are clearly lower than in previous seasons, and is partly why we're not winning games as we're conceding too many. In fact we're conceding at a rate closer to when Klopp first joined!

We can all analyse why that might be, but we are without doubt conceding more chances than in the past 4 or 5 seasons. Our pressing from the front is less effective, our midfield are not winning enough balls high enough up the pitch - our defenders are not winning their duals as much, our defensive line has dropped by several metres to compensate so our 'squeeze' between the lines is wider. In addition we've a lot of injuries and are lower in confidence.

It's a personnel and a system issue. We've got new players upfront who are not the finely tuned pressing machine and we're yet to find the right blend of those forwards for our starting x11 (for example Darwin playing centrally alters the pressing points that Mo was so familiar with when Bobby plays). Our midfield is clearly lacking in energy / sprints and grass covered....meaning we win less balls higher up the pitch. We've dropped deeper creating more space to play around us.

We clearly need new midfielders, we need to start finding combinations up front to establish the right approach using the players we have (easier said than done with all the bloody injuries)

Konate looks the natural successor in defence, however his injury record is somewhat concerning.....VVD levels have dropped and Matip is approaching the end zone of his career at the very highest level I suspect. Fabinho who has been such an important component to our success has been involved in some Alien space jam ability sucking situation.....
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Conceding First
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:25:04 pm
He sure has been an important member of the squad since he has joined, and we've certainly missed him this season.

Our defensive numbers are clearly lower than in previous seasons, and is partly why we're not winning games as we're conceding too many. In fact we're conceding at a rate closer to when Klopp first joined!

We can all analyse why that might be, but we are without doubt conceding more chances than in the past 4 or 5 seasons. Our pressing from the front is less effective, our midfield are not winning enough balls high enough up the pitch - our defenders are not winning their duals as much, our defensive line has dropped by several metres to compensate so our 'squeeze' between the lines is wider. In addition we've a lot of injuries and are lower in confidence.

It's a personnel and a system issue. We've got new players upfront who are not the finely tuned pressing machine and we're yet to find the right blend of those forwards for our starting x11 (for example Darwin playing centrally alters the pressing points that Mo was so familiar with when Bobby plays). Our midfield is clearly lacking in energy / sprints and grass covered....meaning we win less balls higher up the pitch. We've dropped deeper creating more space to play around us.

We clearly need new midfielders, we need to start finding combinations up front to establish the right approach using the players we have (easier said than done with all the bloody injuries)

Konate looks the natural successor in defence, however his injury record is somewhat concerning.....VVD levels have dropped and Matip is approaching the end zone of his career at the very highest level I suspect. Fabinho who has been such an important component to our success has been involved in some Alien space jam ability sucking situation.....

What won't be helping our defence is the lack of a consistent line up, we've had to use all of them as the injuries have struck which doesn't really give any of them a chance to find any consistency in performance. The pressing has obviously been a huge miss in midfield in particular which has really opened us up and with at times a makeshift defence has meant more mistakes have been made by us, especially with the chances missed down the other end. Having Jota, even Bobby back will be a help in so much as we can mix it up a bit more in attack and maybe try and find the right players to go together to bring us a less predictable attacking shape. The team needs to find some breathing space which is why more players was a must this transfer season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 