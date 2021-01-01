Why the assumption that everybody from the Middle East are sportwashers.



I know in Saudi anyone with that amount of wealth is in some way related to the royal family, given that when the Crown Prince came to power they took in any industry and anyone with wealth who wasn't related to them, locked them up and stole their money, and distributed it among their family.So yeah in places like Saudi Arabia, anyone with enough money to buy us is directly related to the Royal Family.I wouldn't want to assume about other Arab states, I honestly don't know.And with Russia, the entire concept of Oligarchs means that any Russian investor is in fact an Oligarch who stole an industry post cold war period, and since Putin come in, is one of his confidants.And China, every major business who could afford us is directly owned by the Chinese government. I am somewhat unsure of the extent of this but it is a really grey area. Besides which Chinese investors are not bidding for sports teams at the moment