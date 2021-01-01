Poll

Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.

Not bothered as long as we got the money to compete
6 (10%)
Undecided
5 (8.3%)
Dont want anything to do with sportwashers, Oligarchs or the like
48 (80%)
Keep the current business people in charge
1 (1.7%)

Total Members Voted: 60

Online Rawkybalboa

Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« on: Today at 01:44:19 pm »
Ok so seeing as we are not gonna sign anyone and are broke. Or saving every last penny for Bellingham as we did for Mbappe and Tchoumani last window.
I say the current owners are business people, theyre out to make money. As it stands we cant compete with the big boys backed by big money men. So I say I really dont care who the owners are as long as they can compete and make this team great again.
With the current owners I dont see us coming back any time soon sorry. Am sure most will disagree but thats just my opinion.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
The day we go down the Sportwashers, Oligarchs road or if we ever do, I'll be going to watch Tranmere Rovers.
Online Chakan

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:47:53 pm
The day we go down the Sportwashers, Oligarchs road or if we ever do, I'll be going to watch Tranmere Rovers.

Pretty much.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm »
If we ever go down that route, i'll do what I did with the world cup and boycott it altogether

Goes against everything I believe in and stand for, no excuses for my own enjoyment, some things are so much bigger than football
Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm »
I have never had an aversion to a sugar daddy with a connection to the club or the city who made his/her money and wants to see their club/hometown have some success, or more success as would be the case with LFC. In that vein I disagreed with much of the criticism that many Reds had for the Jack Walker scenario at Blackburn. So I would very much welcome new investors who I knew had got their money legit and were only interested in LFC being more successful, due to an emotional attachment.

Sportswahers or Oligarchs? Nah fuck that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:47:53 pm
The day we go down the Sportwashers, Oligarchs road or if we ever do, I'll be going to watch Tranmere Rovers.

aye.

Well, not Tranmere, I live in NY these days, so thatd be hard  ;D

I have fallen out of love with PL football a long time ago, so the idea of not watching that isn't a thing for me, I couldnt care less, its a shit league that lost its soul (not that it had much of one) a long time ago. I always love LFC the club and the city, as I was brought up supporting the club and spent a lot of time in the wonderful city of Liverpool. But these days its so easy to switch off. I get my fill of sport with Bundesliga and watching a LOT of ice hockey too.

So long as RAWK still has its general sports and other forums going, its all good, footy fans with morals can still hang out  ;D
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 02:10:06 pm
I have never had an aversion to a sugar daddy with a connection to the club or the city who made his/her money and wants to see their club/hometown have some success, or more success as would be the case with LFC. In that vein I disagreed with much of the criticism that many Reds had for the Jack Walker scenario at Blackburn. So I would very much welcome new investors who I knew had got their money legit and were only interested in LFC being more successful, due to an emotional attachment.

Sportswahers or Oligarchs? Nah fuck that.

True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.
Online Tobelius

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:55:57 pm »
It depends,if our new owner would be like let's say Newcastle's de facto owner Mohammed Bin Salman who's imo one of the most evil people on the planet i'd reluctantly have to say goodbye to the club after 40+ years.

Ordinary non state front private people/group from wherever in the world i've no problem with in general.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:38:24 pm
True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.
Can you provide any examples of these potential "decent" buyers?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:38:24 pm
True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.
It does when making vast fortunes in those countries explicitly relies on the direct patronage of the governments or monarchies who are perpetrating those crimes, which is more or less the case in all those places.

Ultimately, I've generally been pro-FSG. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be held to account and expected to do better. They had cash and they used it elsewhere, squandering the chance to keep us competitive. They're lying back while our rivals strengthen and our key backroom staff leave. They've tuned out - are we supposed to just sit on our hands and say: 'Oh well, we may be a mid-table team, but the important thing is that our masters continue to make a profit'?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:38:24 pm
True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.

Yeah well if they aren't oligarchs or sportswashers or whatever then that's all fine and dandy on a base level.

If they are though I want not even a whiff of them near the club. I would rather go watch another sport than be a part of Sportswashers Propoganda
Offline killer-heels

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm »
Yes it does matter who the owners are. Id rather the club just be where it is and remain 9th or 10th if thats the only option.

The difficult thing is whether you pack up and walk away and Ill be honest, it would be difficult. I didn't watch a single minute of the world cup and that was completely easy to do. Turning away from watching LFC is a whole different thing entirely.
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:59:51 pm
Can you provide any examples of these potential "decent" buyers?

So everybody from these countries are not decent buyers then? Am sure there are many decent buyers from all over the world but people just seem to lump some countries in the same boat. Bit harsh and shallow thinking. Too much propaganda. It would help by actually visiting some of these places and seeing the "other side". They have their own propaganda and probably see our American owners as trigger happy war mongers. No doubt there are evil mugs like Bin Salman , but am sure there are decent buyers too.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:21:16 pm
So everybody from these countries are not decent buyers then? Am sure there are many decent buyers from all over the world but people just seem to lump some countries in the same boat. Bit harsh and shallow thinking. Too much propaganda. It would help by actually visiting some of these places and seeing the "other side". They have their own propaganda and probably see our American owners as trigger happy war mongers. No doubt there are evil mugs like Bin Salman , but am sure there are decent buyers too.
Show me the "decent" ones. I get the feeling from your OP is that you would gladly take anyone to run us, Sportwashers, Oligarchs included.
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:27:50 pm
Show me the "decent" ones. I get the feeling from your OP is that you would gladly take anyone to run us, Sportwashers, Oligarchs included?

Nah your right theres nobody decent apart from in the UK or America where they all squeaky clean.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:30:27 pm »
I will walk away the day they announce we are owned by anyone to connected to Sportwashers or oligarchs.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:30:22 pm
Nah your right theres nobody decent apart from in the UK or America where they all squeaky clean.
So you would take Sportwashers, Oligarchs to own us?
If you would, you clearly don't get what our club means to real support.
Online tubby

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
Is this actually just a thinly veiled 'America Bad' thread?
Online Chakan

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:35:52 pm »
1 vote for keep the current owners. I'm guessing that's AL?
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:32:49 pm
So you would take Sportwashers, Oligarchs to own us?
If you would, you clearly don't get what our club means to real support.

Why the assumption that everybody from the Middle East are sportwashers.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:36:14 pm
Why the assumption that everybody from the Middle East are sportwashers.
Give me an example of who isn't.
Online CraigDS

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:36:14 pm
Why the assumption that everybody from the Middle East are sportwashers.

I've yet to see any middle east links to buying a PL club which haven't been, and I'm not just on about us.
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:37:41 pm
Give me an example of who isn't.

Exactly you've made your mind up that everybody from there are sportwashers. So no matter who comes along from there theyre tarnished with the same prejudiced brush
Online Chakan

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:39:39 pm
Exactly you've made your mind up that everybody from there are sportwashers. So no matter who comes along from there theyre tarnished with the same prejudiced brush

Seems weird he's asked you the same question like 4 times now, provide someone who isn't, and you've literally not answered the question once.

You'd make a good politician.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm »

Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:39:39 pm
Exactly you've made your mind up that everybody from there are sportwashers. So no matter who comes along from there theyre tarnished with the same prejudiced brush
What he said
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:02:44 pm
It does when making vast fortunes in those countries explicitly relies on the direct patronage of the governments or monarchies who are perpetrating those crimes, which is more or less the case in all those places.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:36:14 pm
Why the assumption that everybody from the Middle East are sportwashers.

I know in Saudi anyone with that amount of wealth is in some way related to the royal family, given that when the Crown Prince came to power they took in any industry and anyone with wealth who wasn't related to them, locked them up and stole their money, and distributed it among their family.

So yeah in places like Saudi Arabia, anyone with enough money to buy us is directly related to the Royal Family.

I wouldn't want to assume about other Arab states, I honestly don't know.

And with Russia, the entire concept of Oligarchs means that any Russian investor is in fact an Oligarch who stole an industry post cold war period, and since Putin come in, is one of his confidants.

And China, every major business who could afford us is directly owned by the Chinese government. I am somewhat unsure of the extent of this but it is a really grey area. Besides which Chinese investors are not bidding for sports teams at the moment
Online CraigDS

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:41:05 pm
Seems weird he's asked you the same question like 4 times now, provide someone who isn't, and you've literally not answered the question once.

You'd make a good politician.

I'd even go one step further and say to name one who has been genuinely linked to buying a PL club.

Every single one I can think of, particularly if you're talking one of the top clubs, has almost certainly had dubious reasons.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:47:40 pm »
I mean from their very first post, they said

Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 01:44:19 pm
So I say I really dont care who the owners are as long as they can compete and make this team great again.

So they've made it clear already they would be happy with Oligarchs and Sportswashers. So I don't know why they are now saying "Ah but we could be bought by the non sportswashers, you racist have declared all of Middle East bad"

When they want sports washers, and are failing to name anyone who is non sportswashing related.

As I understand there's the guy who owns Villa who is from Egypt. A buyer like that would be pretty sound I think. I don't know who there is like that, or willing to buy a club, would be happy to hear names, but they've not been forthcoming
Online JackWard33

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:53:06 pm »
In before the lock
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm »
Exactly there may be decent buyers from Egypt or Dubai for example. Of course I am no business geek who would know the ins an outs of that stuff. Just a fan who wants best for the club. Like I said there's murderers like Bin Salman but then there would be investors from Dubai etc who just have money to throw around to big up their brand and they look long term. I dont think thats a problem unless we start digging out every connection and relative they have.
Online Chakan

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:55:18 pm
Exactly there may be decent buyers from Egypt or Dubai for example. Of course I am no business geek who would know the ins an outs of that stuff. Just a fan who wants best for the club. Like I said there's murderers like Bin Salman but then there would be investors from Dubai etc who just have money to throw around to big up their brand and they look long term. I dont think thats a problem unless we start digging out every connection and relative they have.

Who? Just name one.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:56:12 pm
Who? Just name one.
You won't get a straight answer mate. I've already tried a few times.
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:01:51 pm »
any "rich" person in a dictatorship/ non-democracy is going to be undoubtedly connected to the ruling powers of that state and thus be used as a means to advance the agenda/wishes of said state.

someone like boehly isnt necessarily a great person but its not rocket science to understand the difference.
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Like I said I really don't know the business world and business men and owners over the world. But am sure you know enough to eliminate entire countries.
Offline Andar

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:53:06 pm
In before the lock

Why should it be locked?

Reasonable discussion to have.
Online Chakan

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:02:13 pm
Like I said I really don't know the business world and business men and owners over the world. But am sure you know enough to eliminate entire countries.

A simple I don't know would have sufficed.

Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 04:01:51 pm
any "rich" person in a dictatorship/ non-democracy is going to be undoubtedly connected to the ruling powers of that state and thus be used as a means to advance the agenda/wishes of said state.

someone like boehly isnt necessarily a great person but its not rocket science to understand the difference.

Ok so its all about democracy. I see. Explains it all.
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:03:40 pm
Ok so its all about democracy. I see. Explains it all.

its about independent ownership, not answering to a state/ruling power. these are places where you cant even write some timid message of protest on social media or play a song they deem is "undermining".

even if you had a collective of ordinary passionate liverpool fans in those places that bought the club, the ruling power above them would put untold pressure and manipulation on them to use it for their own purpose. this isnt about saying the people in those countries are all bad, its that the ruling powers and dictatorships are and wouldnt let them run the club independently
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm »
I'd hate if we are ever owned by an oil state or an oligarch. These people are gangsters of the worst type ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:38:24 pm
True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.

problem is, the sort of money they are banding about - it wont be a private company, and it isnt just a case of being legit so much as being linked to absolute scumbag practices they are known for.

Theyll be some name on some allegedly private buying group like Qatari Invsetment Group or Authoroty or Fund or whatever - but the money will be coming from the state.

Its just a front, whoever it is - itll just be Qatar under a different name.

No one who loves this club and city should want that. Its the worst thing that could happen, seeing LFC turned into a sportswashing vehicle? Awful.
