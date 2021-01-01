The day we go down the Sportwashers, Oligarchs road or if we ever do, I'll be going to watch Tranmere Rovers.
aye.
Well, not Tranmere, I live in NY these days, so thatd be hard
I have fallen out of love with PL football a long time ago, so the idea of not watching that isn't a thing for me, I couldnt care less, its a shit league that lost its soul (not that it had much of one) a long time ago. I always love LFC the club and the city, as I was brought up supporting the club and spent a lot of time in the wonderful city of Liverpool. But these days its so easy to switch off. I get my fill of sport with Bundesliga and watching a LOT of ice hockey too.
So long as RAWK still has its general sports and other forums going, its all good, footy fans with morals can still hang out