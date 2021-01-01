Poll

Do you care who are the owners? Sportwashers, Oligarchs or Business people.

Not bothered as long as we got the money to compete
2 (9.5%)
Undecided
1 (4.8%)
Dont want anything to do with sportwashers, Oligarchs or the like
17 (81%)
Keep the current business people in charge
1 (4.8%)

Total Members Voted: 21

Ok so seeing as we are not gonna sign anyone and are broke. Or saving every last penny for Bellingham as we did for Mbappe and Tchoumani last window.
I say the current owners are business people, theyre out to make money. As it stands we cant compete with the big boys backed by big money men. So I say I really dont care who the owners are as long as they can compete and make this team great again.
With the current owners I dont see us coming back any time soon sorry. Am sure most will disagree but thats just my opinion.
The day we go down the Sportwashers, Oligarchs road or if we ever do, I'll be going to watch Tranmere Rovers.
Pretty much.
If we ever go down that route, i'll do what I did with the world cup and boycott it altogether

Goes against everything I believe in and stand for, no excuses for my own enjoyment, some things are so much bigger than football
I have never had an aversion to a sugar daddy with a connection to the club or the city who made his/her money and wants to see their club/hometown have some success, or more success as would be the case with LFC. In that vein I disagreed with much of the criticism that many Reds had for the Jack Walker scenario at Blackburn. So I would very much welcome new investors who I knew had got their money legit and were only interested in LFC being more successful, due to an emotional attachment.

Sportswahers or Oligarchs? Nah fuck that.
aye.

Well, not Tranmere, I live in NY these days, so thatd be hard  ;D

I have fallen out of love with PL football a long time ago, so the idea of not watching that isn't a thing for me, I couldnt care less, its a shit league that lost its soul (not that it had much of one) a long time ago. I always love LFC the club and the city, as I was brought up supporting the club and spent a lot of time in the wonderful city of Liverpool. But these days its so easy to switch off. I get my fill of sport with Bundesliga and watching a LOT of ice hockey too.

So long as RAWK still has its general sports and other forums going, its all good, footy fans with morals can still hang out  ;D
True but just because the buyers may be from the middle east or China or Russia etc why pre judge that their money is not legit. Just by being from the country doesn't mean much.
