Read a lot and great stuffs here in this thread regarding the improvement in midfield and defence, recruitment, possibility of new signing and tactical analysis of the game.
But, but... I just want to add another thing that should be improved...
Effort from the players (don't think we should name them). Bloody hell man when you lose the ball you chase it back.
When you see your team mates make a wrong pass you help them to track it back and don't leave them alone.
When you receive an insruction from Klopp or assistant coach during the game you try your best to execute it without any half-arsed attempt. Do it like your life depends on it.
You are being paid a good money, obscene salary on pornographic level, at least show that you care for fook sake and make fans happy even when you lose.
I slacked once in office and my boss sticked a rocket up my arse until I needed to stay till night to fix the shits or else another storm is coming tomorrow morning.
And that too, with my salary only just like a drop of semen compared to our players.
Effort, lads...