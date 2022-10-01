But they aren't "better" we're in wretched form with an injury crisis and they're having a purple patch, that's it, fucking Brighton better than Liverpool, behave yourself.



Currently, they are better than us and prove it every time we play them. Stretching back to 1st October 2022 we've played them three times home and away and not won once. They've beaten us twice and put eight goals past us and could have scored a lot more. They are higher than us in the league table too.They all know what they are doing and they do it well as a team. If we are currently better than them I'd love to know why they relish playing us and how they have stuck five goals past us in the last two meetings.Sometimes you just have to be honest and have some humility. Currently they are better than we are. That isn't normally the case, and we'll better them again at some point. But at the moment they are ahead of us. Numerous people have said exactly the same, so it's not a wild take at all. The table, their progression in the cup and our head-to-head results don't lie.