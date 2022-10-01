« previous next »
FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 03:41:19 pm
Wish I could do a Bobby Ewing and come out of the shower and its all been a (bad) dream.

Going to be more than a year Id say
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
I'm trying to think of another player who's played for us in our history who's level has fallen off a cliff as much as Fabinho. I mean i know we've sold some players like Torres and Coutinho who where done and it worked out perfect timing wise but whilst they still where active at the club im really struggling to understand it. All of a sudden within a matter of months he looks like one of those celebrity types at a charity football game that people laugh at.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:05 am
It wasn't good defending but what frustrates me is the lack of looking at what lead to it, it's at the heart of the team at the moment. Robertson gave away a stupid free kick in the worse possible place yet no one even mentions that. As in all goals its a combination of events which lead to goals, and that is what the players have to stop doing.

Nope that's been mentioned too, i've seen it a few times
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:13:09 am
Just trying to drag others down to my level! At least you werent woken by a liking dog at 5am to start your week off on the right note.

It could have been worse, it could have been Parakeets.  :D
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:37 am
Maybe my eyes deceived me then.

We deserved a draw. They certainly didnt batter us yesterday.

If we drew then people would have a different narrative.
I have to agree. If we'd have got a draw or even a 0-1 the narrative around the exact same performance would be so different. Brighton are a much better team than us currently, but we pretty much held our own for the most part and we're undone by a deflected fluke and a sublime finish from the best player on the pitch. Granted, the winning finish resulted from a complete switch-off in defence.

I actually thought we were quite improved yesterday. The pressing and urgency seemed better to me. I suspect most expected a routine win for Brighton given our form this season, but this one could have gone either way. In the end I'd say a draw would have been fair, but if the result had gone either way then there couldn't be too much complaint from either side.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Me reading of the game yesterday is we played a diamond with Elliot on the left of it and Thiago at the tip. Why wouldn't we switch them around as that would appear to be their best positions? Thiago struggled again in that 10 position.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:29:03 pm
Me reading of the game yesterday is we played a diamond with Elliot on the left of it and Thiago at the tip. Why wouldn't we switch them around as that would appear to be their best positions? Thiago struggled again in that 10 position.

We didn't, it was 433.  We just pressed pretty high to pin Brighton back, and Thiago led that charge.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:37:42 pm
We didn't, it was 433.  We just pressed pretty high to pin Brighton back, and Thiago led that charge.

Looked much closer to a diamond to me. Elliott was lined up alongside the midfield rather than attack and Thiago was central and close to Gakpo. In my mind if you swap Thiago and Elliott in the below (average position on the pitch) it would make more sense.

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:05 am
It wasn't good defending but what frustrates me is the lack of looking at what lead to it, it's at the heart of the team at the moment. Robertson gave away a stupid free kick in the worse possible place yet no one even mentions that. As in all goals its a combination of events which lead to goals, and that is what the players have to stop doing.
I mentioned it, and it was one the more alarming aspect of those last 10mins or so - we just kept fouling - not small tactical ones to break up play, or last ditch ones to avoid a worse outcome - they were mostly unnecessary and smacked of a set of players who physically couldn't keep up with them any longer.

Our defending at set pieces shows we are lacking mentally as well as physically, we should be far more switched on.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:36:57 pm
I mentioned it, and it was one the more alarming aspect of those last 10mins or so - we just kept fouling - not small tactical ones to break up play, or last ditch ones to avoid a worse outcome - they were mostly unnecessary and smacked of a set of players who physically couldn't keep up with them any longer.

Our defending at set pieces shows we are lacking mentally as well as physically, we should be far more switched on.

I would agree with that, it is worrying and is something they are going to have to work on and improve going forward.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:49:23 pm
Looked much closer to a diamond to me. Elliott was lined up alongside the midfield rather than attack and Thiago was central and close to Gakpo. In my mind if you swap Thiago and Elliott in the below (average position on the pitch) it would make more sense.

The positioning gets a little wonky because of how we lined up defensively in the mid block where the LW/RW roles were pinching in closer to Gakpo at times. We certainly weren't playing a diamond though.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
It's only been eight months since we were two matches away from being the first side to win all four trophies.  Eight months.  I still can't really wrap my head around that.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:35:27 am
I have to agree. If we'd have got a draw or even a 0-1 the narrative around the exact same performance would be so different. Brighton are a much better team than us currently, but we pretty much held our own for the most part and we're undone by a deflected fluke and a sublime finish from the best player on the pitch. Granted, the winning finish resulted from a complete switch-off in defence.

I actually thought we were quite improved yesterday. The pressing and urgency seemed better to me. I suspect most expected a routine win for Brighton given our form this season, but this one could have gone either way. In the end I'd say a draw would have been fair, but if the result had gone either way then there couldn't be too much complaint from either side.
But they aren't "better" we're in wretched form with an injury crisis and they're having a purple patch, that's it, fucking Brighton better than Liverpool, behave yourself.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:22:18 pm
But they aren't "better" we're in wretched form with an injury crisis and they're having a purple patch, that's it, fucking Brighton better than Liverpool, behave yourself.
Currently, they are better than us and prove it every time we play them. Stretching back to 1st October 2022 we've played them three times home and away and not won once. They've beaten us twice and put eight goals past us and could have scored a lot more. They are higher than us in the league table too.

They all know what they are doing and they do it well as a team. If we are currently better than them I'd love to know why they relish playing us and how they have stuck five goals past us in the last two meetings.

Sometimes you just have to be honest and have some humility. Currently they are better than we are. That isn't normally the case, and we'll better them again at some point. But at the moment they are ahead of us. Numerous people have said exactly the same, so it's not a wild take at all. The table, their progression in the cup and our head-to-head results don't lie.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30’ Dunk 39’ Mitoma 90+2’
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:22:18 pm
But they aren't "better" we're in wretched form with an injury crisis and they're having a purple patch, that's it, fucking Brighton better than Liverpool, behave yourself.

They are currently better. You go on about form, they have played us off the park for 2 of the 3 games at two different stages in the season and in the home draw nearly all the big hitters from our team were there including Van Dijk, Diaz etc.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:37 am
Maybe my eyes deceived me then.

We deserved a draw. They certainly didnt batter us yesterday.

If we drew then people would have a different narrative.

I thought the pressing was good yesterday and we controlled the first half but we dropped off with the subs.

Aside from conceding another 2 set piece goals the bad part was not having a shot on goal from before we made any subs until the final whistle. It was ridiculous how toothless we were, but it looked a nailed on replay from about the 55th minute and would have been the fair result, although Brighton had the better chances overall. Not convinced their winner was onside either,  although we used up our luck with that Wolves goal.

Their XG was 1.51 to our 0.52, mainly down to us creating practically nothing all second half.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Stoke away in the 'Here's what you could have won'

Arsed
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:35:28 pm
Stoke away in the 'Here's what you could have won'

Arsed

Yep ... at least we avoid the gleeful crowing pundits replaying that awful game (Stevie's last as I remember) there over and over (shudder)  ::)
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:47:53 am
Liverpool Echo:

Playing once more in a central position, Gakpos hold-up play improved and the Dutchman was more than willing to drop deep and help the midfield defensive effort, echoing the contribution of Roberto Firmino, whose initial minor issue has now sidelined him for nine games.

And it was from such positions that Gakpo was able to run at the Brighton defence and cause the greatest danger, sliding Harvey Elliott in with one pass and drawing a booking from Lewis Dunk after an forceful, rangy run.

It's not wrong.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Read a lot and great stuffs here in this thread regarding the improvement in midfield and defence, recruitment, possibility of new signing and tactical analysis of the game.

But, but... I just want to add another thing that should be improved...

Effort from the players (don't think we should name them). Bloody hell man when you lose the ball you chase it back.

When you see your team mates make a wrong pass you help them to track it back and don't leave them alone.

When you receive an insruction from Klopp or assistant coach during the game you try your best to execute it without any half-arsed attempt. Do it like your life depends on it.

You are being paid a good money, obscene salary on pornographic level, at least show that you care for fook sake and make fans happy even when you lose.

I slacked once in office and my boss sticked a rocket up my arse until I needed to stay till night to fix the shits or else another storm is coming tomorrow morning.

And that too, with my salary only just like a drop of semen compared to our players.
Effort, lads...
