Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 06:01:14 pm
Diaz will feel like a new signing for us when he finally returns - and we need that kind of boost

True. But itll be a couple of months before that happens.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
Fabinho and Henderson are done. Fabinho in particular is absolutely cooked. He will probably boss it in Italy, so let's sell him for whatever he can bring us and reinvest that money because on the basis of this year's showing, his legs are well and truly gone.

The solutions for our malaise are not in the team although a LOT can be said for how stubborn we are with the way our front three lines up, which strikes me as a classic 'trying to be too clever' situation.

This team is fatigued mentally and physically. I have never seen Trent play as poorly as he is these days. Anyone that thinks he needs to be in midfield only needs to see how he struggles as soon as there is pressure on him and not much space to play in. Trent doesn't have the close control or acceleration to play himself out of those situations the way Thiago or even Bajcetic seems to do. This team has been run into the ground by now and needs wholesale changes.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
I was dreading the match today but when watching I was pleasantly surprised by what I saw especially the first half.

However as we made our substitutions we got progressively worse and the tipping point was for me Curtis Jones and Fabinho Hendo coming on was ok although will accept that his pressing by himself did disjoint the whole team and obviously had an impact.

Naby Keita I thought did alright and Bajcetic was actually ok, he is a young lad who has been thrown in given how dreadful Fabinho has become this year and will make mistakes, walk the tightrope etc but hes good. Dont think as ready as to be Fabs direct replacement as such but will be in time.

Dunno what else to say really Mo Salah should have buried his chance Harvey Elliott was good, James Milner sub scared me but then he actually did alright at fullback shit defending at their free kick was shocking..
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
I thought we were much better than we were a fortnight ago & unlucky with the equaliser.

We looked the more likely winner during the second half until the last 20 minutes. The substitutions weakened us & allowed Brighton to take control of the match.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Lets face it each time Brighton attacked they looked like they could score. The save from Alison was brilliant but maybe was a precursor for what was inevitable with this team. Were fkn mid table fodder and who would of thought that a year ago. At the moment I cant see us beating anyone. Every fkn rival fan is having a field day whilst we just hold our heads in disbelief.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
All of Brighton's players will get in the present Liverpool team bar Ali, Konate and Robbo.
Whole team looks pale.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
Fabinho and Henderson are done. Fabinho in particular is absolutely cooked. He will probably boss it in Italy, so let's sell him for whatever he can bring us and reinvest that money because on the basis of this year's showing, his legs are well and truly gone.

The solutions for our malaise are not in the team although a LOT can be said for how stubborn we are with the way our front three lines up, which strikes me as a classic 'trying to be too clever' situation.

This team is fatigued mentally and physically. I have never seen Trent play as poorly as he is these days. Anyone that thinks he needs to be in midfield only needs to see how he struggles as soon as there is pressure on him and not much space to play in. Trent doesn't have the close control or acceleration to play himself out of those situations the way Thiago or even Bajcetic seems to do. This team has been run into the ground by now and needs wholesale changes.

Whats bewildering to me is they know they have lost their places and now they are getting minimal minutes and even in those minimal minutes they are a liability to the team. They are being shown up by an 18 year old who is showing more composure and control than they have all season. Its like they dont watch themselves play. What the actual fuck was Fabinho even thinking? It should have been a red in all honestly. Cant you just come on the pitch and just show some composure on the ball? Ditto with Jones who just serves no purpose whatsoever.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm
As always, enjoy Andy's "RefWatch" report.

Thought we played pretty well.  Konate, Elliot, Bajectic and Gakpo the best performers. 

Not sure why Gomez is coming in for so much stick.  Watch the speed of Mitoma's goal again.  It was brilliant.

Fabinho should have gone for his tackle on Ferguson. 

It's clear confidence is low in the team right now and it needs a spark from somewhere.

Roll on Wolves.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm
We are so dire now. Bereft of any confidence. We're like an empty tank with nothing to give anymore. I am way past being upset. I hope we don't get relegated

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #609 on: Today at 12:47:08 am
I just wish Liverpool FC scouting team and management could find someone like Mitoma and a partner of Arthur Melo in midfield for future, for the next season.

We should compete against City and Arsenal next season if we prepare much much earlier, not a last minute pig race effort. A project. A new bright future for Liverpool FC.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #610 on: Today at 12:56:00 am
I think we have some players who are performing OK at the moment (Thiago, Konate, Nunez especially) and we have been better since Bajcetic and Kieta have come in. I think Jones deserves a go as he seems to have some inner confidence that has been lost by some, Henderson/Milner seem like players who cannot play a whole game but do OK and I'd of liked to have seen Ramsay today. Fabinho seems to me like a 7th choice at the moment and Alexander-Arnold is having a torrid time with his confidence, albeit dropping and substituting does not help at all with that. I'd trust Gomez at full back more at the moment, especially as all his mistakes seem to come at centre back (that said he is getting better with games and was OK today).


As it looks like there is no new blood externally we have to work with what we have and use the opportunity given by 5 substitutes to change things in game if they are not working. I can see Jurgen has recognised this but we probably need a little luck, Nunez back in the starting XI and Gakpo to get a break to give him some confidence (like today when he did make a break but was pulled back). It really is a thin line between good and bad with this team at the moment, I think it will come and fewer games in Feb should help now we are out of the cups.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #611 on: Today at 01:19:36 am
Quote from: the red symphony on Yesterday at 05:46:42 pm
Lol. Jockeying. Stick to FIFA mate.

Whats he said wrong there?
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #612 on: Today at 04:58:02 am
This won't be a new theory, but I think so much of our lackluster season is the result of being the only team to chase down City for 4 years. (Okay, so United finished 2nd in 2020-2021.) Arsenal are 5 up with a game in hand halfway through the season; let's see how they perform if City put it into 2nd gear. Let's see how Arsenal respond over the next batch of years when City replace their aging superstars with younger superstars without blinking an eye. We're tired, we're injured and we've just lost the spark. The WC should've been an opportunity for several players to rest (Salah, Trent who never played, Firmino, Jota), but the results never came to fruition.

Honestly, I've sort of resigned myself to a battle for 4th that we won't win. Maybe we'll make a push in the CL that will bring some joy to the season. But if the club needs a season to reset, regroup and rebuild, my goodness they've earned it.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #613 on: Today at 05:47:53 am
Liverpool Echo:

Playing once more in a central position, Gakpos hold-up play improved and the Dutchman was more than willing to drop deep and help the midfield defensive effort, echoing the contribution of Roberto Firmino, whose initial minor issue has now sidelined him for nine games.

And it was from such positions that Gakpo was able to run at the Brighton defence and cause the greatest danger, sliding Harvey Elliott in with one pass and drawing a booking from Lewis Dunk after an forceful, rangy run.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #614 on: Today at 06:48:51 am
If you were at that game today...fair fucking play. Magnificent support.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #615 on: Today at 07:07:32 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Lets face it each time Brighton attacked they looked like they could score. The save from Alison was brilliant but maybe was a precursor for what was inevitable with this team. Were fkn mid table fodder and who would of thought that a year ago. At the moment I cant see us beating anyone. Every fkn rival fan is having a field day whilst we just hold our heads in disbelief.

So people just follow the crowd now ?

We werent that bad. It was even match and they won with a brilliant goal.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #616 on: Today at 07:15:59 am
I just cannot get over how bad we were after the subs. No hyperbole, we would have been better off if Fabinho had been sent off. It would have forced us into a hard reset and almost certainly we would have put 9 men behind the ball. Brighton would push up the pitch and we would release on the counter.

Coote hates us knew what he was doing by leaving Fabinho on the pitch.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #617 on: Today at 07:16:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:07:32 am
So people just follow the crowd now ?

We werent that bad. It was even match and they won with a brilliant goal.

And a lucky equaliser.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #618 on: Today at 07:24:57 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:16:46 am
And a lucky equaliser.

Exactly.

We are down on our luck with loads of negativity around (I thought support was shite yesterday too) but we deserved a replay.

The Fab tackle is staggeringly bad - whats the point of VAR?
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #619 on: Today at 07:48:07 am
we looked much better but in reality still way below our best levels - way below

they won by a lucky goal and a well-taken goal - but that's football y'know

how long are we gonna use the 'the players are all fatigued by the last 2 years chasing city' stuff - i can accept that for maybe half a season and at a push a whole season but not for the reasons we lost those 2 cups and the league last season and now for ALL of this season so far

injuries are more of a fair understanding of where we are - that and players underperforming

but it does happen that very good players play better around great players and don't perform as well when relying on players of lesser quality

i know there's a pile-on fab but it is shocking how much he has changed - and don't get me started on jones: a talented player who would boss any 5 a -side game but put him in a prem 11 and he looks like a great pool player trying to playing snooker

gakpo, like nunez, is at least fucking trying his best - whether that best is good enough at the moment with the current team is another thing but lets keep the faith and just remember we support our team first and foremost so less of this 'end of the world' talk - 'end of the season' talk maybe but not end of the world
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #620 on: Today at 07:53:03 am
If that late winner doesnt go in wed probably be talking about a few more positives to cling to. Nothing great, but generally a bit more solid and starting to at least become harder to beat. Instead we concede in stoppage time and feel like pure shite for a bit longer yet.

And its Monday morning. Grim.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #621 on: Today at 07:55:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:53:03 am
If that late winner doesnt go in wed probably be talking about a few more positives to cling to. Nothing great, but generally a bit more solid and starting to at least become harder to beat. Instead we concede in stoppage time and feel like pure shite for a bit longer yet.

And its Monday morning. Grim.

That doesnt help.

But we were good for 70 minutes or so.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #622 on: Today at 08:13:09 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:26 am
That doesnt help.

But we were good for 70 minutes or so.

Just trying to drag others down to my level! At least you werent woken by a liking dog at 5am to start your week off on the right note.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #623 on: Today at 08:18:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:13:09 am
Just trying to drag others down to my level! At least you werent woken by a liking dog at 5am to start your week off on the right note.

I was up a similar time actually.

Lets share our misery 🤣
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #624 on: Today at 08:26:55 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:07:32 am
So people just follow the crowd now ?

We werent that bad. It was even match and they won with a brilliant goal.
It was 2.01 to 0.97 on xG.

They 56% possession.

They had 13 shots to our 8

They had 6 shots on target to our 2.

Not sure I'd call that even. We've played them three times this season and conceded 8-goals and been the worse team each time.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #625 on: Today at 08:33:31 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:26:55 am
It was 2.01 to 0.97 on xG.

They 56% possession.

They had 13 shots to our 8

They had 6 shots on target to our 2.

Not sure I'd call that even. We've played them three times this season and conceded 8-goals and been the worse team each time.
Yep, think the level of the performance against them is being overrated. They have absolutely battered us in 2 matches and if anything we have done well to draw one and lose one right at the death. We are miles behind them as a team.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #626 on: Today at 08:34:37 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:26:55 am
It was 2.01 to 0.97 on xG.

They 56% possession.

They had 13 shots to our 8

They had 6 shots on target to our 2.

Not sure I'd call that even. We've played them three times this season and conceded 8-goals and been the worse team each time.

Maybe my eyes deceived me then.

We deserved a draw. They certainly didnt batter us yesterday.

If we drew then people would have a different narrative.
