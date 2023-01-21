This won't be a new theory, but I think so much of our lackluster season is the result of being the only team to chase down City for 4 years. (Okay, so United finished 2nd in 2020-2021.) Arsenal are 5 up with a game in hand halfway through the season; let's see how they perform if City put it into 2nd gear. Let's see how Arsenal respond over the next batch of years when City replace their aging superstars with younger superstars without blinking an eye. We're tired, we're injured and we've just lost the spark. The WC should've been an opportunity for several players to rest (Salah, Trent who never played, Firmino, Jota), but the results never came to fruition.
Honestly, I've sort of resigned myself to a battle for 4th that we won't win. Maybe we'll make a push in the CL that will bring some joy to the season. But if the club needs a season to reset, regroup and rebuild, my goodness they've earned it.