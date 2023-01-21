I think we have some players who are performing OK at the moment (Thiago, Konate, Nunez especially) and we have been better since Bajcetic and Kieta have come in. I think Jones deserves a go as he seems to have some inner confidence that has been lost by some, Henderson/Milner seem like players who cannot play a whole game but do OK and I'd of liked to have seen Ramsay today. Fabinho seems to me like a 7th choice at the moment and Alexander-Arnold is having a torrid time with his confidence, albeit dropping and substituting does not help at all with that. I'd trust Gomez at full back more at the moment, especially as all his mistakes seem to come at centre back (that said he is getting better with games and was OK today).





As it looks like there is no new blood externally we have to work with what we have and use the opportunity given by 5 substitutes to change things in game if they are not working. I can see Jurgen has recognised this but we probably need a little luck, Nunez back in the starting XI and Gakpo to get a break to give him some confidence (like today when he did make a break but was pulled back). It really is a thin line between good and bad with this team at the moment, I think it will come and fewer games in Feb should help now we are out of the cups.