FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #600 on: Today at 10:35:23 pm
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 06:01:14 pm
Diaz will feel like a new signing for us when he finally returns - and we need that kind of boost

True. But itll be a couple of months before that happens.
Logged
YWNA

jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #601 on: Today at 10:36:23 pm
Fabinho and Henderson are done. Fabinho in particular is absolutely cooked. He will probably boss it in Italy, so let's sell him for whatever he can bring us and reinvest that money because on the basis of this year's showing, his legs are well and truly gone.

The solutions for our malaise are not in the team although a LOT can be said for how stubborn we are with the way our front three lines up, which strikes me as a classic 'trying to be too clever' situation.

This team is fatigued mentally and physically. I have never seen Trent play as poorly as he is these days. Anyone that thinks he needs to be in midfield only needs to see how he struggles as soon as there is pressure on him and not much space to play in. Trent doesn't have the close control or acceleration to play himself out of those situations the way Thiago or even Bajcetic seems to do. This team has been run into the ground by now and needs wholesale changes.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #602 on: Today at 10:39:16 pm
I was dreading the match today but when watching I was pleasantly surprised by what I saw especially the first half.

However as we made our substitutions we got progressively worse and the tipping point was for me Curtis Jones and Fabinho Hendo coming on was ok although will accept that his pressing by himself did disjoint the whole team and obviously had an impact.

Naby Keita I thought did alright and Bajcetic was actually ok, he is a young lad who has been thrown in given how dreadful Fabinho has become this year and will make mistakes, walk the tightrope etc but hes good. Dont think as ready as to be Fabs direct replacement as such but will be in time.

Dunno what else to say really Mo Salah should have buried his chance Harvey Elliott was good, James Milner sub scared me but then he actually did alright at fullback shit defending at their free kick was shocking..
Logged

Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,378
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #603 on: Today at 10:57:44 pm
I thought we were much better than we were a fortnight ago & unlucky with the equaliser.

We looked the more likely winner during the second half until the last 20 minutes. The substitutions weakened us & allowed Brighton to take control of the match.
Logged

Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #604 on: Today at 11:01:32 pm
Lets face it each time Brighton attacked they looked like they could score. The save from Alison was brilliant but maybe was a precursor for what was inevitable with this team. Were fkn mid table fodder and who would of thought that a year ago. At the moment I cant see us beating anyone. Every fkn rival fan is having a field day whilst we just hold our heads in disbelief.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #605 on: Today at 11:13:45 pm
All of Brighton's players will get in the present Liverpool team bar Ali, Konate and Robbo.
Whole team looks pale.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #606 on: Today at 11:15:15 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 10:36:23 pm
Fabinho and Henderson are done. Fabinho in particular is absolutely cooked. He will probably boss it in Italy, so let's sell him for whatever he can bring us and reinvest that money because on the basis of this year's showing, his legs are well and truly gone.

The solutions for our malaise are not in the team although a LOT can be said for how stubborn we are with the way our front three lines up, which strikes me as a classic 'trying to be too clever' situation.

This team is fatigued mentally and physically. I have never seen Trent play as poorly as he is these days. Anyone that thinks he needs to be in midfield only needs to see how he struggles as soon as there is pressure on him and not much space to play in. Trent doesn't have the close control or acceleration to play himself out of those situations the way Thiago or even Bajcetic seems to do. This team has been run into the ground by now and needs wholesale changes.

Whats bewildering to me is they know they have lost their places and now they are getting minimal minutes and even in those minimal minutes they are a liability to the team. They are being shown up by an 18 year old who is showing more composure and control than they have all season. Its like they dont watch themselves play. What the actual fuck was Fabinho even thinking? It should have been a red in all honestly. Cant you just come on the pitch and just show some composure on the ball? Ditto with Jones who just serves no purpose whatsoever.
Logged
YWNA
