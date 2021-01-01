Fabinho and Henderson are done. Fabinho in particular is absolutely cooked. He will probably boss it in Italy, so let's sell him for whatever he can bring us and reinvest that money because on the basis of this year's showing, his legs are well and truly gone.



The solutions for our malaise are not in the team although a LOT can be said for how stubborn we are with the way our front three lines up, which strikes me as a classic 'trying to be too clever' situation.



This team is fatigued mentally and physically. I have never seen Trent play as poorly as he is these days. Anyone that thinks he needs to be in midfield only needs to see how he struggles as soon as there is pressure on him and not much space to play in. Trent doesn't have the close control or acceleration to play himself out of those situations the way Thiago or even Bajcetic seems to do. This team has been run into the ground by now and needs wholesale changes.