Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #560 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:16:18 pm
It's all gone down hill since we sold Charlie Adam.

I miss his lovely smile.
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #561 on: Today at 06:22:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:53:20 pm
Lets sign all the left wingers




number 168

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #562 on: Today at 06:23:48 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:00:52 pm
Pretty sure he goes to the home.games.

Thankfully he doesn't sit near me.
Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #563 on: Today at 06:26:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:13:25 pm
Why do you keep getting personal Im not sure who you even are? :D Have we even interacted before?

You could literally pick through 80% of the teams in this league and pick out players who would have been decent signings, its ridiculous. Not even Caicedo now, but Pascal Gross, Lamptey and another left winger. And its as if we never make good signings ourselves.

I've just read your constant belittling shite and comments for far too long, barring today I wouldn't interact with you because I think you're quite spiteful.  I could quite easily now pull up plenty of examples, would you like me to do that  ?  On the transfer thread alone, which I don't participate in because I don't really watch much football outside of ourselves, you constantly talk down to people. To be fair to a lot of them, they accept it, but it isn't a good look, and the Larry David thing ?  He's funny, but quite often right, you're neither of that.
KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #564 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:47:10 pm
He could have not made any changes (or made fewer). Keita and bajctetic were playing well, Trent had not been beaten by mitoma since the 20th minute or something, Elliot was playing well and creating. Could have moved Elliot back to the midfield went Nunez came on if you were so determined to sub keita off.

I don't think Keita played well. Played a few good passes and pressed when needed but doesn't half give the ball away and goes quiet in spells.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #565 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:50:39 pm
It was even until the subs and then we fell off. We also had no shots the entire 2nd half to boot.



Thanks. It's worrying that Fabinho and Henderson can't see to find any form despite only making sub appearances.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #566 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm
Fab sub appearance really made us lose control


the red symphony

  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #567 on: Today at 06:35:59 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:54:51 pm
and then play them through the middle?

Down with your Centrism. This is a Left Wing club.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Reply #568 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:26:30 pm
I've just read your constant belittling shite and comments for far too long, barring today I wouldn't interact with you because I think you're quite spiteful.  I could quite easily now pull up plenty of examples, would you like me to do that  ?  On the transfer thread alone, which I don't participate in because I don't really watch much football outside of ourselves, you constantly talk down to people. To be fair to a lot of them, they accept it, but it isn't a good look, and the Larry David thing ?  He's funny, but quite often right, you're neither of that.

Good stuff so yeahPascal Gross, the one that got away


