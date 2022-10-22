Why do you keep getting personal Im not sure who you even are? Have we even interacted before?
You could literally pick through 80% of the teams in this league and pick out players who would have been decent signings, its ridiculous. Not even Caicedo now, but Pascal Gross, Lamptey and another left winger. And its as if we never make good signings ourselves.
I've just read your constant belittling shite and comments for far too long, barring today I wouldn't interact with you because I think you're quite spiteful. I could quite easily now pull up plenty of examples, would you like me to do that ? On the transfer thread alone, which I don't participate in because I don't really watch much football outside of ourselves, you constantly talk down to people. To be fair to a lot of them, they accept it, but it isn't a good look, and the Larry David thing ? He's funny, but quite often right, you're neither of that.