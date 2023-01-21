So disappointed we didn't carry the momentum from the good parts of the first half over to the second. Nunez on the left I thought was slightly strange when Gakpo's most played position is from that side. He had a good game from the centre but Nunez through the middle all day of the week for me. Some of his short passing kept breaking up our counter attacks which was so frustrating too. Happened about 2-3 times were he played the ball either behind the man or not enough weight on the pass.



The 3 sub changes gave us an added boost when it came to intensity and drive for about 10 minutes or so but we didn't really do anything with it. We hardly created any clear cut chances at all and did we work or trouble the keeper at all in the second half?



Would have liked a cup run to draw the attention away from our shocking league performances this year... oh well



