FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Loved how Gomez jumps in for the block for the goal and turns his head so he doesn't even know until it's too late that no shot came.

Got the feeling we've seen that 2 weeks ago against Welbeck
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
I didnt think wed win the Cup this year with how weve been playing but thought a decent run was a chance to build momentum. Instead we just find new ways to feel gutted. Yes the subs didnt help and we were asking for that at the end but to concede a big deflection and a borderline offside just sums up th me rotten luck on top of everything else at the moment.

Im fed up Lynn.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Yes and it was clear the ball was going there.  But, not only that, Robbo got undercut in the box when he would have cleared the ball with his head.  That interference is what allowed the ball to even drop to Mitoma.

Exactly what I was saying before the free kick
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
How do we keep getting worse after substitutions EVERY game.

Surely through fatigue alone that should be an impossibility.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Milner did well. Shut Mitoma down which made them switch formation and push Mac Allister upfield. Game was in balance till Fabinho came on. After that it was like playing with 10, or worse.

Fabinho was terrible, but I think Henderson is as big an issue tbf.

The fact 4 of our 5 subs were Milnder, Henderson, Jones and and Fabinho is pretty laughable from Klopp to be honest.

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Was zero need for Robertson to make the tackle there stupid play.

Robbo has to make the tackle. The only reason he doesn't win it is being Macallister jumps in two-footed. Robbo pulls out and everyone would be calling him a shithouse.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Exactly what I was saying before the free kick

Teams keep setting picks against us in those moments because of how we set up.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Yip. Thought that at the time. Rewound to the incident about 5 minutes ago, and he did indeed jump in 2 footed. Probably annoyed about a few knocks earlier, but 2 footed
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
So disappointed we didn't carry the momentum from the good parts of the first half over to the second. Nunez on the left I thought was slightly strange when Gakpo's most played position is from that side. He had a good game from the centre but Nunez through the middle all day of the week for me. Some of his short passing kept breaking up our counter attacks which was so frustrating too. Happened about 2-3 times were he played the ball either behind the man or not enough weight on the pass.

The 3 sub changes gave us an added boost when it came to intensity and drive for about 10 minutes or so but we didn't really do anything with it. We hardly created any clear cut chances at all and did we work or trouble the keeper at all in the second half?

Would have liked a cup run to draw the attention away from our shocking league performances this year... oh well

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Inspired substitution bringing Fabinho on. Our defence looks like Sunday league.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Thought the midfield was doing ok until Milner and Henderson came on. Two players who just don't have the athleticism to play at this level anymore. Also, wtf Fabinho. Not sure I've seen a player take a bigger nosedive in quality.

It doesn't even hurt anymore and hasn't for a while. Not sure I've seen a team give away so many needless fouls, which feels indicative of a team who simply aren't there mentally. There is no doubt in my mind that Brighton are a better team than us. Not sure who I'd miss in this team if they left, except Alisson honestly.

Thought Milner did better than Trent to be honest, also felt Henderson was more involved than Keita in both pressing and moving the ball around.

Fab on the other hand looked drunk and should have been sent off.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Fabinho was terrible, but I think Henderson is as big an issue tbf.

The fact 4 of our 5 subs were Milnder, Henderson, Jones and and Fabinho is pretty laughable from Klopp to be honest.



As opposed to who though? Nearly every attacking option is unavailable.
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm »
Playing better but shows you how far weve fallen this season when you have to admit they deserved the win. Drop off in quality is shocking, the signs have been there for a while, last season our great keeper saved us many times, this season even hes powerless to come to our rescue.

The squad is so bad in terms of energy levels, form, injuries only ourselves to blame for letting it get to this. Can we even afford to write off the season? End of the Feb well likely have shit all to play for
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Fabinho was terrible, but I think Henderson is as big an issue tbf.

The fact 4 of our 5 subs were Milnder, Henderson, Jones and and Fabinho is pretty laughable from Klopp to be honest.



Come on then Einstein who else could have come on ?
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Mitoma is really a good player.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Absolute disastrous performance. The only positive is fewer games now that were out of the cup. Some of the players that have convinced themselves that theyre exhausted at least get a bit of a rest.

Bit hyperbole that. Second half, yeah, I'll give you that. And the final result is obviously disappointing, but I thought we played pretty well first half and should have gone in at half-time winning.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Season over, sad indictment of the ownership who just haven't cared since the ESL fiasco.

I really hope we get new owners in the summer because i cannot do with another season like this.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
As opposed to who though? Nearly every attacking option is unavailable.

Subtitutes aren't compulsory.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Gomez turning his back. Amateur stuff.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Mitoma is very good, great acceleration on him and moves the ball really well.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
First 30 of the second half I thought we had control, without the killer pass, then the subs seemed to lose the shape and we let them back into it.
We dont seem to be able to apply pressure to teams for an extended period anymore, we dont make them work for it at all.

Then to top off a terrible tackle from Robertson at the end, just stand him up he would have been going towards the touchline. But sums up the decision making all round.

The offside check at the end was a bit odd, the line for the defender seemed to be taken from his hand? I guess it was just the poor TV pics, great finish but very poor way to lose the game.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
First half was a definite improvement on the league game, the second half though, good god. Got progressively worse with every substitution.
In the second half we didn't get going until the substitutions, but we built up a head of steam until we kept giving away stupid fouls that had their players rolling around as if shot. That broke up our own momentum, allowing them to reassert themselves.

Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Inspired substitution bringing Fabinho on. Our defence looks like Sunday league.
Joe Gomez is hugely overrated by Liverpool fans, I've seen ever seen a fan of another club praise him, which tells you all you need to know.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Better performance against them than the league game but it couldnt have been worse. Gomez had a mare today. And as for Fabinho the less said the better.  Glad Nunez is back hopefully he gets a long run as our main central striker as Gakpo leaves a lot to be desired there will be better to see him on the left. Not sure long how long Diaz is out but look forward to him being back.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Mitoma is very good, great acceleration on him and moves the ball really well.
We could probably due with another left sided forward.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Inspired substitution bringing Fabinho on. Our defence looks like Sunday league.

I understood it, Bajetic on a yellow with tackles flying in.  Despite being in  shite form, I wasn't expecting that from Fabinho though.  I would have made the same change, but I think that's Fab done.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Totally dejected after that. We've got no chance this season as any sustained run of form is completely out the question. A overhaul is needed and if the owners can't bankroll that then they need to fuck off pronto. Madrid is the only thing left in this shitshow of a season for me now.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Not impressed with Salah again. Misplaced passes and missing a chance he would have buried 18 months ago. He's a trier all right but his game has gone to pieces.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Why is Carney representing us on ITV?
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Robbo has to make the tackle. The only reason he doesn't win it is being Macallister jumps in two-footed. Robbo pulls out and everyone would be calling him a shithouse.

You dont need to go for every tackle though, he was never going to win it he didnt need to lunge in, theres something called jockeying a player which we seem to hate doing unless theyre running down on our goal at pace.
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Can anyone work out why we keep playing Gakpo through the middle and Darwin out wide when theyre clearly best suited the other way around..
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
ITV gloating over our defeat and kissing Brighton's ass all game.

 :no
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Was actually a lot better performance then recently and a little unlucky, but fuck me the midfield subs killed us

That second goal is genuinely awful, no challenges made

Pretty much nail on the head. Thought we looked decent for most of the match and then self destructed the last quarter of an hour. When we don't have a game till next weekend subbing the whole of a midfield that was playing well just seems to be really poor management for me.

As you say - the winning goal was an absolute shambles. Two players pretty much unmarked and I've no idea what Gomez was doing. Just awful from a professional football team at any level.

All that said I think if we are going to get anything out of this season we need to look at the positives. Until that last 15mins we looked just about the better team. The starting midfield looks good and Gakpo is starting to show a bit of quality. Once again Allison doesn't deserve to be on the losing side. There is something there to build on but we can't afford to be as sloppy as we were today at the end from the perspective of both players and management. 
Re: FAC4R: BHA 2 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30 Dunk 39 Mitoma 90+2
Wish I could do a Bobby Ewing and come out of the shower and its all been a (bad) dream.
