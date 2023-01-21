Was actually a lot better performance then recently and a little unlucky, but fuck me the midfield subs killed us



That second goal is genuinely awful, no challenges made



Pretty much nail on the head. Thought we looked decent for most of the match and then self destructed the last quarter of an hour. When we don't have a game till next weekend subbing the whole of a midfield that was playing well just seems to be really poor management for me.As you say - the winning goal was an absolute shambles. Two players pretty much unmarked and I've no idea what Gomez was doing. Just awful from a professional football team at any level.All that said I think if we are going to get anything out of this season we need to look at the positives. Until that last 15mins we looked just about the better team. The starting midfield looks good and Gakpo is starting to show a bit of quality. Once again Allison doesn't deserve to be on the losing side. There is something there to build on but we can't afford to be as sloppy as we were today at the end from the perspective of both players and management.