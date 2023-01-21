First 30 of the second half I thought we had control, without the killer pass, then the subs seemed to lose the shape and we let them back into it.
We dont seem to be able to apply pressure to teams for an extended period anymore, we dont make them work for it at all.
Then to top off a terrible tackle from Robertson at the end, just stand him up he would have been going towards the touchline. But sums up the decision making all round.
The offside check at the end was a bit odd, the line for the defender seemed to be taken from his hand? I guess it was just the poor TV pics, great finish but very poor way to lose the game.