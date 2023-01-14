« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30  (Read 605 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 27, 2023, 11:39:22 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

13:30, Sunday 29th January
Falmer Stadium, Brighton
FA Cup Fourth Round
Referee: David Coote


FA Cup holders Liverpool make a swift return to the south coast this weekend, with one-time runners-up Brighton & Hove Albion their hosts. The Seagulls  now managed by Italian Roberto De Zerbi  cruised into this fourth round tie courtesy of a 5-1 win away to Championship Middlesbrough, whilst Jurgen Klopps Liverpool arrive having beaten Wolves (away, 1-0) at the second time of asking (following a somewhat controversial 2-2 draw at Anfield). The sides are separated by three league positions and just 2 points, but there are contrasting moods around the clubs  Brighton occupy 6th and might just be working on the best season in their history, whilst Liverpool languish in 9th and have endured a torrid first half of the season.

It is of course only a fortnight since Brighton & Hove Albion last hosted Liverpool, with the recent Premier League fixture stirring extremely contrasting emotions for supporters of both sides. The injury-hit Reds put in an entirely lacklustre first-half performance, before a Solly March brace early in the second-half handed control to the Seagulls. The hosts victory was sealed with ten minutes to spare: Danny Welbecks touch & finish were utter class, but the goal game from a throw-in and the visitors hapless defending currently stands as one of the most representative moments of their dismal season to date. Liverpool supporters will hope that the 3-0 defeat proves to be the nadir of their season  perhaps even being their lowest point in seven season; Brighton, on the other hand  gilded by the return of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister  could claim to have given their supporters their best moment of the clubs current six-year top-flight stay to date.


The sides last met in the FA Cup in a fifth round tie at Anfield ten years ago, with Kenny Dalglishs Liverpool hosting Guy Poyets Brighton. The Reds progressed to the next round following a 6-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Martin Skrtel, Andy Carroll, and Luis Suarez, alongside a trio of own goals. Lewis Dunk is a notable name on that 2012 team-sheet  Dunk was his sides captain for the 3-0 win two weeks ago, and can be extremely proud of the long & successful career hes enjoyed with his hometown club. The 2012 meeting was a seventh between the sides in the competition, with Brighton claiming a couple of victories in 1983 and 84 (and Jimmy Case scoring an Anfield winner for the Seagulls in the first of those wins!). Liverpool of course added an 8th FA Cup to their trophy cabinet last season, whilst 1983 finalists (losing their Wembley replay 4-0 to Manchester United) Brighton were eliminated 3-1 away to Spurs in the fourth round.


Following their relegation from their previous stint in the top-flight in 1983, Brighton & Hove Albion spent quarter of a century yo-yo-ing between the second and third tiers. Their stability & progression since then seems to have coincided with the arrival of current owner, Tony Bloom, in 2009. Promotion to the Championship was secured in 2011 and  but for a very 2014-15  the Seagulls were usually in & around the Playoff positions during their six year stay. Chris Hughton was the manager who took the helm during that challenging season, and he went on to secure automatic promotion in 2017. Hughton would keep Brighton in the Premier League through his next two seasons in charge, but survival in 2019 was hard-fought and the board opted for change.

Graham Potter was the manager identified to succeed Hughton and lead the Seagulls into a new era as an established top-flight club. A former Football League left-back, Potter had developed a strong reputation whilst guiding Swedish side Östersund from the fourth-tier to the top-flight and Europa League football over a seven year stay, before steadying a relegated Swansea in 2018-19. The Seagulls were unspectacular through Potters first two seasons, and he worked to adapt the team to his style, but his reputation surged once again last season, with Brighton finishing a best-ever 9th place. The good times looked set to continue this season, with Brighton sitting 4th in mid-September after winning four of their opening six matches. Unfortunately for supporters of the Seagulls, Thomas Tuchels Chelsea had started the season poorly  Tuchel was dismissed and Potter was a wanted man. Despite Brighton sitting as pretty as they ever had, there were suddenly question marks over their project once again.

Enter Roberto De Zerbi, a former Italian attacking-midfielder of many clubs. De Zerbi spent three season in charge at Serie A Sassuolo between 2018 and 2021, helping I Neroverdi really entrench themselves in the top flight following their 2013 promotion. De Zerbi moved on to Shakhtar Donetsk for 2021-22, and his side sat top of the league with a slight advantage over Dynamo Kyiv when the season was abandoned following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It may have seemed that supporters concerns at the managerial change were justified during the first month or so of De Zerbis tenure, as Brighton took just 2 points from five matches, but things have been pretty good for three months now  the Seagulls have won five of eight games and currently sit 6th, with games in hand over those round them.


Brighton were eye-catching from the flanks in the recent league encounter, with Solly March netting a brace and Kaoru Mitoma causing all sorts of problems down Liverpools right. Jurgen Klopp has deployed a new midfield trio of Thiago, Naby Keita, and Stefan Bajcetic in the last two games, but will be mindful of the threat of Mitoma  in particular  when selecting his XI for Sunday. Roberto De Zerbi, too, will have more to think about: Darwin Nunez is likely to make a first start in four weeks on Sunday and is never far from the heart of the action. Brighton have some favourable league fixtures coming up, and progression in the FA Cup could really see them push on with the season with a spring in their step. Even with the replay against Wolves, Liverpools recent schedule has been relatively light  supporters would dearly love to see evidence of some rhythm having been established on the training ground during Sundays match: a far better showing than a fortnight ago is much needed.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:55 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:09 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »
Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan

« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:25 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
Naby Keita gets us underway
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Travelling Kop sound in good voice at least
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm »
3 Early corner for Brighton after they show good attacking intent down the right. Its swung in but Ali claims well
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
4 How close was that? Mo has a shot blocked in the six yard box, it comes back to him and his second shot is cleared off the line, literally cant have been any closer to being over.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:34:34 pm
4 How close was that? Mo has a shot blocked in the six yard box, it comes back to him and his second shot is cleared off the line, literally cant have been any closer to being over.
Was hoping the refs wrist thing was buzzing - really good break
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:35:26 pm »
They havent shown us a replay it looked very close hell of a shot on the angle from Mo
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm »
This is so much better than last week and better than anything we managed in our previous game here
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
6 Its end to end. Gakpo plays Mo in down the right but his cross is cut out. We win it back and Trent plays a lovely ball down the line for Mo who wins a corner. Mo looks on it today, still no reply of the goal line clearance. Brighton scramble the corner away before Harvey has a tame shot saved.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:38:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:37:39 pm
6 Its end to end. Gakpo plays Mo in down the right but his cross is cut out. We win it back and Trent plays a lovely ball down the line for Mo who wins a corner. Mo looks on it today, still no reply of the goal line clearance. Brighton scramble the corner away before Harvey has a tame shot saved.
Gakpo's touch to take that down and play Mo in was sublime
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm »
9 Good break down the left from Brighton, cross comes in but Gomez defends the near post well and its cleared.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:38:52 pm
Gakpo's touch to take that down and play Mo in was sublime
Gakpo has impressed me with his link play and pressing he didnt press at his last club, they didnt play that way but hes really done well.
People thought he was bought for the left side.. I reckon hes been bought as the new Bobby
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:42:44 pm »
12 Mitoma tries to get in behind Konate who defends it really well with a great burst of pace. Weve got real speed across the back four today.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:41:31 pm
Gakpo has impressed me with his link play and pressing he didnt press at his last club, they didnt play that way but hes really done well.
People thought he was bought for the left side.. I reckon hes been bought as the new Bobby
He absolutely has, said this a few weeks ago. He hasnt got the speed to play wide.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • Legacy fan
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
15 Brighton break and its a great chance inside the six yard box. Its going in the bottom corner but Trent clears it off the line. Big let off

And its over to Duvva
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
16 -Bajcetic unbelievably booked for his first challenge which was a little late but not a booking - who's the ref again, oh yeah
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
17 nasty landing from Keita after challenging for header but looks ok
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:49:01 pm
17 nasty landing from Keita after challenging for header but looks ok
A Harry Kane foul, nudge them inthe air so they go over.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:50:58 pm »
20 Things are getting a little scrapy now, both teams pressing well making it hard to maintain possession or do much with it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
21 Good stop from Alisson after good work and shot from Mitoma, took a slight deflection off Konate
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Ibou playing well.


Harvey somewhat outmuscled so far.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
24 Oh Mo. Great move from front to back, Thiago instrumental, inc Trent & Elliott, Mo through just finishes tamely wide - that should have been 0-1

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:56:49 pm
Mo simply has to finish there.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:55 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:58:15 pm »
27 Brilliant run from Gakpo after beating a player on the touchline and carrying it toward goal, nearly resulting in a chance for Mo

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:57:58 pm
Nearly in again then.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:34 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:36:57 pm
Mitoma already causing all sorts of issues down the left.

He looks a good player
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
29 GOAL - Elliott - it's being checked, Mo plays him in and his shot goes in, but possible handball against Keita - doesn't look deliberate - it stands! Over to Jill - I thank you
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:22 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,433
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
31 Goal has been confirmed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:02:07 pm
Thought they were going to disallow that then.
that they even looked at it was a fucking joke.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC4R: BHA vs Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
:wellin

Go Harvey

(I should comment more on him being outmuscled :lmao
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:02:08 pm
31 Goal has been confirmed.
Elliott is this seasons Minamino FA Cup goalscorer extraordinaire
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,433
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:04:18 pm »
33 Brighton attempting to get some possession, but we are defending well and keeping them out.  We then break a good ball to Gakpo who was fouled but we get nothing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,433
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
35 Konate defended brilliantly there, as Gakpo lost the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,433
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
35 A good ball from Elliot but Salah can't quite get there which is a shame as Gakpo would have been through there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,092
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm »
Naby with a number of incisive passes now.

Playing well.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC4R: BHA 0 vs 1 Liverpool Elliot 30
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm »
This team looks like it's been working all week on playing together - really good so far
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 