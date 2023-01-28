Thats vengeance, not justice. The death penalty should never be used. And Id still say the same if you murdered everyone I loved or cared about.



it's about consequence and if a law is known, it is a consequence of breaking that lawyou can see it as vengeance if you want, and you can also see a life sentence as vengeance if you want too - any party wanting 'justice' can be seen as wanting vengeance if you so choose to see it that way, for shoplifting to mass murder.you say it's not justice, who are you, or anyone else to say that a death penalty is not justice? just as who am i, or anyone else to say it is justice.it's a philisophical question that comes down to each individual and as the outcome is so final, not an easy onethe core principal, as i see it, is there any crime so heinous that someone has forfeited their right to life?for me there are such crimes. the harder part for me is can i rely on a justice system to get that right - i believe it's possible through a very rigorous and demanding burden of proof thresholdto Elmo's point about 100% guilt etc and fear of mistakes - you can legislate for murder that doesn't carry a death sentence and murder that does carry a death sentence, just as the US legislate for 1st degree murder as opposed to 2nd degree murder (the criminal act of killing a person with intent but without pre-meditation etc). I'm not saying that 'is' the model, meerly showing you can legislate 'types' of murder outcomes.a hypothetical based on a real uk case - two dudes decide they want to murder someone cos that would be 'badass', they go out with a sword and knife, see a random dude who they decide is the victim tonight. slash him to mush. they openly talked about how thrilling it will be ahead of the crime (i think they videoed it iirc), joked while doing it, bragged and wrote songs about it after about how amazing it was. and let's say the act is clearly recorded on video (can't recall if there was cctv in the real case). that crosses a threshold of burden of proof that i would have no problem with in seeing those two swing. there is no doubt and the callous heinous nature is clear, it's just whether you think that death is justice in your eyes.