It winds me up when I hear of some poor person that haven't done anything wrong getting actually murdered by someone - as opposed to it being an accident or an act of passion and a moment of madness.



When you hear of someone getting 20 or 30 years for killing someone then I don't get it.



I personally don't think that people should be executed and I feel that people in jail should be treated well and humanely, but if someone went out and actually planned and then went to murder someone then why should they ever be free again?



I think of all the pain and suffering and anguish that they have left the families and loved ones they leave behind and you see some horrible scrote getting out when they are 50 or something.



Doesn't seem fair to me.