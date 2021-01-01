Poll

Do you think someone that outright murdered someone should be free again?

Hang 'em high!
Hard Labour for life!
Life sentence
A few decades is fair
It's only murder, a slap on the wrist
Author Topic: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« on: Yesterday at 03:56:06 pm »
It winds me up when I hear of some poor person that haven't done anything wrong getting actually murdered by someone - as opposed to it being an accident or an act of passion and a moment of madness.

When you hear of someone getting 20 or 30 years for killing someone then I don't get it.

I personally don't think that people should be executed and I feel that people in jail should be treated well and humanely, but if someone went out and actually planned and then went to murder someone then why should they ever be free again?

I think of all the pain and suffering and anguish that they have left the families and loved ones they leave behind and you see some horrible scrote getting out when they are 50 or something.

Doesn't seem fair to me.
Poor.

Online Millie

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm »
Are they ever free though?  They are released on licence.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:56:06 pm
It winds me up when I hear of some poor person that haven't done anything wrong getting actually murdered by someone - as opposed to it being an accident or an act of passion and a moment of madness.

When you hear of someone getting 20 or 30 years for killing someone then I don't get it.

I personally don't think that people should be executed and I feel that people in jail should be treated well and humanely, but if someone went out and actually planned and then went to murder someone then why should they ever be free again?

I think of all the pain and suffering and anguish that they have left the families and loved ones they leave behind and you see some horrible scrote getting out when they are 50 or something.

Doesn't seem fair to me.

Most police are great people though.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm
Most police are great people though.

Don't do crack son, it'll ruin your life.
Offline liverbloke

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:44:28 pm »
hard labour for me

which should include cleaning the streets, cleaning the rivers, shovelling shite and generally making the world a better and cleaner place to live therefore their life has some worth to us rather than just feeding the trees

and before someone say 'they'd be taking jobs from working men' - i'd answer 'have you seen the fucking state of the place? it needs more hands not less'
Online reddebs

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
This guy, that's about to be released, that murdered his wife years ago and still refuses to say where her body is is definitely a wrong un.

He's a manipulator, deflector, a control freak and a serial domestic abuser who despite serving 30 odd years has never done a minute of rehab. 

He still doesn't accept he did anything wrong and is still changing his story without admitting anything.

His daughter, who also suffered physical, mental and verbal abuse from him as a child now has to see him walk away from his past a free man.

She's still suffering from not only losing her mum to his hands but has had no body to bury, no death certificate, no inquest and no end to her pain.

Absolutely no way should he be allowed to resume a normal life as though nothing happened.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm
This guy, that's about to be released, that murdered his wife years ago and still refuses to say where her body is is definitely a wrong un.

He's a manipulator, deflector, a control freak and a serial domestic abuser who despite serving 30 odd years has never done a minute of rehab. 

He still doesn't accept he did anything wrong and is still changing his story without admitting anything.

His daughter, who also suffered physical, mental and verbal abuse from him as a child now has to see him walk away from his past a free man.

She's still suffering from not only losing her mum to his hands but has had no body to bury, no death certificate, no inquest and no end to her pain.

Absolutely no way should he be allowed to resume a normal life as though nothing happened.
When they refuse to give the location of the body you have to assume there is more than one body there. Well I do anyway.
Online reddebs

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:36:44 pm
When they refuse to give the location of the body you have to assume there is more than one body there. Well I do anyway.

One of his stories was he burnt what was left of her and discarded the ashes all around the hedgerows of Hampshire but it was nearly 10yrs I think between him killing her and being charged so no chance there'd be anything left anyway.
Offline Armand9

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm »
there are different types of murder, by law or by other 'mitigating' circumstances, eg someone technically murders a dude who raped and murdered their child, i'd give them a huge fucking pass myself

however, for cold blooded murder, with the caveat it's 100% proven and is exactly that, what we'd commonly call cold blooded, hang 'em high - i feel you can commit acts that are so heinous, losing your life for it is a just consequence, this is one of them

there are the obvious extreme examples like stalin and hitler and even they get a free pass to continue living for many, why the fuck i have no idea

and that bullshit about 'you become the very monster you revile' doesn't cut mustard for me - essentially you're saying no action merits a death sentence, that these people should be incarcerated and cared for by others, and yes it is being cared for (and payed for by tax payers), way to go
Online Millie

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm »
Absolutely no to the Death Penalty.  Far too many miscarriages of Justice for that to ever be brought back.
Offline Armand9

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm
Absolutely no to the Death Penalty.  Far too many miscarriages of Justice for that to ever be brought back.

i hear you and i get it

hence why when i said 100% i meant exactly that, cos there are 100% cases out there and they're not particularly rare in the US at least (and probably will become more frequent with vid footage etc)

how you put that into law and make sure it's only the 100% that are sentenced to death is something else, but not impossible, it can be legislated for, but it has to be absolute ironclad
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm »
One exception to the 100%. When the perpetrator admits guilt and chooses the death penalty, They should say, 'No, fuck off to prison for the rest of your life.
Online Millie

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:16:41 pm »
Nah - absolutely no return of the death penalty. 
Online The North Bank

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm »
I think a life sentence is a harsher sentence than a death penalty, they should do time, locked up. No easy way out. The best way to go.

But it should mean life, not 5 years.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm
Absolutely no to the Death Penalty.  Far too many miscarriages of Justice for that to ever be brought back.
How about when they are proven to be 100% guilty such as child killers, eg The Moors Murderers?

I would have volunteered myself to put them twats to sleep.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm »
I could never agree with the death penalty.

But life should, as standard, mean life. I'd give judges the power to commute it to a minimum (of, say, 30 or 40 years) tariff in exceptional circumstances - but the decision would need to be reviewed by a panel of their peers.

I'd build a special prison just for murderers. The very minimum of spartan conditions. Only let out of their cells for the minimum time. Minimum standard and quantity of food. No visitors. No telly or other luxuries. With no chance of parole, no need for any rehabilitation. Just let them rot in a cell.

Executing them is too easy a way out for them.

Offline thejbs

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm
How about when they are proven to be 100% guilty such as child killers, eg The Moors Murderers?

I would have volunteered myself to put them twats to sleep.

Thats vengeance, not justice. The death penalty should never be used. And Id still say the same if you murdered everyone I loved or cared about.
Online Millie

Re: It's worse than that, he's dead jim!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:51:36 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm
How about when they are proven to be 100% guilty such as child killers, eg The Moors Murderers?

I would have volunteered myself to put them twats to sleep.

Because, once you brought it back, mistakes would still happen.  You are either found guilty, or not guilty.  Not 50% guilty, or 90% guilty.  You cannot expect a jury to work out how guilty someone is, other than "beyond reasonable doubt". 

In the case of the Moors murderers - they both served full life sentences.
