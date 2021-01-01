there are different types of murder, by law or by other 'mitigating' circumstances, eg someone technically murders a dude who raped and murdered their child, i'd give them a huge fucking pass myself
however, for cold blooded murder, with the caveat it's 100% proven and is exactly that, what we'd commonly call cold blooded, hang 'em high - i feel you can commit acts that are so heinous, losing your life for it is a just consequence, this is one of them
there are the obvious extreme examples like stalin and hitler and even they get a free pass to continue living for many, why the fuck i have no idea
and that bullshit about 'you become the very monster you revile' doesn't cut mustard for me - essentially you're saying no action merits a death sentence, that these people should be incarcerated and cared for by others, and yes it is being cared for (and payed for by tax payers), way to go