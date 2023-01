Play the players who we plan to build the team around for the upcoming years,

the Elliott's, Joneses, Nunezes, Gakpo's, Bajcetic's, Konaté's, Ramsay's.



We don't know if the old guard will recover in time or at all, so we might as well start from scratch and commit 100% to the rebuild.



I'm expecting us to get knocked out but seeing as we're in no position to win jack this season, a glimpse of a positive future would do me.



Just give me a hint of what we're building. That's enough for me.



With all respect to those bolded, I think if we're building our team around that lot we are going to have a few more seasons like this. That's not to say they aren't good or never will become great, but that isn't a list that inspires me full of confidence to build around. We need 2-3 players to come in and have an immediate impact. One of those spaces will be covered by Jota or Diaz. We desperately need a top class midfielder and someone else who can do a job.If we want to get back to the top, we can't rely on players coming good. We need players coming in that are good NOW.