Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende

Andy @ Allerton!

Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
January 27, 2023, 11:09:54 am
As requested, created a thread where this can be discussed (As it's completely derailing the 'Aren't Tory Wankers' Thread...)



MODS: Any chance you can move the Capitalist/Communist discussion from the Tory thread into this one?
has gone odd

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #1 on: January 27, 2023, 11:21:08 am
Not a huge fan of either, though guess both have pros and cons.

End of the day, as of today's modern society, the rich get richer and poor get poorer, no matter the otherism.
lobsterboy

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #2 on: January 27, 2023, 11:40:49 am
Greed and tribalism ultimately doom any system to failure.
Riquende

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #3 on: January 27, 2023, 12:10:20 pm
I believe communism requires a sense of community to function, and so works well in small groups such as families. Maybe up to small, close-knit villages. It starts to break down as you scale up and introduce enough people into the system that members of the community now don't know others in the same system.

I don't think it can work properly at a national level as the opportunities for corruption are rife (this is true of any system, but is particularly at odds with the ethos of communism), and any state is required to have large bureaucratic administration running things, as opposed to parents (or some sort of local authority figure) who actually understand the abilities and needs of everyone in the system.

I don't believe that communism and authoritarianism necessarily go hand in hand, but the social upheaval that is necessary to introduce it at a national level invariably leads to the sort of chaos and power vacuum that 'strongmen leaders' gravitate towards taking advantage of.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #4 on: January 27, 2023, 01:33:05 pm
Countries where capitalism has sustained vs countries where communism has sustained should give an indication of which one is accepted more, despite the obvious challenges, limitations and negatives.
Caligula?

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #5 on: January 27, 2023, 10:07:00 pm
I've lived under both communism and capitalism. Communism was fucking garbage. Anyone who says otherwise is either delusional or hasn't lived it.
John C

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #6 on: January 27, 2023, 10:23:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on January 27, 2023, 10:07:00 pm
I've lived under both communism and capitalism. Communism was fucking garbage. Anyone who says otherwise is either delusional or hasn't lived it.
We hope you don't mind us observing that you jolly well made the most of both potential situations for 10 years while being a member of this site Calgy lad.
You've enjoyed a mildly moderated decade of absolute free speech and equality whilst demonstrating a parsimonious contempt to being a RAWK supporter.
Robinred

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #7 on: January 27, 2023, 10:28:51 pm
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2023, 10:23:22 pm
We hope you don't mind us observing that you jolly well made the most of both potential situations for 10 years while being a member of this site Calgy lad.
You've enjoyed a mildly moderated decade of absolute free speech and equality whilst demonstrating a parsimonious contempt to being a RAWK supporter.

I dont know how to blow cyber-kisses, but if I did
Caligula?

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #8 on: January 27, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2023, 10:23:22 pm
We hope you don't mind us observing that you jolly well made the most of both potential situations for 10 years while being a member of this site Calgy lad.
You've enjoyed a mildly moderated decade of absolute free speech and equality whilst demonstrating a parsimonious contempt to being a RAWK supporter.

I'm not sure I understand your point there John. Are you comparing posting on an online football forum to living under different socioeconomic ideologies?
End Product

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #9 on: January 27, 2023, 11:30:54 pm
Whoever made that soviet banner on the kop skipped history lessons.
Logged
John C

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #10 on: January 27, 2023, 11:49:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on January 27, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
I'm not sure I understand your point there John. Are you comparing participating posting on an completely free online football forum to living under the wrath of Jimbo 24/7 for being a mingebag different socioeconomic ideologies?
Absolutely.
Shankly998

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #11 on: January 28, 2023, 01:39:14 am
The idea that one of the stages in the transition from Capitalism to Communism is a literal dictatorship in Marxist tradition is enough for me to say Capitalism>Communism. I think anyone can see the problem where a dictatorship is only supposed to last temporarily before they give up their own power and realise that this is a very silly idea indeed.
Riquende

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #12 on: January 28, 2023, 02:06:31 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on January 28, 2023, 01:39:14 am
The idea that one of the stages in the transition from Capitalism to Communism is a literal dictatorship in Marxist tradition is enough for me to say Capitalism>Communism.

Could a communism to capitalism transition not also throw up a literal dictatorship?


Vlad's just asking questions

When a nation-state falls apart and is rebuilt, there's Chaos, whatever the previous and new incarnations. And as that important treatise on socio-economic power structures Game of Thrones tells us, Chaos is a ladder.

I'm not a communist; I don't believe it can be applied at a level above a few dozen people. But the idea that all communist societies necessitate dictators is one I also disagree with.
Shankly998

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #13 on: January 28, 2023, 02:15:30 am
Quote from: Riquende on January 28, 2023, 02:06:31 am
Could a communism to capitalism transition not also throw up a literal dictatorship?


Vlad's just asking questions

When a nation-state falls apart and is rebuilt, there's Chaos, whatever the previous and new incarnations. And as that important treatise on socio-economic power structures Game of Thrones tells us, Chaos is a ladder.

I'm not a communist; I don't believe it can be applied at a level above a few dozen people. But the idea that all communist societies necessitate dictators is one I also disagree with.

Well considering the man that literally wrote the book on it said there needs to be a dictatorship to reach a communist society means its in an inherent part of communism. The same is not true for capitalism.
Robinred

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
Many years ago, I watched a film, The lives of others, which focused on the incredible lengths the Stasi went to to discover who might be a subversive and thus an enemy of the State. The sheer size of their operations, including recruitment oversees, was barely believable given E. Germany was a relatively small country of 16 million citizens. Putin was working for the KGB in East Berlin in the 80s incidentally; what happened there had a profound effect on him according to Ann McElvoy of The Times, who appears in the ITV1 programme I watched tonight: The Stasi; Secrets, Lies and British Spies.

It was good - and revealed one particular interesting fact about how British Intelligence operates differently to the CIA, which prosecuted Stasi agents following the 1989 collapse of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent revelations of Stasi documents released by the German authorities in the Bundesarchiv.

Jack Straw as FS claimed in the HOC that over 100 Stasi agents were revealed to MI5/6 after the collapse of E. Germany. 20-odd years later their names, and what, if anything, happened to them, are still secret.

In the context of the debate in this thread, about the characteristics of communist states in recent history, its well worth a watch on catch up TV.
oldfordie

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:52:45 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
Many years ago, I watched a film, The lives of others, which focused on the incredible lengths the Stasi went to to discover who might be a subversive and thus an enemy of the State. The sheer size of their operations, including recruitment oversees, was barely believable given E. Germany was a relatively small country of 16 million citizens. Putin was working for the KGB in East Berlin in the 80s incidentally; what happened there had a profound effect on him according to Ann McElvoy of The Times, who appears in the ITV1 programme I watched tonight: The Stasi; Secrets, Lies and British Spies.

It was good - and revealed one particular interesting fact about how British Intelligence operates differently to the CIA, which prosecuted Stasi agents following the 1989 collapse of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent revelations of Stasi documents released by the German authorities in the Bundesarchiv.

Jack Straw as FS claimed in the HOC that over 100 Stasi agents were revealed to MI5/6 after the collapse of E. Germany. 20-odd years later their names, and what, if anything, happened to them, are still secret.

In the context of the debate in this thread, about the characteristics of communist states in recent history, its well worth a watch on catch up TV.
Interesting, I can believe it, can you remember how the Stasi spies were funded, read a brilliant book written after the collapse of the Soviet union which changed my whole opinion on Communist Spies. agents/agitators living in the UK.
I think the difference between a spy and a agent is a Spy uncovers secrets, a agents job is to gather information readily available to anyone with a bit of leg work, other duties but will take too much time to explain so edit how it all worked later but it all boiled down to funding.
Sangria

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:02:04 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:45 am
Interesting, I can believe it, can you remember how the Stasi spies were funded, read a brilliant book written after the collapse of the Soviet union which changed my whole opinion on Communist Spies. agents/agitators living in the UK.
I think the difference between a spy and a agent is a Spy uncovers secrets, a agents job is to gather information readily available to anyone with a bit of leg work, other duties but will take too much time to explain so edit how it all worked later but it all boiled down to funding.

Does anyone remember a drama-comedy programme called Sleepers?
oldfordie

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #17 on: Today at 01:11:48 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:02:04 am
Does anyone remember a drama-comedy programme called Sleepers?
No but reviews look good. might see if it's still around. Comedy . I assume they never fancied going back.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101200/
Riquende

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:09:47 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on January 28, 2023, 02:15:30 am
Well considering the man that literally wrote the book on it said there needs to be a dictatorship to reach a communist society means its in an inherent part of communism. The same is not true for capitalism.

I don't think you and Marx are on the same page with the usage of the word 'dictatorship' here.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:45 am
Interesting, I can believe it, can you remember how the Stasi spies were funded, read a brilliant book written after the collapse of the Soviet union which changed my whole opinion on Communist Spies. agents/agitators living in the UK.
I think the difference between a spy and a agent is a Spy uncovers secrets, a agents job is to gather information readily available to anyone with a bit of leg work, other duties but will take too much time to explain so edit how it all worked later but it all boiled down to funding.

Spies/Agents do way more than that.

Discovering secrets, destabilising, industrial and economic espionage, adding people and organisations to their sphere of influence (Covertly or overtly)

If you want to have a play with spies in a 'real world' setting then have a go at 'Hearts of Iron III' - the build up to WW II gives you plenty of opportunities to build up your troops, stockpiles, tech and research while being involved in the sphere of influence of others. Be warned though, it's insanely complicated.

Tons of opportunities for actual politics - you can literally assign and 'other things' people for your regime/government.

£7.99 from Steam. Not actually a 'Spy' or 'Politics' game in itself, but lets you handle all that outside what the game is actually about (A war game) - I've played entire sessions when I've delegated all the actual fighting to my AI.
oldfordie

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:57 am
Spies/Agents do way more than that.

Discovering secrets, destabilising, industrial and economic espionage, adding people and organisations to their sphere of influence (Covertly or overtly)

If you want to have a play with spies in a 'real world' setting then have a go at 'Hearts of Iron III' - the build up to WW II gives you plenty of opportunities to build up your troops, stockpiles, tech and research while being involved in the sphere of influence of others. Be warned though, it's insanely complicated.

Tons of opportunities for actual politics - you can literally assign and 'other things' people for your regime/government.

£7.99 from Steam. Not actually a 'Spy' or 'Politics' game in itself, but lets you handle all that outside what the game is actually about (A war game) - I've played entire sessions when I've delegated all the actual fighting to my AI.
Yeah,  they did far more than just gather information,  it's important to remember the era were talking about, say late 1950s-early to late 90s. no Goodle earth or internet RAC Maps to work out routes and traffic. none of the sophisticated spy technology we have today, info we take for granted these days wasn't readly available those days, these agent wouldn't be needed today. then there's the most important consideration, the funding, how was it all paid for and how did that influence the number of agents sent into the UK during that period.
Yeah, they gathered information and caused trouble in the workplace, stole parts etc to send back to Russia but I think this was more down to people in the Kremlin creating nice little jobs for themselves,
The beauty about the whole system was it was self financing, a agent would enter the country, (we know how easy it was to set up a new identity those days), they would be told to get a job, no brown envelopes from Russia needed. they would work all week and carry out orders during their time off work.
A typical weekend would be a order to gather information on traffic from point A to point B.
eg, How long did it take to drive from Liverpool Airport to Runcorn Bridge or any other strategic objective. do the same route on different days and times to work out traffic problems. get the information back to their bosses, this was done all over the country . info sent back Kremlyn ended up on scraps of paper filling up rooms in the Kremlin.
None of this information was any secret but bosses back in the Kremlyn argued it may be needed one day, doesn't cost us a penny either.  nice job if you can get the work.
They also had other duties as you say. ive no reason not to believe some never worked in car factory's, easy to steal new parts and new technology to send back to Russia, cause industrial unrest.
I maybe wrong as it's a long time since I read up on this but I think UK intelligence believed their were around 40 Russian spies living in the UK during this period, nobody knows how many Russian agents got in, when you look at how the system was self financing and the incentive by the bosses back in Russia to get as many agents into the UK as possible then imo it must be in the 100s all scattered all over the country. imagine many lived here for the rest of their lives as sleepers who just lost touch with Russia over time.
Red-Soldier

Re: Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:42:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:57 am
Spies/Agents do way more than that.

Discovering secrets, destabilising, industrial and economic espionage, adding people and organisations to their sphere of influence (Covertly or overtly)

If you want to have a play with spies in a 'real world' setting then have a go at 'Hearts of Iron III' - the build up to WW II gives you plenty of opportunities to build up your troops, stockpiles, tech and research while being involved in the sphere of influence of others. Be warned though, it's insanely complicated.

Tons of opportunities for actual politics - you can literally assign and 'other things' people for your regime/government.

£7.99 from Steam. Not actually a 'Spy' or 'Politics' game in itself, but lets you handle all that outside what the game is actually about (A war game) - I've played entire sessions when I've delegated all the actual fighting to my AI.

It's only 2 quid on GOG.
