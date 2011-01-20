Spies/Agents do way more than that.



Discovering secrets, destabilising, industrial and economic espionage, adding people and organisations to their sphere of influence (Covertly or overtly)



If you want to have a play with spies in a 'real world' setting then have a go at 'Hearts of Iron III' - the build up to WW II gives you plenty of opportunities to build up your troops, stockpiles, tech and research while being involved in the sphere of influence of others. Be warned though, it's insanely complicated.



Tons of opportunities for actual politics - you can literally assign and 'other things' people for your regime/government.



£7.99 from Steam. Not actually a 'Spy' or 'Politics' game in itself, but lets you handle all that outside what the game is actually about (A war game) - I've played entire sessions when I've delegated all the actual fighting to my AI.



Yeah, they did far more than just gather information, it's important to remember the era were talking about, say late 1950s-early to late 90s. no Goodle earth or internet RAC Maps to work out routes and traffic. none of the sophisticated spy technology we have today, info we take for granted these days wasn't readly available those days, these agent wouldn't be needed today. then there's the most important consideration, the funding, how was it all paid for and how did that influence the number of agents sent into the UK during that period.Yeah, they gathered information and caused trouble in the workplace, stole parts etc to send back to Russia but I think this was more down to people in the Kremlin creating nice little jobs for themselves,The beauty about the whole system was it was self financing, a agent would enter the country, (we know how easy it was to set up a new identity those days), they would be told to get a job, no brown envelopes from Russia needed. they would work all week and carry out orders during their time off work.A typical weekend would be a order to gather information on traffic from point A to point B.eg, How long did it take to drive from Liverpool Airport to Runcorn Bridge or any other strategic objective. do the same route on different days and times to work out traffic problems. get the information back to their bosses, this was done all over the country . info sent back Kremlyn ended up on scraps of paper filling up rooms in the Kremlin.None of this information was any secret but bosses back in the Kremlyn argued it may be needed one day, doesn't cost us a penny either. nice job if you can get the work.They also had other duties as you say. ive no reason not to believe some never worked in car factory's, easy to steal new parts and new technology to send back to Russia, cause industrial unrest.I maybe wrong as it's a long time since I read up on this but I think UK intelligence believed their were around 40 Russian spies living in the UK during this period, nobody knows how many Russian agents got in, when you look at how the system was self financing and the incentive by the bosses back in Russia to get as many agents into the UK as possible then imo it must be in the 100s all scattered all over the country. imagine many lived here for the rest of their lives as sleepers who just lost touch with Russia over time.