Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende

Communism v Capitalism v Otherisms thread. Sponsored by Riquende
Yesterday at 11:09:54 am
As requested, created a thread where this can be discussed (As it's completely derailing the 'Aren't Tory Wankers' Thread...)



MODS: Any chance you can move the Capitalist/Communist discussion from the Tory thread into this one?
Yesterday at 11:21:08 am
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:21:08 am »
Not a huge fan of either, though guess both have pros and cons.

End of the day, as of today's modern society, the rich get richer and poor get poorer, no matter the otherism.
Yesterday at 11:40:49 am
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 am »
Greed and tribalism ultimately doom any system to failure.
Yesterday at 12:10:20 pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:10:20 pm »
I believe communism requires a sense of community to function, and so works well in small groups such as families. Maybe up to small, close-knit villages. It starts to break down as you scale up and introduce enough people into the system that members of the community now don't know others in the same system.

I don't think it can work properly at a national level as the opportunities for corruption are rife (this is true of any system, but is particularly at odds with the ethos of communism), and any state is required to have large bureaucratic administration running things, as opposed to parents (or some sort of local authority figure) who actually understand the abilities and needs of everyone in the system.

I don't believe that communism and authoritarianism necessarily go hand in hand, but the social upheaval that is necessary to introduce it at a national level invariably leads to the sort of chaos and power vacuum that 'strongmen leaders' gravitate towards taking advantage of.
Yesterday at 01:33:05 pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:33:05 pm »
Countries where capitalism has sustained vs countries where communism has sustained should give an indication of which one is accepted more, despite the obvious challenges, limitations and negatives.
Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm »
I've lived under both communism and capitalism. Communism was fucking garbage. Anyone who says otherwise is either delusional or hasn't lived it.
Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm »
We hope you don't mind us observing that you jolly well made the most of both potential situations for 10 years while being a member of this site Calgy lad.
You've enjoyed a mildly moderated decade of absolute free speech and equality whilst demonstrating a parsimonious contempt to being a RAWK supporter.
Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
I dont know how to blow cyber-kisses, but if I did
Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
I'm not sure I understand your point there John. Are you comparing posting on an online football forum to living under different socioeconomic ideologies?
Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm »
Whoever made that soviet banner on the kop skipped history lessons.
Yesterday at 11:49:36 pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:49:36 pm »
Absolutely.
Today at 01:39:14 am
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
The idea that one of the stages in the transition from Capitalism to Communism is a literal dictatorship in Marxist tradition is enough for me to say Capitalism>Communism. I think anyone can see the problem where a dictatorship is only supposed to last temporarily before they give up their own power and realise that this is a very silly idea indeed.
Today at 02:06:31 am
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:06:31 am »
Could a communism to capitalism transition not also throw up a literal dictatorship?


When a nation-state falls apart and is rebuilt, there's Chaos, whatever the previous and new incarnations. And as that important treatise on socio-economic power structures Game of Thrones tells us, Chaos is a ladder.

I'm not a communist; I don't believe it can be applied at a level above a few dozen people. But the idea that all communist societies necessitate dictators is one I also disagree with.
Today at 02:15:30 am
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:15:30 am »
Well considering the man that literally wrote the book on it said there needs to be a dictatorship to reach a communist society means its in an inherent part of communism. The same is not true for capitalism.
