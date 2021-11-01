I believe communism requires a sense of community to function, and so works well in small groups such as families. Maybe up to small, close-knit villages. It starts to break down as you scale up and introduce enough people into the system that members of the community now don't know others in the same system.



I don't think it can work properly at a national level as the opportunities for corruption are rife (this is true of any system, but is particularly at odds with the ethos of communism), and any state is required to have large bureaucratic administration running things, as opposed to parents (or some sort of local authority figure) who actually understand the abilities and needs of everyone in the system.



I don't believe that communism and authoritarianism necessarily go hand in hand, but the social upheaval that is necessary to introduce it at a national level invariably leads to the sort of chaos and power vacuum that 'strongmen leaders' gravitate towards taking advantage of.