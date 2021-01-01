« previous next »
The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January

Theoldkopite

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm
The 3pm kick offs look like a round of Championship fixtures
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:49:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:47:34 pm
The 3pm kick offs look like a round of Championship fixtures

They do but all of them are more appealing than the 8.00pm game.
gerrardisgod

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:49:03 pm
They do but all of them are more appealing than the 8.00pm game.
Youre forgetting about the magic of Paul Ince returning to a(nother) ground hes hated at.
lfcmaster45

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #164 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm
dewsbury hall from leicester is a player to look out for
oojason

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #165 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm

Fulham v Sunderland seems decent enough so far - http://xxxxx.to/a4_1

Sunderland 1-0 up; a Jack Clarke goal on 6' - https://streamable.com/zm8mu0 & https://streamin.me/v/eb52e164

and Sunderland just nearly got a 2nd...
A Red Abroad

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #166 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm
Sunderland just took the lead at Fulham.
Terry de Niro

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Fleetwood Town


A Red Abroad

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #168 on: Today at 04:30:09 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:10:25 pm
Sunderland just took the lead at Fulham.

1-1 now.  ::)
Boston always unofficial

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #169 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm
Sunderland have had so many chance to put this one out of sight.
Lawnmowerman

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #170 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm
'Personality' Micah richards giving premier league and serie a title winning manager antonio conte tactical tips is quite something
reddebs

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #171 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm
I'd forgotten Ben Woodburn was at Preston now.
Hazell

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:00:25 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:57:33 pm
'Personality' Micah richards giving premier league and serie a title winning manager antonio conte tactical tips is quite something

I saw that too ;D like he's some kind of managerial genius and is imparting great wisdom to that serial loser Conte.
Hazell

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #173 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:59:34 pm
I'd forgotten Ben Woodburn was at Preston now.

Another reason to want a Preston win.
DangerScouse

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #174 on: Today at 06:01:58 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:57:33 pm
'Personality' Micah richards giving premier league and serie a title winning manager antonio conte tactical tips is quite something

Same goes for a lot of posters on here concerning Jurgen. It's a wonder some aren't managing at the top level themselves. :-[
reddebs

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #175 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:00:45 pm
Another reason to want a Preston win.

Is right 👍
StL-Dono

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #176 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm
Is Sepp V still with PNE? 
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #177 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm
Spurts are shit but not this shite.

8-0 sadly

Oh look. Spurs diving and cryarsing shocker.
TheKid.

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #178 on: Today at 06:14:10 pm
Come on Preston!
Scouse manager and scouse number 18 so want them to win
Redsnappa

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Reply #179 on: Today at 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:05:52 pm
Is Sepp V still with PNE?

Is at Schalke 04 on loan, saw a tweet today abar him, been injured for ages.
