Arsenal are a very good side and deserve to be where they are in the table based on this first half of the season, but they do lack depth massively. A coupe of changes tonight bore that out. Jesus aside, they've been blessed with the injury situation - if they'd had to cope with even half of what we've had to this season, they'd be nowhere near the top.



It might hold for them as it did for Leicester back in 2016, but if they lose two or three key players for even a month or two, I could imagine City hauling them in.