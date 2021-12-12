« previous next »
The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January

A Red Abroad

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
Imagine if that was Trent that Martenelli just walked round instead of Walker.

Not a fuckin peep from Dixon.

 ;)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
Been shite this really

All about the league for Arsenal, this is a great result for them. They wouldn't have took Partey off at half if they gave a shit, even as a precaution.

That's the difference in terms of  midfield control.
HeartAndSoul

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
City are so boring to watch
John C

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:55:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
I mean, who cares really? Is anyone giving a shit about this title race?
There's lots of complicated questions being posed to us Reds this season. Even including whether the BS should be relegated and there won't be a Derby for years.
FYI, I don't want City to win the league but I don't want Arsenal to do the double.
It's all double trouble when ye an arl c*nt like me and is nostalgic for our historic records.
There's sometimes something to care about that you might not understand.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm
One of the worst games of football I've ever watched. 2 awful sides.
smicer07

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
Wow, Arsenal were incredibly poor.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Most likely Lego head lay down to get his belly tickeled for his drug cheat master. Just like they will do in the league.
Caligula?

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:58:03 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
Wow, Arsenal were incredibly poor.

Which is why they'll be satisfied. They don't have the depth that City do to go all out in the FA Cup and the league.
The North Bank

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Weirdly Im far more confident now that they wont catch than before the game. If the two teams were level on points Id say its anyones race. Being potentially 8 clear and they have to come to us first. I think this game will give us a lot of confidence.
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
Wow, Arsenal were incredibly poor.

Half arsed. Different proposition when they play them in the league.

They'll be happy to go out but wouldn't have wanted to be battered like Chelsea were in the last round.
Son of Spion

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
Did both sides play weakened teams or were they pretty much full strength?
Decomposing Composer

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
Didn't hear that. Makes sense with the fee
Brighton had an option to extend for 12 months, so basically he had 18 months left on his contract.


killer-heels

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:55:01 pm
There's lots of complicated questions being posed to us Reds this season. Even including whether the BS should be relegated and there won't be a Derby for years.
FYI, I don't want City to win the league but I don't want Arsenal to do the double.
It's all double trouble when ye an arl c*nt like me and is nostalgic for our historic records.
There's sometimes something to care about that you might not understand.


Everton getting relegated is something we should want (or at least have strong feelings for or against). Newcastle maybe not making top four as well (Id rather even bloody United and Spurs than them). Apart from that, couldnt give a shite. To be fair though i dont think there are many Liverpool fans cheering Arsenal on.
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Weirdly Im far more confident now that they wont catch than before the game. If the two teams were level on points Id say its anyones race. Being potentially 8 clear and they have to come to us first. I think this game will give us a lot of confidence.

Everything has fell into place for Arsenal from day one, no catching you now (bar an almighty collapse).
Bullet500

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Weirdly Im far more confident now that they wont catch than before the game. If the two teams were level on points Id say its anyones race. Being potentially 8 clear and they have to come to us first. I think this game will give us a lot of confidence.
Arsenal wins on February 15, I'll apply for visa.
Tobelius

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Most likely Lego head lay down to get his belly tickeled for his drug cheat master. Just like they will do in the league.

Happy result for both.

Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Looking at tomorrow's games, is there a less appealing tie in the entire round than Manchester United at home to bloody Reading? Of course that gets prime time Saturday night coverage. Talk abut chasing ratings.  That tie seems to happen every year as well.

BBC/ITV are worse than bloody Sky.
The North Bank

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
I love Zinchenko, he came on and bossed the game for about 10 minutes, never saw that in him at city.
I hope city get a tough draw next while we rest.
Crosby Nick

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Looking at tomorrow's games, is there a less appealing tie in the entire round than Manchester United at home to bloody Reading? Of course that gets prime time Saturday night coverage. Talk abut chasing ratings.  That tie seems to happen every year as well.

BBC/ITV are worse than bloody Sky.

Big Thames Valley Derby.
rob1966

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Looking at tomorrow's games, is there a less appealing tie in the entire round than Manchester United at home to bloody Reading? Of course that gets prime time Saturday night coverage. Talk abut chasing ratings.  That tie seems to happen every year as well.

BBC/ITV are worse than bloody Sky.

We've arranged to meet up with a couple from Altrincham we met on holiday. Thought me and the missus could nip into a couple of bars in Stetford about 4pm, then off into Sale to meet up. Then I finds out these c*nts and their vermin fans will be in the pubs all fucking afternoon, so that's put a downer on the day :no
Crosby Nick

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
We've arranged to meet up with a couple from Altrincham we met on holiday. Thought me and the missus could nip into a couple of bars in Stetford about 4pm, then off into Sale. Then I finds out these c*nts and their vermin fans will be in the pubs all fucking afternoon, so that's put a downer on the day :no

Can you not go swinging when theres a big crowd in town Rob?
decosabute

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm
Arsenal are a very good side and deserve to be where they are in the table based on this first half of the season, but they do lack depth massively. A coupe of changes tonight bore that out. Jesus aside, they've been blessed with the injury situation - if they'd had to cope with even half of what we've had to this season, they'd be nowhere near the top.

It might hold for them as it did for Leicester back in 2016, but if they lose two or three key players for even a month or two, I could imagine City hauling them in.
rob1966

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
Can you not go swinging when theres a big crowd in town Rob?

No, might get recognised ;)
A Red Abroad

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
We've arranged to meet up with a couple from Altrincham we met on holiday. Thought me and the missus could nip into a couple of bars in Stetford about 4pm, then off into Sale to meet up. Then I finds out these c*nts and their vermin fans will be in the pubs all fucking afternoon, so that's put a downer on the day :no

Is it Anthony Taylor and his missus?
John C

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
Can you not go swinging when theres a big crowd in town Rob?
;D
Jshooters

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Looking at tomorrow's games, is there a less appealing tie in the entire round than Manchester United at home to bloody Reading? Of course that gets prime time Saturday night coverage. Talk abut chasing ratings.  That tie seems to happen every year as well.

BBC/ITV are worse than bloody Sky.

Mancs are either always at home in the cup or always televised
Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Today at 09:38:21 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
Mancs are either always at home in the cup or always televised

I can't remember the specific numbers, but in the not too distant past they had a run of something like 40 or 50 televised FA Cup games in a row.

Edit - Didn't take too long to find

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-united-12-year-streak-fa-cup-matches-a8097601.html

58 games in a row starting in 2005 and ending in 2018 with their 3rd round tie with Derby
stewil007

Re: The FA Cup 4th Round - Friday 27th - Monday 30th January
Today at 10:29:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Weirdly Im far more confident now that they wont catch than before the game. If the two teams were level on points Id say its anyones race. Being potentially 8 clear and they have to come to us first. I think this game will give us a lot of confidence.

Losing does bring confidence.........
