'Jeremy Corbyn being power means everything would be great' - who actually stopped him being in power?

Jeremy Corbyn
The Mainstream Media
Red Tories
The Labour Party
Labour Voters
The British Electorate
Brexit
A combination of pretty much all those things
Jeremy Corbyn Poll

Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 04:35:50 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:33:21 pm
think he's thinking you mean you prefer the country where it is today I took you to mean you prefer Labour being where it is
Ah maybe I should have been clearer. Cheers Wab.
Logged
Mark Walters

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 04:39:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:21:45 pm
Try Ukraine. If Corbyn had been Labour leader when Russia invaded in February, politics left of the Tories would be dead for decades.

I mean... https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/russia-ukraine-war-jeremy-corbyn-right-putin-oligarchs (Corbyn's quotes about Putin and Russia are all linked in that article.)
Logged
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:36:53 am

Anyone who actually tried to change things in this country was going to get with both barrels and he got it from all sides, all the time.

I liked him, still do. If some hapless managerial dullard like Starmer is the best you can ever hope for then whats the fucking point? Marginally better than the Tories but nothing near what youd require to actually solve things. But we cant have anything decent in this country so we all have to wearily accept these dreary, uninspiring drones and their embarrassing flag-shagging photo shoots, stilted focus-grouped language, watered down policies and obvious untrustworthy tendencies


Absolutely spot on

"lets try this to improve things"

"oh that'll never work"

"how do you know, we've never tried"

I'm still annoyed that the electorate didn't have the guts to try something new
Logged
Sangria

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 04:53:01 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 04:39:44 pm
I mean... https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/russia-ukraine-war-jeremy-corbyn-right-putin-oligarchs (Corbyn's quotes about Putin and Russia are all linked in that article.)

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

(August 2022, so more recent than your editorial, which was March 2022).

Jeremy Corbyn says he stands by comments on Ukraine weapons supply
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/jeremy-corbyn-iain-dale-ukraine-labour-russia-b1017886.html

(on the above comments).
Logged
Riquende

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 04:58:26 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 04:39:44 pm
I mean... https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/russia-ukraine-war-jeremy-corbyn-right-putin-oligarchs (Corbyn's quotes about Putin and Russia are all linked in that article.)

Honest question, is he still involved in Stop the War? And is their position that Ukraine shouldn't be defending itself militarily but instead only seek to negotiate with Russia? I know the issues are far more complicated than that, but the main thrust of it is that all fighting should cease immediately and everyone head for peace talks, in which Russian concern over NATO expansion is as important as Ukrainian self-determination?

Anyone can point to a history criticising Russians bankrolling their political enemies as not being Pro-Putin, but there are more immediate areas of interest.
Logged
Sangria

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:04:20 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:58:26 pm
Honest question, is he still involved in Stop the War? And is their position that Ukraine shouldn't be defending itself militarily but instead only seek to negotiate with Russia? I know the issues are far more complicated than that, but the main thrust of it is that all fighting should cease immediately and everyone head for peace talks, in which Russian concern over NATO expansion is as important as Ukrainian self-determination?

Anyone can point to a history criticising Russians bankrolling their political enemies as not being Pro-Putin, but there are more immediate areas of interest.

Corbyn distanced himself from StW for a month, then went back in with a vengeance. The editorial MW posted was from March 2022, saying that Corbyn was right all along about Russia. Corbyn then popped up on a middle eastern channel in August, saying that the west should stop arming Ukraine and instead look for peace (drawing a parallel between Ukrainians and Russians dying in the war, because all lives matter). To show that he meant what he'd said, he reaffirmed his position.

"Far from being pro-Putin, Corbyn warned against him when others didnt", says the article MW is so enthusiastic about.
Logged
oldfordie

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm
Absolutely spot on

"lets try this to improve things"

"oh that'll never work"

"how do you know, we've never tried"

I'm still annoyed that the electorate didn't have the guts to try something new
Something new !!! It may have sounded new to you but it was back to the 70s/80s for the majority of voters.
Everyone has their own opinions on why the Red Wall fell, places like Bolsover should have been formality's if people wanted to return to the days of listening to the old comrades speeches. I heard many people from these constituencies being proud of the fact that they will not be the same as their parents and support Labour blindly. they had heard all the left wing talk all around them growing up.
 Corbyn supporters seem oblivious to this, what might sound exciting to them just sounds like something they heard all of their lives and they are sick of it. it never moved them.
They were still wrong to vote Tory but I can understand the rejection of Corbyns 1980s speeches, same with Piddock, went down a storm at the Durham Miners rally but hammered on the door steps by the people who had grown up and lived in these areas all their lives.  the last thing they wanted was a return to the days of listening to the left wing rhetoric.
Logged
Alan_X

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:32:55 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:36:53 am
Anyone who actually tried to change things in this country was going to get with both barrels and he got it from all sides, all the time.

I liked him, still do. If some hapless managerial dullard like Starmer is the best you can ever hope for then whats the fucking point? Marginally better than the Tories but nothing near what youd require to actually solve things. But we cant have anything decent in this country so we all have to wearily accept these dreary, uninspiring drones and their embarrassing flag-shagging photo shoots, stilted focus-grouped language, watered down policies and obvious untrustworthy tendencies
Absolutely spot on

"lets try this to improve things"

"oh that'll never work"

"how do you know, we've never tried"

I'm still annoyed that the electorate didn't have the guts to try something new
I am not sure if either of you understand the meanings of 'hapless' and 'dullard'. I have my criticisms of Starmer, but he is neither accident prone, nor slow/stupid. But I can think of another politician where those descriptions might be more fairly applied.
Logged
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:32:55 pm
Absolutely spot on

"lets try this to improve things"

"oh that'll never work"

"how do you know, we've never tried"

I'm still annoyed that the electorate didn't have the guts to try something new

I am not sure if either of you understand the meanings of 'hapless' and 'dullard'. I have my criticisms of Starmer, but he is neither accident prone, nor slow/stupid. But I can think of another politician where those descriptions might be more fairly applied.


Comical isn't it,he did more in the first decade of his working life than that blagger Corbyn has done since the day his shot out of his dads danglies.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:39:37 pm
Logged
Sangria

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:40:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm

Comical isn't it,he did more in the first decade of his working life than that blagger Corbyn has done since the day his shot out of his dads danglies.

It's an irony lost on some that his followers rage against career politicians like Cooper.
Logged
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 05:48:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm
Something new !!! It may have sounded new to you but it was back to the 70s/80s for the majority of voters.
Everyone has their own opinions on why the Red Wall fell, places like Bolsover should have been formality's if people wanted to return to the days of listening to the old comrades speeches. I heard many people from these constituencies being proud of the fact that they will not be the same as their parents and support Labour blindly. they had heard all the left wing talk all around them growing up.
 Corbyn supporters seem oblivious to this, what might sound exciting to them just sounds like something they heard all of their lives and they are sick of it. it never moved them.
They were still wrong to vote Tory but I can understand the rejection of Corbyns 1980s speeches, same with Piddock, went down a storm at the Durham Miners rally but hammered on the door steps by the people who had grown up and lived in these areas all their lives.  the last thing they wanted was a return to the days of listening to the left wing rhetoric.



"To defeat the Tories, you must become the Tories"

Logged
oldfordie

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:11:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:48:48 pm


"To defeat the Tories, you must become the Tories"
Seriously. I don't know how you can possibly post something like that after all the talk about wanting to fight the Torys on tax evasion, Nom Doms etc, windfall tax, fighting  to defend and repair our NHS and the rest of it and then try to argue Labour believe they should follow Tory policys.
Logged
Sangria

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:48:48 pm


"To defeat the Tories, you must become the Tories"

A gradual improvement means a great deal to people like me who aren't really coping. That's not good enough to satisfy your doctrine though, as a gradual improvement makes Labour no different from the Tories in your eyes.
Logged
Father Ted

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
You must have been gutted parts of Labour decided to throw the two elections before this, rather than help you.

Gradual improvement indeed.
Logged

Indomitable_Carp

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:08:10 pm
Too much baggage, too many supporters ready to embarrass themselves and the party, and to be brutally honest not very bright, it still kind of amazes me that so many people seem to have pinned to much belief in him.

I would agree with the earlier poster who said it would have been far better for the left to have McDonnell as their candidate in 2015, had some of the same issues as Corbyn but just a brighter politician and actually seemed interested in getting into govt rather than "winning the argument".

I´m no fan of Corbyn these days, although I was at one point.

But for the bit in bold, is it really that amazing? He was the first out-and-out left wing leader the country had seen for many decades, in the middle of a time of austerity and massively rising inequality.

Not only that (and this is a point that is sometimes forgotten), Corbyn was following on from a Labour Party that had accepted the Tory line on needing to cut the deficit as part of it's 2015 manifesto, out of the belief Labour needed to "appeal to the centre".

For me, Corbyn arriving on the scene was the most politically hopeful I have felt in my adult life. Things didn't pan out, which is a shame. But it wasn't about Corbyn per se, it was that he represented genuine radical change in a country desperately in need of it.
Logged

Sangria

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
You must have been gutted parts of Labour decided to throw the two elections before this, rather than help you.

Gradual improvement indeed.

And the back stab legend, to go along with "They're all the same".
Logged
Crumble

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
It was a combination of things, mostly entirely predictable.

But the thing I didn't see coming at all, and that annoyed me the most (still does actually), was the strength of opposition within the Labour Party. I naively thought that after a MP from the left of the party had been properly elected leader, most MPs would quieten down and help push the rather attractive policy agenda forward. But right from the start when Mr C struggled to put a shadow cabinet together because the talented candidates all refused, through the chicken coup to the hopeless second Brexit Referendum policy, via Labour politicians vowing to "do something every day to undermine Jeremy Corbyn", he never had a chance. The 2017 referendum was a remarkably good performance, all things considered.

Oh well, any Labour government will be better than any Tory one, even if it doesn't move us much closer to a socialist nirvana!
Logged

Elmo!

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm

It's generally the anti-Corbyn crew who bring him up.

Yep seems like that to me. Mainly Andy.  ;D
Logged

filopastry

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
I´m no fan of Corbyn these days, although I was at one point.

But for the bit in bold, is it really that amazing? He was the first out-and-out left wing leader the country had seen for many decades, in the middle of a time of austerity and massively rising inequality.

Not only that (and this is a point that is sometimes forgotten), Corbyn was following on from a Labour Party that had accepted the Tory line on needing to cut the deficit as part of it's 2015 manifesto, out of the belief Labour needed to "appeal to the centre".

For me, Corbyn arriving on the scene was the most politically hopeful I have felt in my adult life. Things didn't pan out, which is a shame. But it wasn't about Corbyn per se, it was that he represented genuine radical change in a country desperately in need of it.

I think my point was more that I think a lot of people projected their beliefs onto Corbyn and felt he was enthusiastically pushing them, in reality I always thought the manifestos were a bit of a mishmash of odd priorities. Its easier to shout in opposition than it is to deliver things in power

As an example, since they lost control of Labour I have heard voices on the left calling for a £15 an hour minimum wage and demanding that Starmer pushes for that, weirdly though that wasn't in the manifesto when they did control the party, I believe it was £10 then.

The weird thing is though there probably is a place in British politics for an economic left wing populist, for Corbyn though its the views on foreign affairs etc that tends to turn off swathes of the electorate, I always thought the response to the Salisbury attack was the end of the relatively popular period for Corbyn's leadership which began in the 2017 election campaign.
Logged

Shankly998

Re: Jeremy Corbyn Poll
Today at 01:24:09 am
Some of his individual policies were very good but he wasn't an effective politician and had a lot of baggage and he managed to lose an election to the Maybot.
Logged
