It's usually derailed by you bringing up what your social media friends are saying about him.
But this is the news channel and if people are talking about politicians or political parties or the UK or Brexit or current ongoing politicial situations/protests/meetings then isn't that news?
It's not like it's the odd random person, it's a concerted effort (Which to my not very experienced brain) from a fairly large (or it seems to be
) bunch of people
They are even making films as well as holding vigils, meetings and rallys.
I noticed the film popping on my Facebook feeds from a few of my local Corbynite mates.
It's made by Ken Loach and is called 'Oh! Jeremy Corbyn - the Big Lie" - its tag line being 'First UK screening of the film which tells the extraordinary story of how the establishment brought Jeremy Corbyn down.'
This is about the film here; https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/b/ken-loach-blasts-sir-keir-tool-of-the-establishment
LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer is a tool of the Establishment who deliberately undermined Jeremy Corbyns leadership of the party, legendary film director Ken Loach has charged.
In excerpts from his interview in the upcoming documentary film Oh Jeremy Corbyn The Big Lie, the award-winning film-maker said the ex-shadow Brexit secretary acted like an undercover spy cop at his predecessors top table.
Labour leftwingers, many of whom have been expelled from the party since Sir Keir was elected leader in April 2020, have repeatedly accused the Holborn & St Pancras MP of spearheading Labours call for a second EU referendum to undermine Mr Corbyn.
Sir Keir, who became party leader soon after the Islington North MPs resignation following a Tory landslide victory in the 2019 general election, has since ruled out reapplying for EU membership.
In the film, due to receive its premiere in central London next month, Mr Loach says: Every now and then, to show that were a democracy, theres a change of government.
The party changes, but its so important from the Establishments point of view that the alternative party wont change anything and thats what Starmer is proving now.
Producer Norman Thomas said the former lawyer has questions to answer.
He was director of public prosecutions when the spycops scandal came to light undercover police officers infiltrating radical groups and hes since been accused of whitewashing this scandal.
Now it seems Starmer was himself acting like a spycop in Jeremy Corbyns shadow cabinet joining it to help bring it down.
The documentary, produced by award-winning Platform Films, will be premiered at Conway Hall in Red Lion Square at 7pm on February 9.
