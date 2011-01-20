As the Labour (and Tory and Russian and Brexit) and other threads quite often get derailed a bit by people mentioning this chap, I thought it might be an idea to have a poll (yay!) on the real reason he didn't get into power and also hopefully help the mods out a little so they can just have a quick look at this thread rather than deleting wads of guff out of the other threads.



As I've said, I've been personally blamed by some people I know/knew for Corbyn not to be elected. I actually voted for him (More credibly than he supposedly voted for Remain) but thought he was a terrible (If charasmatic to some) politician. He seemed to have spent so long fighting random lost causes on the backbench that he forgot what the job of Labour was. Slagging people off and offering good solutions is great. Slagging people off and then going for something you know the British Electorate will tell you to fuck off over is something else. He was great in front of students and his followers, but poor when it came to the actual business of the house. He just seemed a bit disappointed, shouty, angry and fairly vindictive most of the itme to me. Some of his ideas seemed to be in fantasy land and I wasn't too in awe of his fawning over Russia, the reaction to the antisemetism probe, his views of the UK's defence and support for some absolute nutters on the world stage (As well as telling Ukraine they were wrong to fight the Russians and should just give up for the good of everyone)





Obviously, that's my personal opinions there, that not everyone will agree with. I voted for him, many of the country didn't. Many of his followers (In almost a Trump-followers-like way) refused to believe that the UK wouldn't embrace their hero and therefore there had to be some wide conspiracy to make the most obvious choice in the history of history British PM and for the REAL Labour Party to sweep all before them on a path to Ultra-left ideals and a complete writing of society under Lexit.



That to me, again, seemed a bit far fetched.



Obviously if the mods want to delete this thread then fine. Or move it to another thread. Also fine. But quite often it comes back to Jezzer, so if we chat about it in here then it saves this ex-Labour guy popping up in loads of other threads.