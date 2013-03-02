Total Members Voted: 5
Voting closes: January 27, 2023, 06:37:30 pm
(2016) - Cat 1. Western (2015) - Cat 2. Crime (2017) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy (2017) - Cat. 4 - Drama (2019) - Cat 5. Comedy (2012) - Cat. 6 - Sci-Fi (2016) - Cat 7. Horror (2014) - Cat. 8 Animation (2017) - Cat. 9 - Wildcard
Toy Story 3- Animation Arrival- Sci-FiMission: Impossible- Fallout- Action/BlockbusterRoma- Drama/ IndieThe Conjuring- HorrorAmerican Hustle- ComedyNightcrawler- Thriller Maleficent - FantasyEx-Machina - Wildcard
Django Unchained2012 | WesternParasite2019 | ThrillerThe Shape of Water2017 | Fantasy Manchester by the Sea2016 | DramaThe Big Short2015 | ComedyInterstellar2014 | Sci-fiHereditary2018 | HorrorSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse2018 | AnimationUncut Gems2019 | Wildcard
19172019 | WarBurning2018 | ThrillerThe Lighthouse2019 | Fantasy Moonlight2016 | DramaFour Lions2010 | ComedyHer2013 | Sci-fiWhat we do in the Shadows2014 | HorrorToy Story 42019 | AnimationBefore Midnight2013 | Wildcard
THOR: RAGNAROK2017 | actionDRIVE2011 | crimePADDINGTON 22017 | adventure MONEYBALL2011 | dramaALAN PARTRIDGE: ALPHA PAPA2013 | comedyGRAVITY2013 | sci-fiGET OUT2017 | horrorWOLF CHILDREN2012 | animationTHE FIGHTER2010 | wildcard
Hateful 82015 | WesternKnives Out2019 | CrimeGuardians of the Galaxy Volume 22017 | Fantasy Spotlight2015 | dramaScott Pilgrim vs The World2010 | comedyBlade Runner 20492017 | sci-fiTrain to Busan2016 | horrorInside Out2015 | familyThe Cabin in the Woods2018 | wildcard
