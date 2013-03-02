Poll

Please select the winner from the following matches:

Lawnmowerman vs
3 (20%)
Samie
2 (13.3%)
NICHOLLS1986 vs
1 (6.7%)
Max Powers
4 (26.7%)
Crosby Nick vs
1 (6.7%)
Hazell
4 (26.7%)

Total Members Voted: 5

Voting closes: January 27, 2023, 06:37:30 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Round 1, matches 1-3  (Read 42 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,280
2010-2022 Movies Draft - Round 1, matches 1-3
« on: Today at 06:37:30 pm »
Please select the winner from the following match-ups:

Lawnmowerman vs Samie
NICHOLLS1986 vs Max Powers
Crosby Nick vs Hazell


Match 1:

Lawnmowerman

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on January 24, 2023, 03:08:50 pm
    (2016) - Cat 1. Western

      (2015) - Cat 2. Crime

        (2017) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy
 
                (2017) - Cat. 4 - Drama
 
 
      (2019) - Cat 5. Comedy
 
      (2012) - Cat. 6 - Sci-Fi

        (2016) - Cat 7. Horror

      (2014) - Cat. 8 Animation
 
 
(2017) - Cat. 9 - Wildcard
 

vs

Samie

Quote from: Samie on January 24, 2023, 06:39:31 pm
Toy Story 3- Animation




Arrival- Sci-Fi




Mission: Impossible- Fallout- Action/Blockbuster



Roma- Drama/ Indie




The Conjuring- Horror




American Hustle- Comedy




Nightcrawler- Thriller




Maleficent - Fantasy




Ex-Machina - Wildcard



Match 2:

NICHOLLS1986

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Yesterday at 12:30:26 pm
Django Unchained
2012 | Western
Parasite
2019 | Thriller
The Shape of Water
2017 | Fantasy
 
Manchester by the Sea
2016 | Drama
The Big Short
2015 | Comedy
Interstellar
2014 | Sci-fi

Hereditary
2018 | Horror
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
2018 | Animation
Uncut Gems
2019 | Wildcard

vs

Max Powers

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:38:20 am
1917
2019 | War
Burning
2018 | Thriller
The Lighthouse
2019 | Fantasy
 
Moonlight
2016 | Drama
Four Lions
2010 | Comedy
Her
2013 | Sci-fi

What we do in the Shadows
2014 | Horror
Toy Story 4
2019 | Animation
Before Midnight
2013 | Wildcard

Match 3:

Crosby Nick

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:59:38 pm
THOR: RAGNAROK
2017 | action
DRIVE
2011 | crime
PADDINGTON 2
2017 | adventure
 
MONEYBALL
2011 | drama
ALAN PARTRIDGE: ALPHA PAPA
2013 | comedy
GRAVITY
2013 | sci-fi

GET OUT
2017 | horror
WOLF CHILDREN
2012 | animation
THE FIGHTER
2010 | wildcard


vs

Hazell

Quote from: Hazell on January 24, 2023, 06:22:11 pm
Hateful 8
2015 | Western
Knives Out
2019 | Crime
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2
2017 | Fantasy
 
Spotlight
2015 | drama
Scott Pilgrim vs The World
2010 | comedy
Blade Runner 2049
2017 | sci-fi

Train to Busan
2016 | horror
Inside Out
2015 | family
The Cabin in the Woods
2018 | wildcard
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:41 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,453
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Round 1, matches 1-3
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:57:56 pm »
Please vote for Samie. My stable of films is better.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,280
Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Round 1, matches 1-3
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
You had me at Toy Story 3 :P

But really, I like your choices, mainly Toy Story 3, Arrival and Ex-Machina. The Conjuring is also a well made movie, for what it is. Plus, I really like Maleficent (1 & 2) for some reason.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 