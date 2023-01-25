« previous next »
Author Topic: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course  (Read 2763 times)

Offline BobOnATank

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
This point is solidified in my mind by Newcastle's performance this season.  Go through their squad and it's very average, with journeymen types and bench players who long struggled to get games.  Eddie Howe certainly deserves some credit, but what stands out is how much energy and intensity they play with.  They remind me of us at our best but with a lot less quality on the park.  So not surprise that they are able to produce those energy levels when they've played the 2nd fewest games since the start of last season.

Newcastle is full of player busting their balls for money beyond their talent. Aside from them, Arse, manu the rest of the prem league this year is pretty shit, its like another Leicester year. Bang average teams because the bigger teams took their eye of the ball, Chelsea, us, city etc. (spurs are always half way shite at best)
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:23:15 am »
Were not shite, were at rock bottom, age, Injuries, Behind the scenes sales talks, going so close so many times in the league and CL, to be beaten on the last day a few times, it mentally will affect you, you start to lose confidence and it spirals, 60 odd games last season and similar for the previous few, it all makes sense we are the way we are. The team is burned out and beaten and lacking in confidence and fight, its a spiral from the last few years. They need to get their wind again, its like being punch drunk but the bell doesnt ring. Its been non stop for this squad. A Bellingham wouldnt solve every problem, but hes fresh legs on the battlefield and would bring a calm. TAA, VVD, Salah players like that dont become shite over night. You cant turn off class and skill, but you can burn it out. IF we got lucky and got a player like Bellingham and one other general in MF that team would look immediately better.

What this team has achieved over the last 5 years against the limitless cash City & Utd threw around is amazing. Our points total a few seasons were enough to win a title. 1 point in it on occasions. Coming close in CL finals.The heartbreak and confidence knocks are normal, but they need fresh blood to the battle, some has come and some more is needed, its a rebuild and its normal. Liverpool didnt win the league every year back in the 70s & 80s either. There were rebuild years then too, same with Utd, they had rebuild years. It happens all teams across a lot of sports. The group moves on and you never lose them one at a time they all age together, so you lose 3 guys instead of 1.

Its shite to watch it, but thats what it is sometimes supporting a team or playing in one. Pleasure and pain. The highs are high and the lows are shite, but its the same club.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:40:11 am »
One thing that I don't often see mentioned is the psychological aspect of us winning the league under lockdown. For a large part of our squad that was supposed to be the emotional pinnacle of their career - they were going to be the ones that finally won us the league after 30 years. Imagine the atmosphere in the crowd in that run-in to the league victory - the outpouring of joy at full time when it was finally over the line - the street parade not long after. Instead of that they won the league in front of empty stadiums and their street parade was in the aftermath of losing the Champions League final.

As a supporter I felt cheated of so much of what us winning the league was supposed to be. I imagine many of the players felt similar.
Offline kcbworth

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:15:36 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 12:55:29 am
One thing that does surprise me is the fact that so little has been made in nearly all the posts about the absence this season of the player who effectively turned our season around when he was signed last January. For me, his absence has left a massive hole in our overall game play in so many ways and Im sure his return when fully fit will see a very noticeable step up in our play.

We didn't play that well this season even when he was here, but we were a lot better than we have been since (+ loss of Jota)

I agree that if Jota and Diaz had been available all season, our season would not have been anywhere near as bad (but I still doubt it would be a good season against our recent high standards)
Offline JackWard33

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:47:30 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 07:15:36 am
We didn't play that well this season even when he was here, but we were a lot better than we have been since (+ loss of Jota)

I agree that if Jota and Diaz had been available all season, our season would not have been anywhere near as bad (but I still doubt it would be a good season against our recent high standards)

Maybe it wouldve been a touch better but our attacking output has been excellent (until recently when weve basically stopped attacking to try and plug the leaks)  the issue with the team has been defensive and - as the initial article points out - its not a small issue, its chronic
We couldve had Mbappe and Haaland up front and wed still have been losing games
Offline BCCC

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:36:09 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 25, 2023, 02:16:40 am
It certainly is and those 50% additional energy sapping high pressure games [92 versus 60] identified in the piece really serve to pinpoint the strong likelihood for much of the striking contrast this season between the effervescent performances of Arsenal/Newcastle and the comparative lethargy of our own performances.

When you throw in our failure to replenish our engine room plus all the injuries - most crucially the seemingly crazy one to our by far currently brightest and most effervescent star - plus the massive psychological damage inflicted by losing the league to City due to VAR abominations and the Champions League to Madrid because of shite finishing and an inspired Courtois, its a wonder weve managed to summon enough oomph to win a single fucking game since August.

 :)

It was inevitable and I said so on the way back from Paris. Add injuries, aging squad and key player transfer I just totally expected a fallow season. I didn't expect us to struggle as much and then be compounded with a return to form of several other clubs.

I'd settle for CL qualification and a decent cup run and use the money I save to pay the leccy bill.
