Were not shite, were at rock bottom, age, Injuries, Behind the scenes sales talks, going so close so many times in the league and CL, to be beaten on the last day a few times, it mentally will affect you, you start to lose confidence and it spirals, 60 odd games last season and similar for the previous few, it all makes sense we are the way we are. The team is burned out and beaten and lacking in confidence and fight, its a spiral from the last few years. They need to get their wind again, its like being punch drunk but the bell doesnt ring. Its been non stop for this squad. A Bellingham wouldnt solve every problem, but hes fresh legs on the battlefield and would bring a calm. TAA, VVD, Salah players like that dont become shite over night. You cant turn off class and skill, but you can burn it out. IF we got lucky and got a player like Bellingham and one other general in MF that team would look immediately better.



What this team has achieved over the last 5 years against the limitless cash City & Utd threw around is amazing. Our points total a few seasons were enough to win a title. 1 point in it on occasions. Coming close in CL finals .The heartbreak and confidence knocks are normal, but they need fresh blood to the battle, some has come and some more is needed, its a rebuild and its normal. Liverpool didnt win the league every year back in the 70s & 80s either. There were rebuild years then too, same with Utd, they had rebuild years. It happens all teams across a lot of sports. The group moves on and you never lose them one at a time they all age together, so you lose 3 guys instead of 1.



Its shite to watch it, but thats what it is sometimes supporting a team or playing in one. Pleasure and pain. The highs are high and the lows are shite, but its the same club.