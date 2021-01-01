So, combining the top three people from each category we are left with six contenders. Who is the best British Sportsperson Ever? No impossible to say category this time, its decision time, so if you had to choose any of them who would you pick?



Here are their highlights:



Andy Murray - Winner of 3 Grand Slams (Wimbledon 2013, 2016 and US Open 2012) and runner up on 8 occasions. 2 Olympic Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal. Led Great Britain to the Davis Cup in 2015. He was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, and finished as the year-end No. 1 in 2016. He ranked in the top 10 for all but one month from July 2008 through October 2017, and was no lower than world No. 4 in eight of the nine year-end rankings during that span. Murray has won 46 ATP singles titles, including 14 Masters 1000 events. Had it not been for his incredible competition against 3 all time greats of the game, then who knows how decorated he would have been. His main rivals at his peak are now considered the three best men to ever play tennis, which begs the question where does Murray rank in terms of tenniss all time greats? In terms of grand slams, he ranks 18th in the Open Era and 42nd overall, but surely hed have been far higher had he played in any other era.



Jessica Ennis-Hill - Olympic champion in 2012, runner up in 2016, a three-time world champion (2009, 2011, 2015) and World Indoor Champion. She was the British record holder for the heptathlon until 2019 beaten since by Katarina Johnson-Thompson, but this still stands as the 7th best score ever. Former British record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, the high jump and the indoor pentathlon. Her personal best of 12.54 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles is the world best time in the heptathlon and matches the winning time for the individual event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. By clearing 1.95 metres in the high jump, she achieved a foot (30 cm) above her own height of 1.65 metres which only ten women have ever managed. She is truly an all time great in an all round discipline whilst also posting personal bests that would see her compete at an Olympic level in multiple events



Kelly Holmes - She specialised in the 800 metres and 1,500 metres events and won gold medals for both distances at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, the first Brit to win two athletics golds in the same Olympics since 1920 and only the 3rd woman to do so. Her win in the 800m was voted IAAF Female Performance of the Year. She is the only athlete ever to reach the 800 metres and 1,500 metres Olympic finals three times. She set British records in numerous events and still holds the records over the 600, and 1,000 metre distances. She held the British 800 metre record until 2021. Interestingly, at an earlier point in her life, she was also the British Army Judo Champion. After years of underachievement, Team GB had a golden moment that was seen by many as the moment that inspired the future success in the following Olympics guaranteeing Athletics millions in precious Lottery funding.



Laura Kenny - With six Olympic medals, having won both the team pursuit and the omnium at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and madison at the 2020 Olympics, along with a silver medal from the team pursuit at the 2020 Olympics, she is both the most successful female cyclist, and the most successful British female athlete, in Olympic history. Since first appearing at the European Track Championships in 2010, she has won seven World Championship, 14 European Championship and two Commonwealth Games titles, as part of a total of 34 medals. On the road, Kenny won the British National Road Race Championships in 2014. She has been part of teams that have broken the world record on no fewer than 11 occasions between 2012 and 2016. At only 30 years old, she could easily add to all these incredible numbers.



Lewis Hamilton - has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (191), among many others. He is statistically considered as the most successful driver in Formula One history. He is the only Brit ever to win the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. From the outset, he has been an outstanding talent, still holding the record for most points in a debut season, despite the points system change now awarding far more points, narrowly missing out on a first ever rookie championship. He has the highest win percentage for any with over 100 races to their name, winning a 33.3% of his 310 races, with Schumacher the next best at 29.5%. Simply one of the greatest racing drivers ever.



Ronnie OSullivan - the current world champion and world number one. He has won the World Championship seven times, a joint modern-era record (with Stephen Hendry). He has won a record seven Masters and seven UK Championship titles for a total of 21 Triple Crown titles, the most achieved by any player. He has won a record 39 ranking titles. He won his first UK Championship aged 17, making him the youngest player to win a ranking title. He became the oldest world champion in snooker history when he won in 2022, aged 46. O'Sullivan made his first competitive century break aged 10 and his first competitive maximum break aged 15. In 2019, he became the first and only player to achieve 1,000 century breaks in professional competition. He has made the highest number of officially recognised maximum breaks, with 15, and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest competitive maximum break, compiled in a time of 5 minutes and 8 seconds at the 1997 World Championship.



Given all that, who do you think is the best ever at their sport?