Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?

Yes
47 (78.3%)
No
13 (21.7%)

Total Members Voted: 60

Author Topic: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?  (Read 555 times)

Offline Pradan

  • Legacy Fan
Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« on: January 23, 2023, 06:31:52 pm »
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #1 on: January 23, 2023, 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on January 23, 2023, 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.
Online Chakan

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #2 on: January 23, 2023, 06:38:22 pm »
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.
Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #3 on: January 23, 2023, 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 23, 2023, 06:38:22 pm
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.

that's against the law..
Offline Pradan

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #4 on: January 23, 2023, 06:44:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 23, 2023, 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Report him to the police ;)
Offline Elmo!

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #5 on: January 23, 2023, 06:45:45 pm »
Of course, no idea why you wouldn't.
Online Chakan

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #6 on: January 23, 2023, 06:47:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 23, 2023, 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Not where I live. Least I don't think it is...

One sec.

Edit: Nope not required for backseat passengers where I live.
Offline CraigDS

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #7 on: January 23, 2023, 06:50:56 pm »
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #8 on: January 23, 2023, 07:39:46 pm »
Only started wearing them when they became law, my first 4 cars didn't even have rear belts.

Quote from: CraigDS on January 23, 2023, 06:50:56 pm
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.

Remember the advert where the lad in the back seat kills his Mum who was driving

Still remember cming back from Pwhelli in my Dads Mk2 Escort, me and our kid like lobsters so lying on the back seat, Dad had to slam on, me and our kid flew into the front seats and ended up on the floor.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:27:56 am »
Always now since it became law, I never used to though before that. Seems daft not wearing one now and mad to think that 40 years ago you didn't even have to wear one in the front
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:21:40 am »
You'd be an idiot not to. There's a reason they're installed by manufacturers.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE</a>

It would hard to find a news story where they report that 'luckily the passenger wasn't wearing a seat belt'.
Online peelyon

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:57:54 am »
I know the sample size is fairly small (at time of writing) - but currently 30% dont??

Why wouldnt you?
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 am »
I never used to. I didnt care.
For the last 10 years I do. If I am driving, I dont start the car until everyone is belted.
Offline west_london_red

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:12:48 am »
I very rare I sit in the back seat of a car and honestly had no idea you had to wear a seatbelt if you were sitting in the back until Sunak got in trouble.
Offline liverbloke

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 am »
always wear a seat belt anywhere in a car - do i trust any fucker not to crash or be crashed into? no way

chakan - think about that and imagine even worse things happening... like your camera getting smashed  ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 23, 2023, 06:35:41 pm
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.


Exactly this.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 am »
I'd say 90% of the time, yes.  But I'll admit there have been occasions where I've been in the back of a black cab for a short journey and not done it.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 23, 2023, 06:35:41 pm
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.

Did you know that after the law was brought in, injuries and fatalities to pedestrians and cyclists increased? There's a theory that the safer you make things, the more we push the risks, so by making cars safer we made the driving worse?

As a biker, we always hated Volvos, because they were always the ones who pulled out in front of us without a care. We would have preferred that rather than massive safety zones that meant you could drive a Volvo off a roof and walk away from the smash, there should be a massive spike in the steering wheel, that impaled the driver in a crash - that's make them drive carefully ;)
Offline Crosby Nick

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:57:32 am
I'd say 90% of the time, yes.  But I'll admit there have been occasions where I've been in the back of a black cab for a short journey and not done it.

Reported.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 am »
Those who aren't old enough to remember the "Clunk Clip Every Trip" adverts, for front seat belts, won't know that they were fronted by the Royals and the BBCs favourite paedophile Jimmy Saville


Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:23 am
Those who aren't old enough to remember the "Clunk Clip Every Trip" adverts, for front seat belts, won't know that they were fronted by the Royals and the BBCs favourite paedophile Jimmy Saville




Think Savile just liked his passengers to be restrained and unable to get up
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 am »
Absolutely, yes.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:11:53 am

Think Savile just liked his passengers to be restrained and unable to get up

They were my thoughts too - he'd have loved the child seats with a full harness that keeps them locked in place.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:03:03 am
Did you know that after the law was brought in, injuries and fatalities to pedestrians and cyclists increased? There's a theory that the safer you make things, the more we push the risks, so by making cars safer we made the driving worse?

As a biker, we always hated Volvos, because they were always the ones who pulled out in front of us without a care. We would have preferred that rather than massive safety zones that meant you could drive a Volvo off a roof and walk away from the smash, there should be a massive spike in the steering wheel, that impaled the driver in a crash - that's make them drive carefully ;)
No, I didn't know that.

I suppose the added safety could lead to cockiness and complacency in some people.

Talking of steering wheels. My Grandad had a crash in Ainsdale over 50 years ago and the steering wheel made a hell of a mess of his chest area.  :-\
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:40:52 pm »
Was an ad a few years back here that showed a lad sitting in the back smashing the head off everyone else in the car. It ended with "It's the one without the seatbelt that did the damage." I still have to repeat that line pretty much every time my 43 year old brother sits in the back of my car.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:14:12 pm
No, I didn't know that.

I suppose the added safety could lead to cockiness and complacency in some people.

Talking of steering wheels. My Grandad had a crash in Ainsdale over 50 years ago and the steering wheel made a hell of a mess of his chest area.  :-\

I can imagine, especially the older designs were safety was never given a thought.

This relates to bikes, but I'd never wear anything but a full faced helmet. I've had a crash at 40mph that deformed my lid and ground a big chunk out of the chin guard, in an open face, that's a damaged/wrecked jaw. I'm surprised professional cyclists don't wear them the speeds they get up to.
Offline redbyrdz

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:48:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:45:31 pm
I can imagine, especially the older designs were safety was never given a thought.

This relates to bikes, but I'd never wear anything but a full faced helmet. I've had a crash at 40mph that deformed my lid and ground a big chunk out of the chin guard, in an open face, that's a damaged/wrecked jaw. I'm surprised professional cyclists don't wear them the speeds they get up to.

Try riding up a hill in a full face helmet.
Offline rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:51:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:48:51 pm
Try riding up a hill in a full face helmet.

What issues does it cause, does it remove your visibilty, as you have your head down? I know lying flat on the tank I lose a lot of visibilty.

Offline redbyrdz

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:51:49 pm
What issues does it cause, does it remove your visibilty, as you have your head down? I know lying flat on the tank I lose a lot of visibilty.



You'll get heatstroke. Riding a bike is very hard work, you want as much ventilation as you can. Full face helmets are just too hot. Even in downhill/enduro riding, where they wear full-face helmets for riding down, they'll take them off for riding uphill, and they go very, very slowly.

Visibility might be another issue, but the big issues is heat. Plus weight, probably. Cycling is a weight-obsessed sport, even 10g more is seen as too much.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:14:12 pm
No, I didn't know that.

I suppose the added safety could lead to cockiness and complacency in some people.

Talking of steering wheels. My Grandad had a crash in Ainsdale over 50 years ago and the steering wheel made a hell of a mess of his chest area.  :-\

There is a book I ready many years ago called The Armchair Economist. The first chapter is about care safety, and how things like seatbelts and padded dashboards (it was written before airbags) do lead to more reckless driving.

The author suggested that to make vehicles as safe as possible, all passenger seats should have seat belts. Instead of a belt, the driver  has a spike sticking out the steering wheel pointed at their chest. With almost any accident ending their life, every driver would be cautious as fuck.

I just googled it, and it is actually a thing called the Tullock Spike, named after the economist who originally had the idea.

Edit: also, I always where a seat belt.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:49:48 am »
^
Bloody hell. Spiked steering wheels.  :o

I imagine everyone would be doing 5mph if such things were installed.

In my own case safety features have never seen me take more risks. I didn't learn to drive until 2000 so popping your seat belt on was standard. My first car was a 1995 plate and didn't have airbags, ABS and suchlike. A couple of years ago I replaced that with a 2006 plate which has a lot more safety features but I drive exactly the same.

Online Grobbelrevell

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:00:07 am »
Quote from: Pradan on January 23, 2023, 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?

Yeah, I'll instinctively put a seat belt on in any car, irrespective of where within it I'm sitting.

When I was kid, however, I very much remember spending longer journeys with my parents laid out on the back seat, either sleeping or playing games. That feels a bit mad to me now.

I also remember going to visit an ex-girlfriends family in Cyprus a few years back. They picked us up form the airport and were laughing to themselves when we both climbed into the back and put our seatbelts on. "Look at these Brits". They didn't wear theirs at all.

Thinking about it, I never think to put one on if I'm on a bus or a coach though, even if they very obviously have one. Which is strange, given I do it naturally in a car.
