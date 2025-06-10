Poll

Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?

Yes
29 (74.4%)
No
10 (25.6%)

Total Members Voted: 39

Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?  (Read 338 times)

Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.

that's against the law..
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Report him to the police ;)
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 pm
Of course, no idea why you wouldn't.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Not where I live. Least I don't think it is...

One sec.

Edit: Nope not required for backseat passengers where I live.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Only started wearing them when they became law, my first 4 cars didn't even have rear belts.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.

Remember the advert where the lad in the back seat kills his Mum who was driving

Still remember cming back from Pwhelli in my Dads Mk2 Escort, me and our kid like lobsters so lying on the back seat, Dad had to slam on, me and our kid flew into the front seats and ended up on the floor.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:27:56 am
Always now since it became law, I never used to though before that. Seems daft not wearing one now and mad to think that 40 years ago you didn't even have to wear one in the front
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:21:40 am
You'd be an idiot not to. There's a reason they're installed by manufacturers.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE</a>

It would hard to find a news story where they report that 'luckily the passenger wasn't wearing a seat belt'.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:57:54 am
I know the sample size is fairly small (at time of writing) - but currently 30% dont??

Why wouldnt you?
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:28 am
I never used to. I didnt care.
For the last 10 years I do. If I am driving, I dont start the car until everyone is belted.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:12:48 am
I very rare I sit in the back seat of a car and honestly had no idea you had to wear a seatbelt if you were sitting in the back until Sunak got in trouble.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:18:35 am
always wear a seat belt anywhere in a car - do i trust any fucker not to crash or be crashed into? no way

chakan - think about that and imagine even worse things happening... like your camera getting smashed  ;D
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:56:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.


Exactly this.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:57:32 am
I'd say 90% of the time, yes.  But I'll admit there have been occasions where I've been in the back of a black cab for a short journey and not done it.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #17 on: Today at 10:03:03 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.

Did you know that after the law was brought in, injuries and fatalities to pedestrians and cyclists increased? There's a theory that the safer you make things, the more we push the risks, so by making cars safer we made the driving worse?

As a biker, we always hated Volvos, because they were always the ones who pulled out in front of us without a care. We would have preferred that rather than massive safety zones that meant you could drive a Volvo off a roof and walk away from the smash, there should be a massive spike in the steering wheel, that impaled the driver in a crash - that's make them drive carefully ;)
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #18 on: Today at 10:03:53 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:57:32 am
I'd say 90% of the time, yes.  But I'll admit there have been occasions where I've been in the back of a black cab for a short journey and not done it.

Reported.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #19 on: Today at 10:22:23 am
Those who aren't old enough to remember the "Clunk Clip Every Trip" adverts, for front seat belts, won't know that they were fronted by the Royals and the BBCs favourite paedophile Jimmy Saville


