Yes, since it was a legal requirement.



Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.



Did you know that after the law was brought in, injuries and fatalities to pedestrians and cyclists increased? There's a theory that the safer you make things, the more we push the risks, so by making cars safer we made the driving worse?As a biker, we always hated Volvos, because they were always the ones who pulled out in front of us without a care. We would have preferred that rather than massive safety zones that meant you could drive a Volvo off a roof and walk away from the smash, there should be a massive spike in the steering wheel, that impaled the driver in a crash - that's make them drive carefully