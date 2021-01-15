Poll

Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?

Yes
18 (72%)
No
7 (28%)

Total Members Voted: 25

Topic: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?

Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm
If yes, for how long? Since childhood or only recently?

If no, why not?
Yes, since it was a legal requirement.

Looking back now its insane that seatbelt wearing was ever optional.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm
I don't, dunno really just never have in the back.

that's against the law..
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Report him to the police ;)
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 pm
Of course, no idea why you wouldn't.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:41:56 pm
that's against the law..

Not where I live. Least I don't think it is...

One sec.

Edit: Nope not required for backseat passengers where I live.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Only started wearing them when they became law, my first 4 cars didn't even have rear belts.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
If you don't in the back then you put the person sat in front of you in quite a lot of danger - as your body flying forward in a crash will smash them into the dashboard / steering wheel.

Remember the advert where the lad in the back seat kills his Mum who was driving

Still remember cming back from Pwhelli in my Dads Mk2 Escort, me and our kid like lobsters so lying on the back seat, Dad had to slam on, me and our kid flew into the front seats and ended up on the floor.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:27:56 am
Always now since it became law, I never used to though before that. Seems daft not wearing one now and mad to think that 40 years ago you didn't even have to wear one in the front
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:21:40 am
You'd be an idiot not to. There's a reason they're installed by manufacturers.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mKHY69AFstE</a>

It would hard to find a news story where they report that 'luckily the passenger wasn't wearing a seat belt'.
Re: Do you wear a seat belt at the back of a car?
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:57:54 am
I know the sample size is fairly small (at time of writing) - but currently 30% dont??

Why wouldnt you?
