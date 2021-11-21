« previous next »
Roofing Advice

Offline Nick110581

Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm
Have a small leak in roof and had a few roofers over to look at. Its been temporarily repaired.

The issue is rotten batons that are majority of way up rear roof (seen videos and can see in loft where membrane has gone).

Two companies dont want to do repair as cant guarantee it as could be a domino effect when they try to repair and tuck membrane in. However, a full reroof is very expensive and I cant really fund without a interest free credit card.

I would rather do this over a loan cause of deposit protection, etc.

Does anyone have any advice ?
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 05:47:29 pm
Nick110581:
Have a small leak in roof and had a few roofers over to look at. Its been temporarily repaired.

The issue is rotten batons that are majority of way up rear roof (seen videos and can see in loft where membrane has gone).

Two companies dont want to do repair as cant guarantee it as could be a domino effect when they try to repair and tuck membrane in. However, a full reroof is very expensive and I cant really fund without a interest free credit card.

I would rather do this over a loan cause of deposit protection, etc.

Does anyone have any advice ?

I ended up paying  4k for a new one seven years ago after just moving in , they quoted 1.5 k for repairs and new ridge tiles so opted for the new one . When they stripped it the battens were like mush .

If your planning to stay a long time then anything but a new one is false economy
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm
gazzam1963:
I ended up paying  4k for a new one seven years ago after just moving in , they quoted 1.5 k for repairs and new ridge tiles so opted for the new one . When they stripped it the battens were like mush .

If your planning to stay a long time then anything but a new one is false economy

Its 6.4k for one with new tiles and 4.2k using existing ones.

Repair ranges from 100 quid to 1.2k with one guy not doing as cant offer guarantee.

Did you pay a deposit and was it picked up on survey?
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 06:00:38 pm
Nick110581:
Its 6.4k for one with new tiles and 4.2k using existing ones.

Repair ranges from 100 quid to 1.2k with one guy not doing as cant offer guarantee.

Did you pay a deposit and was it picked up on survey?


No I took 18 months completely renovating the house but the guy I bought it off said theyd spent £900 a couple of years before on the ridge tiles and such , only in it a while and I think it was a storm called Doris took loads of ridge tiles off and a bit more damage .

I was lucky that he took a load of pics give me a written repair quote and I spoke to my insurer and they contributed about 1.4k towards it . The guy who done it didnt want payment until completion
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm
Thanks mate.

This has been caused by storm but cant see insurance paying out.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 07:21:03 pm
Nick110581:
Thanks mate.

This has been caused by storm but cant see insurance paying out.

If you dont ask you dont get
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 08:49:35 pm
gazzam1963:
If you dont ask you dont get

We had emergency cover and they sent guy out to temporarily fix.

He said we would be lucky to get full cover as they access weather apps to determine how windy, etc and then will say poor workmanship or wear and tear.
Online west_london_red

Re: Roofing Advice
Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
If youre planning on staying there long term, replace it.

Were both pretty much the same age, and I replaced mine a few weeks ago and my thinking was replace it now and you shouldnt have to ever worry about it again in your lifetime.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 08:55:10 am
west_london_red:
If youre planning on staying there long term, replace it.

Were both pretty much the same age, and I replaced mine a few weeks ago and my thinking was replace it now and you shouldnt have to ever worry about it again in your lifetime.

Thats our view too.

Do you mind me asking price? And length it took?

We may move but I think it gets called out on survey anyway.
Online liverbloke

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:12:09 am
can't really add much to this because don't want to go into quotes and prices and stuff as each individual case can vary massively

but temporary repairs or repairing the current issue only usually leads to future problems and more pay outs

my experience with quotes is never to take the cheapest nor the most expensive (well duh) and hit around the top-middle quote/s - you can always pitch 2 companies against each other

you do say it was storm damage but you also mention rotten batons - they would only rot over a period of time so maybe this leak was always there?

and of course people patch up holes etc and they seem to have no further problem but do you want to gamble with your roof? and also those rotten batons?

financial advice? you need to speak to someone more qualified than me  :wave
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:30:10 am
liverbloke:
can't really add much to this because don't want to go into quotes and prices and stuff as each individual case can vary massively

but temporary repairs or repairing the current issue only usually leads to future problems and more pay outs

my experience with quotes is never to take the cheapest nor the most expensive (well duh) and hit around the top-middle quote/s - you can always pitch 2 companies against each other

you do say it was storm damage but you also mention rotten batons - they would only rot over a period of time so maybe this leak was always there?

and of course people patch up holes etc and they seem to have no further problem but do you want to gamble with your roof? and also those rotten batons?

financial advice? you need to speak to someone more qualified than me  :wave

I would say the issue has probably always been there but only noticeable recently cause of bad winds we had here.

Quotes are coming in around same price but just trying to use the most reputable firm because of big deposit. Never had to do a job this big where you have to fund it with help of credit cards, etc.

We could add to mortgage but not sure how that works.
Offline Claire.

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:34:03 am
Where do you go to get quotes? Are you using a website or contacting individual firms?

There's a small leak in mine that only seems to be an issue in really bad downpours and I contacted one firm and they took about 3 weeks to even reply and wanted £120 to come out for a quote, is that normal?
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:39:13 am
Claire.:
Where do you go to get quotes? Are you using a website or contacting individual firms?

There's a small leak in mine that only seems to be an issue in really bad downpours and I contacted one firm and they took about 3 weeks to even reply and wanted £120 to come out for a quote, is that normal?

I went to checkatrade and Which plus used recommendations.

No call out fees from anyone though. Thats not common practice.
Offline Claire.

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:46:44 am
yeah, on the quote it said call out fee of £100 and then £70p/h after + VAT. Appreciate people need to earn money but if I'm paying out £120 and they might not even do anything I'm not gonna be best pleased. Maybe it's because I said it was a small-ish job.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 09:51:54 am
Claire.:
yeah, on the quote it said call out fee of £100 and then £70p/h after + VAT. Appreciate people need to earn money but if I'm paying out £120 and they might not even do anything I'm not gonna be best pleased. Maybe it's because I said it was a small-ish job.

Most people should come out with no call out fee.

Good luck - its a shit task.
Online liverbloke

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 12:26:52 pm
Nick110581:
I would say the issue has probably always been there but only noticeable recently cause of bad winds we had here.

Quotes are coming in around same price but just trying to use the most reputable firm because of big deposit. Never had to do a job this big where you have to fund it with help of credit cards, etc.

We could add to mortgage but not sure how that works.

if you're struggling to get the money together, or just simply can't, then some companies do offer finance plans and payments in instalments - not that i would say that is what you should do (you need to do your own maths) but it could help spread the cost rather than having to pay a large lump sum up front - all dependent on the plans' fees, interest, penalties etc etc

here's an example of a roofing firm in northampton offering this type of service https://ldroofingservices.co.uk/finance/

Offline Nick110581

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 12:41:08 pm
liverbloke:
if you're struggling to get the money together, or just simply can't, then some companies do offer finance plans and payments in instalments - not that i would say that is what you should do (you need to do your own maths) but it could help spread the cost rather than having to pay a large lump sum up front - all dependent on the plans' fees, interest, penalties etc etc

here's an example of a roofing firm in northampton offering this type of service https://ldroofingservices.co.uk/finance/



Its more the fact that they dont take credit card payments.

I dont like the idea of giving a company 2.5k up front. I get why they want it but its a risk.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 01:11:52 pm
This thread prompted me to have a check in the loft at the weekend. We had a small brown patch appear a couple of months ago on the ceiling of one of the bedrooms. Its dry and hasnt got any bigger and our loft is difficult to move around in as the insulation has been laid thick and over all of the beams, so had been putting it off. Think there may be some water damage on one of the beams/struts/trusses (what are they actually called?).

Got someone coming out to take a look tomorrow. So thanks for the prompt
Online west_london_red

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 01:17:20 pm
Nick110581:
Thats our view too.

Do you mind me asking price? And length it took?

We may move but I think it gets called out on survey anyway.

Cost £6.5k for a mixture of old and new tiles.

The actual work took about 3 days, but the scaffolding was up for about 2 weeks while they waited for the weather to pick up enough for them to do the work.
Online liverbloke

Re: Roofing Advice
Today at 01:26:47 pm
duvva 💅:
This thread prompted me to have a check in the loft at the weekend. We had a small brown patch appear a couple of months ago on the ceiling of one of the bedrooms. Its dry and hasnt got any bigger and our loft is difficult to move around in as the insulation has been laid thick and over all of the beams, so had been putting it off. Think there may be some water damage on one of the beams/struts/trusses (what are they actually called?).

Got someone coming out to take a look tomorrow. So thanks for the prompt

from my own experience -

with the recent cold spell - the icy blast - a lot of lofts can accumulate condensation because of both this extreme weather (for this country) and the fact that inside a loft it needs to breathe so an empty loft is much better for air to circulate (breathe)

so you will get damp patches showing on ceilings where moisture has gathered but this is only a real problem if it persists - it can cause mould bu that can be treated, and ceilings might need a coat of paint but usually this is all it is

once the weather turns back to 'normal' then your loft should be able to breathe again once more

but always check the loft if noticing damp patches or water marks or mould just in case there is a hole (usually a broken tile and nothing more) or worst case scenario, a leak from the plumbing but that would manifest itself as a persistent patch

rotten wood would be the result of a long term problem that needs immediate addressing
