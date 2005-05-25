If not us, then I mostly dont care, but at that point in a choice between Arsenal and Man City, it has to be Arsenal.



Man City are cheats. Systematic. Arsenal are a proper historic club. Hungry young team. Their owners have pushed the boat out to add debt for player acquisition, but it is a calculated gamble, within the rules, as they have built a team to compete at the top.



Dont like Arteta. Dont like the way Arsenal fans I know talk, as if they have been brilliant all along. Lets see how they go when they add Champions League football to their agenda. And when they compete for the title and make three CL finals in five years, they can say they have done as well as we have in the last few years, only on double the budget for them.