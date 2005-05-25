Poll

Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Neither
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm »
Mad that nearly a quarter of the people on a Liverpool forum would rather see City win the league than Arsenal.  Times like this I wish we had vote transparency so we could see how many City bots are getting involved.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:01:54 pm
Mad that nearly a quarter of the people on a Liverpool forum would rather see City win the league than Arsenal.  Times like this I wish we had vote transparency so we could see how many City bots are getting involved.

I dunno kinda understand it, I mean City win it and it's meaningless. It literally means nothing if City with anything, plus it might actually shine a light on how much they've cheated to get where they are.

If Arsenal win it, then people go "See any team can win it" It legitimizes city's expenditure. Unfortunately like we've done with City.

If City win the league 10 times in the next 10 years, the league becomes boring, even more so than it is now.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:03:44 pm
I dunno kinda understand it, I mean City win it and it's meaningless. It literally means nothing if City with anything, plus it might actually shine a light on how much they've cheated to get where they are.

If City win the league 10 times in the next 10 years, the league becomes boring, even more so than it is now.

Yeah I can see that angle, I wonder if a more interesting poll would be something like:

Why do you prefer City winning the league over Arsenal?

- We suffered through it, someone else can too
- Highlights sportswashing if City win the league year after year
- The Arsenal meltdown would be hilarious
- Arteta is a twat
- I can't deal with North Bank anymore
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Anyone voting City better not complain next time they beat us to the title, since apparently their wins are so meaningless and it'll highlight all their cheating ::)
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:20:43 pm
Anyone voting City better not complain next time they beat us to the title, since apparently their wins are so meaningless and it'll highlight all their cheating ::)

Not really.

The choice is Arsenal or City. Not City or us.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:23:31 pm »
Arsenal...I don't watch footy at all now, not even us, haven't for years. So many things have put me off, but the level of City's unpunished cheating was the final straw, I fuckin hate them for that.

Ian Wright seems a top fella too, so I'll be made up for him, same goes for the Arsenal lads on here.

As for what fans of other clubs think, of us or of anything really, I really couldn't give a shit.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:06:32 pm
Yeah I can see that angle, I wonder if a more interesting poll would be something like:

Why do you prefer City winning the league over Arsenal?

- We suffered through it, someone else can too
- Highlights sportswashing if City win the league year after year
- The Arsenal meltdown would be hilarious
- Arteta is a twat
- I can't deal with North Bank anymore

Im voting for the last one !
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:06:32 pm
Yeah I can see that angle, I wonder if a more interesting poll would be something like:

Why do you prefer City winning the league over Arsenal?

- We suffered through it, someone else can too
- Highlights sportswashing if City win the league year after year
- The Arsenal meltdown would be hilarious
- Arteta is a twat
- I can't deal with North Bank anymore

Is there an "all of the above" option?
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:23:33 pm »
I voted City because to be honest I am of the view that a City title win is meaningless because of their financial cheating. Guardiola's position should actually be in jeopardy if they don't win it or the CL after what they have spent.

Also, an Arsenal win would hurt Liverpool directly far more than a City win. City's spending/profile is not going to change regardless whereas Arsenal will get a massive boost off the pitch from being champions.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:21:24 pm
Not really.
The choice is Arsenal or City. Not City or us.
Not really, it was only yesterday that a few posters are saying City winning it is meaningless. We can't shrug our shoulders every couple of years and say hard luck Reds but that's meaningless anyway.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:44:45 pm
Not really, it was only yesterday that a few posters are saying City winning it is meaningless. We can't shrug our shoulders every couple of years and say hard luck Reds but that's meaningless anyway.

It's a lot more meaningful when we lose the league because we support the team, ask any other supporter who they would rather win it they'll choose city every time over us. But if it's not us then City winning it to me is meaningless, because they are supposed to win it.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:01 pm by Chakan »
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm »
If it's not us, then Arsenal or Spurs are the most tolerable of the big six, and we all know Spurs are never winning the league. Arsenal's fanbase on Twitter is second to none in terms of cringe and delusion, but on the whole, I really don't mind Arsenal as a club.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm »
If not us, then I mostly dont care, but at that point in a choice between Arsenal and Man City, it has to be Arsenal.

Man City are cheats. Systematic. Arsenal are a proper historic club. Hungry young team. Their owners have pushed the boat out to add debt for player acquisition, but it is a calculated gamble, within the rules, as they have built a team to compete at the top.

Dont like Arteta. Dont like the way Arsenal fans I know talk, as if they have been brilliant all along. Lets see how they go when they add Champions League football to their agenda. And when they compete for the title and make three CL finals in five years, they can say they have done as well as we have in the last few years, only on double the budget for them.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Arsenal all the way.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm »
No contest, Arsenal.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:35:20 pm »
Can those who want City to win explain please?
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:37:57 pm »
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:20:43 pm
Anyone voting City better not complain next time they beat us to the title, since apparently their wins are so meaningless and it'll highlight all their cheating ::)

They will though, it's just mad.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:35:20 pm
Can those who want City to win explain please?

2 main reasons for me:
I simply know City fans compared to Arsenal fans. As said on the other forums - them chasing down teams to win it with silly points tallies just shows the league and FA up.
Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:39:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:38:19 pm
They will though, it's just mad.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:47:23 pm
It's a lot more meaningful when we lose the league because we support the team, ask any other supporter who they would rather win it they'll choose city every time over us. But if it's not us then City winning it to me is meaningless, because they are supposed to win it.
