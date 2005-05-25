Mad that nearly a quarter of the people on a Liverpool forum would rather see City win the league than Arsenal. Times like this I wish we had vote transparency so we could see how many City bots are getting involved.



I dunno kinda understand it, I mean City win it and it's meaningless. It literally means nothing if City with anything, plus it might actually shine a light on how much they've cheated to get where they are.If Arsenal win it, then people go "See any team can win it" It legitimizes city's expenditure. Unfortunately like we've done with City.If City win the league 10 times in the next 10 years, the league becomes boring, even more so than it is now.