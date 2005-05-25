Poll

Who would you prefer to win the league?

Arsenal
Man City

Voting closes: January 28, 2023, 10:25:13 am

Author Topic: Who would you prefer to win the league?  (Read 638 times)

Online JC the Messiah

Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Neither
Online tubby

Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm »
Mad that nearly a quarter of the people on a Liverpool forum would rather see City win the league than Arsenal.  Times like this I wish we had vote transparency so we could see how many City bots are getting involved.
Online Chakan

Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:01:54 pm
I dunno kinda understand it, I mean City win it and it's meaningless. It literally means nothing if City with anything, plus it might actually shine a light on how much they've cheated to get where they are.

If Arsenal win it, then people go "See any team can win it" It legitimizes city's expenditure. Unfortunately like we've done with City.

If City win the league 10 times in the next 10 years, the league becomes boring, even more so than it is now.
Online tubby

Re: Who would you prefer to win the league?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:03:44 pm
Yeah I can see that angle, I wonder if a more interesting poll would be something like:

Why do you prefer City winning the league over Arsenal?

- We suffered through it, someone else can too
- Highlights sportswashing if City win the league year after year
- The Arsenal meltdown would be hilarious
- Arteta is a twat
- I can't deal with North Bank anymore
