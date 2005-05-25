I dunno kinda understand it, I mean City win it and it's meaningless. It literally means nothing if City with anything, plus it might actually shine a light on how much they've cheated to get where they are.
If City win the league 10 times in the next 10 years, the league becomes boring, even more so than it is now.
Yeah I can see that angle, I wonder if a more interesting poll would be something like:
Why do you prefer City winning the league over Arsenal?
- We suffered through it, someone else can too
- Highlights sportswashing if City win the league year after year
- The Arsenal meltdown would be hilarious
- Arteta is a twat
- I can't deal with North Bank anymore