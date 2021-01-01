Our set piece defending is going to get punished if we don't sort ourselves out.
Not helped when we keep giving away unnecessary corners, and cheap free-kicks around our box. Gomez and Konate are nowhere near getting a head on the ball, I can't understand how, particularly Konate.
Our confidence is so low, senior players are misplacing simple passes and shooting wildly. They're not helping the younger players.
Milner has been very good I thought, and the midfield changes have managed to cut down on the opposition slicing through us so easily, Chelsea seem to be relying on the longer pass over the top.