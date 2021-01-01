« previous next »
Online Racer

  Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm
Obvious before the game we have no pace up front get Nunez on. Mos form is really concerning
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,724
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm
Hard to know what we're trying to do to be honest

Game has passed Bajcetic by - doesn't look quite at this level physically yet
Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm
Macca is fucking hopeless on commentary. Think we will push up and win it in the second half.
Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm
If Nunez wasnt ready to start I was hoping for Gakpo - Salah - Elliott. Elliott on the left however is not working out.
Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
  • * * * * *
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm
If Nunez can play 45, get him on.
Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:22:55 pm
All a bit scrappy, that. Came into it better as the half went on.

Their "foul" in their box at the end was a travesty. Picked up the ball before the whistle went too. Where's  VAR today?
Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,777
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:22:59 pm
Lacking control, creativity and finishing.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,851
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:23:10 pm
Our lot look very low on confidence.
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:23:11 pm
Awful quality game.

Our build up is nonexistent. Just panicking under any pressure and going long. Started off standing off them but still giving up chances in behind somehow but seemed to stop that towards the end. Set piece defending has gone to shit and it's like our worst under Rodgers. Hopefully just a bad spell as could do without that being another problem
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:50 pm
So those that know. What is Gakpo actually good at?

He's the missing link mate.  ;D

Joking aside, it's not been a great start to his Liverpool career, but he's hardly arrived at a time when the reds are flying. That's gotta make things more difficult for him.
Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm
Get Nunez on. We are shite without him.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm
Not pretty and we are rushing some passes.
Our defending of set pieces has been poor.
Konate, Thiago and Bajcetic have been decent.
Ref is being conned by some of their dives.

If Núñez comes on then we will win.
Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm
We played alright. Some misplaced passes here and there, but we aren't getting overrun in midfield, and we didn't concede many chances. We aren't playing exciting football, but who cares. Just get the job done.
Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:50 pm
We look nervous and not good at set pieces but we have done ok. Kept open play chances to a minimum.

We could do with some quality from the likes of Salah and Gakpo.

This is the main take away for me.  The confidence of the team looks shot at the moment.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,489
  • Dutch Class
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm
Oliver's call for that 'foul' on Jorghino in the box was pathetic.
Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,805
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:50 pm
So those that know. What is Gakpo actually good at?

So hes come into a team with low confidence and is struggling along with the other team members.
Give the lad a chance.
Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:23:27 pm
That was dire. Bajcetic and Gakpo the only ones having decent games. Desperately need Trent and Núñez on
Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
What has happened to Salahs touch? Seriously just cant seem to be able to do the basics right. Been extremely poor for about 3 or 4 games running. And Gakpo not impressive
Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:23:31 pm
Atleast the midfield is operational again and exists on the pitch to do something. I think we got better as we got into the game. Gakpo seems to still be catching up to the pace of the league. Still struggling with having next to no time on the ball. Bajcetic has been great. Need a better out ball when we try to play out from the back because we are struggling with that.
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • RedOrDead
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm
Fucking state of that front line :lmao

Playing a player who had a good game last game on the left wing when hes so one footed, bought a left winger and playing him in the middle and salah whos been shite for months :lmao
Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm
Elliott at LW just gives such awkward balance to the attack it's a problem. Not a great performance regardless of that
Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:23:45 pm
Really poor all round

Feel like playing both Elliott and Gakpo is a bad choice as they both come to the ball. Need Nunez on, or Carvalho
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,345
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:23:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:50 pm
So those that know. What is Gakpo actually good at?
Well done ::)
Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm
Need a bit more control, but overall more solid than we have been. Need more spark up top.
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm
Missed the first 15 minutes, but dont think it has been as bad as others have said. We have not been destroyed in midfield and could have done better with some poor finishing by gakpo and salah
Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,588
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:24:06 pm
Whose fucking idea was it to start that front three in those positions? And what does Gakpo add to the team actually? He looks incredibly average. There's clearly a decent player there but that's what he is - decent.
Online diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #66 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm
Elliot off Nunez is a must...he is having no impact on the game
Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #67 on: Today at 01:24:44 pm
If we're not allowed to challenge for the ball, as it appears 'cause every time we do there's a free kick given, then we're fucked.

McManamanamanaman saying we have to stop giving away silly free kicks - we're not giving away free kicks, they're being awarded for players lobbing themselves on the deck.  We have no control over that.

Jorginho launching himself on the deck in their box sums it up.  And Michael Oliver (never trust a man with two first names) fell for it. 
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #68 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:20:22 pm
Our set piece defending is going to get punished if we don't sort ourselves out.

Not helped when we keep giving away unnecessary corners, and cheap free-kicks around our box. Gomez and Konate are nowhere near getting a head on the ball, I can't understand how, particularly Konate.

Our confidence is so low, senior players are misplacing simple passes and shooting wildly. They're not helping the younger players.

Milner has been very good I thought, and the midfield changes have managed to cut down on the opposition slicing through us so easily, Chelsea seem to be relying on the longer pass over the top.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • SPQR
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #69 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm
As someone else said, this looks like a mid-table clash. Replace both us and Chelsea with Villa and Crystal Palace and the quality of football would have been just about the same.
Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #70 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm
Could do with not hitting those percentage high looping crosses into the box. Completely pointless with a minimal aerial threat.
Online Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #71 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm
Shit passing, no penetration. Really slow in transition. Same as usual
Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #72 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm
After the improvement in midweek, its back to being mediocre. And when I say mediocre, I mean shite.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,363
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #73 on: Today at 01:25:15 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:24:06 pm
Whose fucking idea was it to start that front three in those positions? And what does Gakpo add to the team actually? He looks incredibly average. There's clearly a decent player there but that's what he is - decent.

Decent or average ?
Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #74 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm
Was feeling horny, watched that half an hour ago, it killed my erection.

Please, attack more you Mighty Reds!! Don't keep losing the ball.

This is so depressing.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,215
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #75 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:50 pm
So those that know. What is Gakpo actually good at?

It's posts like these that remind me why I was starting to avoid the half-time threads.  :-\

Also, he actually started our best move of the game, which should have been better finished off.
Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #76 on: Today at 01:25:26 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:23:29 pm
What has happened to Salahs touch? Seriously just cant seem to be able to do the basics right. Been extremely poor for about 3 or 4 games running. And Gakpo not impressive

Probably 33 or 34 games running
Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #77 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm
We are fucked without that counter press, so ordinary in possession. Without that counter press and keeping teams penned into there own half we are shown for what many of our players are which is technically limited. We need better footballers if we can't press anymore. Seem to be coached into playing long balls as well
Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #78 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:21:50 pm

What's with Mo though? I can't believe he hasn't taken Cucurella on as he's shite. Instead he opts to pass it back or look for another team mate. Put Núñez on sooner rather than later, at least he'll give their defenders something to think about.

Mate he hasn't tried to take anyone on all season.
Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Reply #79 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:25:05 pm
As someone else said, this looks like a mid-table clash. Replace both us and Chelsea with Villa and Crystal Palace and the quality of football would have been just about the same.

Because this is the quality of players we have now
