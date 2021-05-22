« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:19:43 pm
I mean you could just go watch his press conference and form your own opinion. For me he seems to be indicating the the players weren't giving the level of effort required two weeks ago and there is progress in that now that level of effort is being given. A cynical person would think that there are some real issues behind the scenes in the locker room to elicit those types of comments. A positive person would like that there is progress. Take your pick.
No doubt hes losing patience with some players. Henderson has admitted hes struggled to get going after the World Cup mentally. Fabinho has been dropped for an 18 year old - when has anything like that happened under Klopp? Imagine Virgil getting dropped for Koumetio, or Salah being dropped for Doak. He usually sticks by senior players who are underperforming or being criticised, but I think hes finally snapped.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
No doubt hes losing patience with some players. Henderson has admitted hes struggled to get going after the World Cup mentally. Fabinho has been dropped for an 18 year old - when has anything like that happened under Klopp? Imagine Virgil getting dropped for Koumetio, or Salah being dropped for Doak. He usually sticks by senior players who are underperforming or being criticised, but I think hes finally snapped.
Have you got a link to that Henderson interview? I didnt watch the world cup but i did read about it and Henderson got rave reviews. What the fuck is he struggling over?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:13:32 pm
Milner was by far the best smartest hardest and two footededest player on either team. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
The young Chelsea signing, Mudryk, looked pacy when he came on. I must admit that I had never heard of him before this month, and on looking him up, it's astonishing how little football he has actually played.
Any ideas on what warrants his huge fee? Was he much sought after by many teams? The whole transfer seems a little strange.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #484 on: Today at 12:41:45 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
The young Chelsea signing, Mudryk, looked pacy when he came on. I must admit that I had never heard of him before this month, and on looking him up, it's astonishing how little football he has actually played.
Any ideas on what warrants his huge fee? Was he much sought after by many teams? The whole transfer seems a little strange.


Wide forwards are the in-thing at the moment, inflated by what happened in the summer and he'd twerked with Arsenal so hard, Chelsea needed to up the fee. The situation in Ukraine and his performances in the CL have put him in to the spotlight. Someone in the thread said he reminded them of Traore - not sure I'd go that far as he looks to have way better technique, but he had a lot of space in our game today and is very raw. There's a player in there, but that price tag will follow up around unfortunately.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #485 on: Today at 01:02:19 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
I must be one of the few here that thought we played quite well. Irrespective of Chelseas recent form they played well. There was never going to be much space or time on the ball and so I thought we did everything we could. Too many people seem to ignore the way the other team played and want to be negative for the sake of it. A point today was fair and I didnt see any poor performances.

Just watched it and I tend to agree with you. Chelsea were allover us first 20 but that was about it. We got to grips with them and were the better team for the rest of the game for me. Lacked a bit of the killer instinct in the box. Defence played well. Bajcetic was ok. He'll come on a lot from a game like that. Chelsea might not be in great form but they have a lot of good players. Unlike many here I have no complaints about Gakpo. (Other than finishing). Goodnight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #486 on: Today at 01:06:47 am
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:02:19 am
Just watched it and I tend to agree with you. Chelsea were allover us first 20 but that was about it. We got to grips with them and were the better team for the rest of the game for me. Lacked a bit of the killer instinct in the box. Defence played well. Bajcetic was ok. He'll come on a lot from a game like that. Chelsea might not be in great form but they have a lot of good players. Unlike many here I have no complaints about Gakpo. (Other than finishing). Goodnight.

Yep, it was small incremental improvements. We never pressed high and that meant we were compact in midfield. Id happily take more performances and results like that.

What it did illustrate is that all the fans who talked about sitting back and hitting on the counter, they really have no interest in that. Lots of fans have talked about the quality on show in Feb and May 2022 and how we have fallen. Clearly it showed that actually most of them have no interest in the slog it will take to get back to those levels and want us to become great straight away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #487 on: Today at 01:26:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
Think its important to remember he costs about £80m. Seen people crying over signing Gakpo over him and Gakpo cost less than half what that guy cost both in fee and probably wages. He is so far and away not the sort of player we would buy.

I meant in terms of his skill set, not price tag.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #488 on: Today at 08:34:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Have you got a link to that Henderson interview? I didnt watch the world cup but i did read about it and Henderson got rave reviews. What the fuck is he struggling over?
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1616438394057379841
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #489 on: Today at 09:08:31 am
Personally still think on the ball we are atrocious with cycling the ball forwards. Too often its the ball is with the back line and they look up and dont make any progress further forward and instead pass it sideways and we lose momentum. As a team weve just completely fallen off the cliff edge in our attacking play and its a sign that significant changes are needed. They should happen now but clearly this isnt going to happen now and as such were sticking with what we have which is a significant gamble.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #490 on: Today at 09:30:47 am
thing is, we ALL KNOW about the problems off the pitch the problems with the owners money injuries form etc etc fucking etc

but there's still 11 professional (not fucking players from the lower leagues) footballers on that pitch and i (hopefully) we expect more

yep, maybe not to win the league but to play with passion and heart and not just go through the motions

robbo yesterday wasn't great but man when he showed his anger (not whinging about some fucking throw in) on the pitch it really lifted the crowd - that's what i want to see some fucking passion - money can't buy that
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #491 on: Today at 09:36:53 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:30:47 am
thing is, we ALL KNOW about the problems off the pitch the problems with the owners money injuries form etc etc fucking etc

but there's still 11 professional (not fucking players from the lower leagues) footballers on that pitch and i (hopefully) we expect more

yep, maybe not to win the league but to play with passion and heart and not just go through the motions

robbo yesterday wasn't great but man when he showed his anger (not whinging about some fucking throw in) on the pitch it really lifted the crowd - that's what i want to see some fucking passion - money can't buy that

Fully agree. Think the problem is the players are gassed, which is bonkers really given the club should have conditioned the team better to counter it. That lack of energy is impacting on us, a Jurgen Klopp side is all about the pressing off the ball and being direct and quick when on it but all of the players barring Andy Robertson and to some extent James Milner recently arent doing it. If you want to press that manically then you need the whole team to do it, at the moment we just sit off when out of possession.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #492 on: Today at 09:52:37 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Have you got a link to that Henderson interview? I didnt watch the world cup but i did read about it and Henderson got rave reviews. What the fuck is he struggling over?
At a guess maybe the hangover of missing out yet again on the league and CL trophies at the final fence? The fact that his age has very clearly caught up with him, and seriously impacting his game? The realisation that he won't get another opportunity to hit those heights again.

Not sure what the World Cup has to do with it or "rave reviews". Playing part-time for England across 3 weeks or so in Nov/Dec, in a warm weather environment, against poor-level opposition, with no pressure having relinquished all responsible duties to a mouth-breathing media favourite, and all under a limp feckless manager with all the vibe of a substitute PE teacher, isn't exactly the same crucible of pressure and expectation that comes with captaining a struggling Klopp-led Liverpool in the PL and CL.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #493 on: Today at 10:04:39 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:52:37 am
At a guess maybe the hangover of missing out yet again on the league and CL trophies at the final fence? The fact that his age has very clearly caught up with him, and seriously impacting his game? The realisation that he won't get another opportunity to hit those heights again.

Not sure what the World Cup has to do with it or "rave reviews". Playing part-time for England across 3 weeks or so in Nov/Dec, in a warm weather environment, against poor-level opposition, with no pressure having relinquished all responsible duties to a mouth-breathing media favourite, and all under a limp feckless manager with all the vibe of a substitute PE teacher, isn't exactly the same crucible of pressure and expectation that comes with captaining a struggling Klopp-led Liverpool in the PL and CL.

Maybe not but he still has a lot of pressure on him for England. Also, there are players still performing in our team who also lost these finals and some of them are still going.

Thing is if Henderson's leadership is affected then he has very little going for him in our side and it makes the contract extension even worse in hindsight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #494 on: Today at 10:14:08 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:08:31 am
Personally still think on the ball we are atrocious with cycling the ball forwards. Too often its the ball is with the back line and they look up and dont make any progress further forward and instead pass it sideways and we lose momentum. As a team weve just completely fallen off the cliff edge in our attacking play and its a sign that significant changes are needed. They should happen now but clearly this isnt going to happen now and as such were sticking with what we have which is a significant gamble.

Trent got slaughtered post match for his passing, it was poor that's fair enough but it seems when we are in possession one of three things happen with regularity. Our short passing is largely sideways, as we are fairly easy to press this leads to players in close proximity to each other losing the ball and then they are out of the game for that phase. A good example of this is seen when it happens between Thiago, Robbo and Elliott yesterday.

When we go direct it's usually just down the flanks, it's rarely effective and when it works there's no overload or anything to drag the opposition out of position, it's just a case of defending one on one and it's quite straight forward in that sense to defend against with the personnel we have right now.

Then we do what Trent did yesterday and tries to progress the ball forward quicker but it sometimes feels like it has to be eye of the needle stuff, or it has to be super accurate. I feel like we can't drag the opposition into areas where they are uncomfortable, teams seem super comfortable defending against us. The passing lanes we go for are predictable, from front to back we are easy to read. This is why I'm not convinced Diaz and Jota transform our season because although they have individual qualities which will help, It's clear that we are being trained to progress the ball a certain way and it's just not effective at all and If this is the future without that successful counter press then we are in for a world of pain.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #495 on: Today at 10:23:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:39 am
Maybe not but he still has a lot of pressure on him for England. Also, there are players still performing in our team who also lost these finals and some of them are still going.

Thing is if Henderson's leadership is affected then he has very little going for him in our side and it makes the contract extension even worse in hindsight.
Pressure on him for England? Does he? Really? Disagree.

Other players who lost those finals, still performing? Like who? Thiago (who played in Paris despite being clearly gimped by injury) is arguably the only player not to have shown a drop off this season.

I agree about Hendo's contract though, said it at the time (especially as we weren't giving a far superior midfielder in Gini what he wanted whilst inexplicably trusting in Ox and Keita) but drowned out by the chorus of disapproval. Sentiment is not always a good thing, something it seems we are learning the hard way.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #496 on: Today at 10:25:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:39 am
Maybe not but he still has a lot of pressure on him for England. Also, there are players still performing in our team who also lost these finals and some of them are still going.

Thing is if Henderson's leadership is affected then he has very little going for him in our side and it makes the contract extension even worse in hindsight.

The whole "we need to keep Henderson and Milner to set the standards" idea isn't really working this season, as there's no standards being set on the pitch.

We went through this with Gerrard and Carragher for years when their legs went.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #497 on: Today at 10:28:48 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:23:02 am
Pressure on him for England? Does he? Really? Disagree.

Other players who lost those finals, still performing? Like who? Thiago (who played in Paris despite being clearly gimped by injury) is arguably the only player not to have shown a drop off this season.

I agree about Hendo's contract though, said it at the time (especially as we weren't giving a far superior midfielder in Gini what he wanted whilst inexplicably trusting in Ox and Keita) but drowned out by the chorus of disapproval. Sentiment is not always a good thing, something it seems we are learning the hard way.

I'm sorry but I cannot agree with your last paragraph, at the time of his extension he was still a regular starter in the line up. It would be his last extension before we would begin to phase him out but it would also have given us time to find a replacement for him, who could then have been used for a moment like now. No one anticipated the likes of Henderson and Fab dropping off the way they have this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #498 on: Today at 10:30:35 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:42 am
The whole "we need to keep Henderson and Milner to set the standards" idea isn't really working this season, as there's no standards being set on the pitch.

We went through this with Gerrard and Carragher for years when their legs went.

No one could have anticipated the drop of in performance of the team as a whole this season though. I still think there a mitigating circumstances which have caused this to happen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #499 on: Today at 10:34:29 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:28:48 am
I'm sorry but I cannot agree with your last paragraph, at the time of his extension he was still a regular starter in the line up. It would be his last extension before we would begin to phase him out but it would also have given us time to find a replacement for him, who could then have been used for a moment like now. No one anticipated the likes of Henderson and Fab dropping off the way they have this season.
Maybe but was still an unusually lengthy extension. There's also an argument to be had that Hendo's drop-off wouldn't be as noticeable (or damaging) if those two I mentioned had actually stepped up. As for Fabinho, I'm not convinced he's permanently shot, just think his performances have been hampered by having to pick up the slack of those around him, and not being up to that task.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #500 on: Today at 10:35:14 am
The player who has never given up or hidden is Thiago.

Poor guy looks like our sole midfielder at times and is always giving 100%. 

Put 2 other decent midfielders around him and he would be even better.

Top player who takes risks to try to get the team going.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #501 on: Today at 10:39:25 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:34:29 am
Maybe but was still an unusually lengthy extension. There's also an argument to be had that Hendo's drop-off wouldn't be as noticeable (or damaging) if those two I mentioned had actually stepped up. As for Fabinho, I'm not convinced he's permanently shot, just think his performances have been hampered by having to pick up the slack of those around him, and not being up to that task.

Yes, but the point I'm making with the mitigating circumstances is the fact that right to the end of last season we were in three competitions (having won one cup), it meant none of the players could take it easy. Then you have the fact that the season begins earlier than normal, it didn't surprise me about the team as a whole lacking energy in the early games. Players need proper rest between seasons especially after a full-on one like last season, but we didn't get that. No one could have anticipated how much that might affect the players early on in the season. It is perhaps why we should have mixed the team more in the early stages, but hindsight is easy isn't it?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #502 on: Today at 10:43:51 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:25 am
but hindsight is easy isn't it?
For us as fans, yes, but with their obvious advantages given combined decades of professional experience in elite sport, I'd have expected a little more contingency planning from Klopp and the medical/performance/analytics/recruitment teams at the club.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #503 on: Today at 10:51:38 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:28:48 am
I'm sorry but I cannot agree with your last paragraph, at the time of his extension he was still a regular starter in the line up. It would be his last extension before we would begin to phase him out but it would also have given us time to find a replacement for him, who could then have been used for a moment like now. No one anticipated the likes of Henderson and Fab dropping off the way they have this season.

They've tried to do that with Bellingham/Tchouameni, but the fixation on Bellingham seems to have led us to write off an entire season, along with FSG's usual parsimony. Added to not replacing Wijnaldum when he left in 2021 and spending years without any natural cover for Fabinho.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #504 on: Today at 11:14:14 am
One thing I dont understand is the approach all teams used to have in the main, if a player is in the last 2 years of their contract they either sign or get sold so that we recoup some of our investment. 

We have had too many situations of contracts being negotiated to the last moment, its just really poor.  We lose the player for a pittance.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #505 on: Today at 11:17:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:06:47 am
Yep, it was small incremental improvements. We never pressed high and that meant we were compact in midfield. Id happily take more performances and results like that.

What it did illustrate is that all the fans who talked about sitting back and hitting on the counter, they really have no interest in that. Lots of fans have talked about the quality on show in Feb and May 2022 and how we have fallen. Clearly it showed that actually most of them have no interest in the slog it will take to get back to those levels and want us to become great straight away.

Yeah. It was the same against Wolves. Not the full-court press of old.

Fine by me as a temporary measure to stop the bleeding. Get back to being hard to beat and build from there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #506 on: Today at 11:32:46 am
Clean sheet and a good result really after the most bent refereeing I've seen this season

Oliver is a fucking cheat. c*nt
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #507 on: Today at 11:38:16 am
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 11:14:14 am
One thing I dont understand is the approach all teams used to have in the main, if a player is in the last 2 years of their contract they either sign or get sold so that we recoup some of our investment. 

We have had too many situations of contracts being negotiated to the last moment, its just really poor.  We lose the player for a pittance.

Players aren't slaves. It is up to them if they get sold or not.

There is very little incentive for players to move on when you have a sell-to-buy policy. Ideally, you bring in their replacement they stop getting game time and move on. To do that you need an initial investment.

We lose players for a pittance because they are still needed right up until they leave. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #508 on: Today at 11:39:36 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:38:16 am
We lose players for a pittance because they are still needed right up until they leave. 
Keita being the most current example. Should have cut our losses and reinvested his sale a while ago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #509 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:39:36 am
Keita being the most current example. Should have cut our losses and reinvested his sale a while ago.

I think the best comparison is the contrast between the forwards and midfield.

Bringing in Diaz and Nunez allowed us to recoup £50m by moving on Mane and Minamino. Without the investment in attackers then Mane and Taki would have moved on frees this summer.

We could have done the same with the midfield. An initial investment could have been partially recouped by moving on the likes of Ox and Keita. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #510 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:02:27 pm
I think the best comparison is the contrast between the forwards and midfield.

Bringing in Diaz and Nunez allowed us to recoup £50m by moving on Mane and Minamino. Without the investment in attackers then Mane and Taki would have moved on frees this summer.

We could have done the same with the midfield. An initial investment could have been partially recouped by moving on the likes of Ox and Keita.

If Mane hadn't pushed to go we'd have allowed him to see out his last year at least if a contract wasn't agreed. Minamino barely got a kick for us most of the time so was always going to want first team football.

We were soft with the likes of Keita and Ox. If they'd asked to go (like Mane) we'd have let them go.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #511 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:06:53 pm
If Mane hadn't pushed to go we'd have allowed him to see out his last year at least if a contract wasn't agreed. Minamino barely got a kick for us most of the time so was always going to want first team football.

We were soft with the likes of Keita and Ox. If they'd asked to go (like Mane) we'd have let them go.



Would Mane have been so keen to leave if Diaz hadn't come in and taken his place on the left though.

Why would Ox and Keita push to leave when they are getting minutes ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #512 on: Today at 12:26:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:23 pm
Would Mane have been so keen to leave if Diaz hadn't come in and taken his place on the left though.

Why would Ox and Keita push to leave when they are getting minutes ?
Come on man, Mane informed the club in 2021 summer that he was giving one more year and he wanted to leave, hence not extending his contract.

Diaz was bought as a Mane replacement - but you know that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Reply #513 on: Today at 12:27:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:23 pm
Would Mane have been so keen to leave if Diaz hadn't come in and taken his place on the left though.

Why would Ox and Keita push to leave when they are getting minutes ?

they bought DIaz cos Mane told them he wanted out.
