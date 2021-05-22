Personally still think on the ball we are atrocious with cycling the ball forwards. Too often its the ball is with the back line and they look up and dont make any progress further forward and instead pass it sideways and we lose momentum. As a team weve just completely fallen off the cliff edge in our attacking play and its a sign that significant changes are needed. They should happen now but clearly this isnt going to happen now and as such were sticking with what we have which is a significant gamble.



Trent got slaughtered post match for his passing, it was poor that's fair enough but it seems when we are in possession one of three things happen with regularity. Our short passing is largely sideways, as we are fairly easy to press this leads to players in close proximity to each other losing the ball and then they are out of the game for that phase. A good example of this is seen when it happens between Thiago, Robbo and Elliott yesterday.When we go direct it's usually just down the flanks, it's rarely effective and when it works there's no overload or anything to drag the opposition out of position, it's just a case of defending one on one and it's quite straight forward in that sense to defend against with the personnel we have right now.Then we do what Trent did yesterday and tries to progress the ball forward quicker but it sometimes feels like it has to be eye of the needle stuff, or it has to be super accurate. I feel like we can't drag the opposition into areas where they are uncomfortable, teams seem super comfortable defending against us. The passing lanes we go for are predictable, from front to back we are easy to read. This is why I'm not convinced Diaz and Jota transform our season because although they have individual qualities which will help, It's clear that we are being trained to progress the ball a certain way and it's just not effective at all and If this is the future without that successful counter press then we are in for a world of pain.