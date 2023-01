We had a defence that had a 37yr old full back and a 4th choice centre back



We had a makeshift Mid-field with a 18yr old who wouldn't normally start, an injury prone player who is probably on his way in the summer and a Class act who I thought was our best player.



We had a makeshift Attack with a new player who up to now hasn't hit the ground running, a player who two or three years a go would of scored when dribbling and cutting in on the right and a likeable lad who is better on the other side and didn't really get involved too much.



Everything has been said a million times and Klopp knows where we have gone wrong but long term injuries have killed us.



We have had a wonderful five years and like an awful lot of clubs it all ends one day. We have had Great Times for a long time first in the 60's with Shanks but even the Great man kept too many players past their best until Shanks built a second Great Team in the early 70's



Paisley gave us another marvelous ten years along with Fagin and then Kenny had a Dream Team.

Even the likable Roy Evans and Souness gave us cups and Rafa gave us probably The Best Night of our lives.

Jurgen built The Best Team in the World a few years ago and will do again no doubt.

We are all very very Lucky.