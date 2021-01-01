« previous next »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
So I don't think Top 4 is doable anymore, so I am more looking into the last few games to shore ourselves up, prepare for next year, and look to bed in Bajcetic, Gakpo, Nunez, Elliott, Carvalho, etc.

With today I think we were more solid which was good, midfield was improved even if that doesn't add up to much, attack was poor but looked better with Nunez, and CB's looked better (again not huge but still)

Without the pressure we can work on ourselves for the future, and just look at this game by game and enjoy the games for what they are rather than what we can play for this year.

So not brilliant but better today, and just keep improving, and I would say keep playing Bajcetic.

Also as mad as it sounds, I have a feeling Gakpo may look better in Midfield. He just doesn't massively look like a fit for us in attack but he has clear skill, quick feet, and a good pass. Maybe it is just the bias from Gini who was a winger in Holland as far as I remember and then pivoted in his early to mid 20's to midfield.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:53:24 pm
Surprised that people are ok with today. This was our chance to keep fighting for a top 4 spot and we dropped points at home against the worst Chelsea side I've seen in years. Who is going to come to us when we are playing in conference league and we don't even offer inflated wages like United ?

Sure the Chelsea fans are saying the same, investment and players back from injury is what's needed.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:41:32 pm
...No wonder FSG want to sell. They are going to lose out on 60-90 million by not being in the CL.

But it's FSGs fault we are in this position. It's their unwillingness to invest adequately at crucial times that has led to the situation we now in. We are reaping the crop FSG have sown.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not an FSG basher. They've done a lot of good in my opinion and I've said so over the years. But their mistakes have to be acknowledged too.
Online kennedy81

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:49:57 pm
They have won last 3
Barca beat them in the Super Cup last week, I watched it and Madrid were shite.
Online LiamG

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
No champions league is a massive deal breaker for many players. Who is going to come to us without champions league football ? We can't even offer inflated wages like Chelsea and United to attract to players without champions league.

I mean Arsenal seem to of done ok without it
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Syntexity on Today at 02:39:21 pm
Ref was shite.

Poor perfomance, but atleast some positives. We are were we are, and its a pretty fair reflection based on what we are seeing. But our midfield looked better, attack was poor. Nunez atleast back to hopefully cause and create some chaos and goals. Salah is just so poor infront of the goal now.

Looking at Mudryk, he looks something special. To bad he play for these c*nts.

We have a lot to improve, so much really. But struggle to see us do much from here and out. Sadly not enough quality all through the club lately, from the players and staff, to the owners. Its sad too see how the downfall has been so rapid.
Go and have a lie down lad. Then give your head a wobble.
Lack of quality from the staff?
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 02:50:20 pm
Imagine we had jota and diaz today instead of Gakpo and Elliott? they are going to make a hell of a difference when they come back from injuries

That's why you have a squad though isn't it. I feel like everyone is clinging to the hope that when Diaz and Jota get back we are going to turn into the Liverpool of 3 or 4 years back. When really only Diaz gets in the starting 11 because you'd expect Klopp to go with Nunez and Salah when everyone is fit.

We had enough quality out there today to do better but we looked completely devoid of ideas. Doesn't matter if Diaz and Jota come back when we can't even play the ball out from the back or we play aimless balls up top.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 02:56:26 pm
I mean Arsenal seem to of done ok without it

By spending loads and loads.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:54:49 pm
Its a mirage weve been lucky not to concede in both games and weve given up attacking threat to slightly improve but not really defensively

We've had 4 first team forwards out in both games and a new signing settling in and shifted about to compensate. A limp attack is the result of that.

Defensively will be a struggle until we sort the midfield which requires new signings
Online DelTrotter

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
No champions league is a massive deal breaker for many players. Who is going to come to us without champions league football ? We can't even offer inflated wages like Chelsea and United to attract to players without champions league.

Loads of top quality players would love to join us, there's plenty to go around. Whether the owners spend the money is another matter entirely though.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:55:10 pm
Yeah, they're 3 points off the top of the table whilst we sit on 8th miles away from a CL spot with no discernible identity having last won weeks ago. An apt comparison.

You are in your element whenever we struggle, I always get the impression you enjoy it way more than us being successful.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
No champions league is a massive deal breaker for many players. Who is going to come to us without champions league football ? We can't even offer inflated wages like Chelsea and United to attract to players without champions league.
That's bollocks. Players will see it as a one-off. Others teams sign players without it. Why not us? Or are you believing FSG's mouthpieces?
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
No champions league is a massive deal breaker for many players. Who is going to come to us without champions league football ? We can't even offer inflated wages like Chelsea and United to attract to players without champions league.

Yes because there' no good midfielders we can buy without Champions League football. Fuck off!  ::)
Online LiamG

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:54:10 pm
Good thing we spent our January budget on a winger who gives us what we're missing in Jota and Diaz :D

in an ideal world we bed gakpo in, with them two fit we can do that but he's had to be thrown in as we have nothing else
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:54:49 pm
Its a mirage weve been lucky not to concede in both games and weve given up attacking threat to slightly improve but not really defensively

Yep - Chelsea had multiple in the box touches and chances the last 15 mins.
Online arabliverpool90

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Who cares if United are shite or not ? They will still be playing in the Champions league which will make them more attractive option than us . Remember Nunez rejected them and choose because of the Champions league.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:55:40 pm
So I don't think Top 4 is doable anymore, so I am more looking into the last few games to shore ourselves up, prepare for next year, and look to bed in Bajcetic, Gakpo, Nunez, Elliott, Carvalho, etc.

With today I think we were more solid which was good, midfield was improved even if that doesn't add up to much, attack was poor but looked better with Nunez, and CB's looked better (again not huge but still)

Without the pressure we can work on ourselves for the future, and just look at this game by game and enjoy the games for what they are rather than what we can play for this year.

So not brilliant but better today, and just keep improving, and I would say keep playing Bajcetic.

Also as mad as it sounds, I have a feeling Gakpo may look better in Midfield. He just doesn't massively look like a fit for us in attack but he has clear skill, quick feet, and a good pass. Maybe it is just the bias from Gini who was a winger in Holland as far as I remember and then pivoted in his early to mid 20's to midfield.

Was surprised we didn't push Gakpo back when Nunez came on for Keita.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:40:12 pm
When has Mo ever been effective playing centrally though? It's been tried and he's never looked great.

Hes not looking great out wide either though? We played 2 players out of position upfront today to accommodate Mo in his fav position.
Online Lord Roger Hunt

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:47:39 pm
We aren't in this position because of the midfield. It's the same midfield that was on the brink of history 6 months ago. There's a lot more to it than that.

So close to being 'legends' last season, playing every possible game only to fall at the last two hurdles, must have been soul-destroying.

To expect them to just 'go again' this season is unrealistic - they'll be physically, mentally and emotionally knackered, and it's being shown by the way they're playing...
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:57:24 pm
Loads of top quality players would love to join us, there's plenty to go around. Whether the owners spend the money is another matter entirely though.

We've consistently finished top 4 and spent fuck all anyway.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Lord Roger Hunt on Today at 02:59:19 pm
So close to being 'legends' last season, playing every possible game only to fall at the last two hurdles, must have been soul-destroying.

To expect them to just 'go again' this season is unrealistic - they'll be physically, mentally and emotionally knackered, and it's being shown in the way they're playing...

Its not unrealistic really its what top teams do, with the right investment.
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:57:26 pm
You are in your element whenever we struggle, I always get the impression you enjoy it way more than us being successful.

Whilst you live in some sort of distorted reality/la la land singing with your fingers in your ears refusing to accept the truth. I suppose we all have our negatives.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Worst Chelsea side I've seen in years

Really? They have spent a fortune and have at least 2 good players in every position. Their recent form has been awful but they still are a good team. Today they played well especially their defence and midfield. We matched them mostly but we didnt really have much in attack which is mainly due to Jota, Diaz and Firmino being injured plus Núñez coming back from injury.

Our performance was good and our midfield was much better today than it has been. Konate and Gomez had good games. We didnt really look like winning but the performance was much better than it has been recently and on a par with the Wolves game.
Online arabliverpool90

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:57:43 pm
That's bollocks. Players will see it as a one-off. Others teams sign players without it. Why not us? Or are you believing FSG's mouthpieces?

Nunez choose us because of the champions league football. Also other teams offer better wages than us, I'm talking about the top 6 teams.
Online Redric1970

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 02:56:26 pm
I mean Arsenal seem to of done ok without it

Yep. But they have spent nearly £300mil more than us in the last 5 years getting to where they are now a team on the up, despite no champions league football and turning over nearly £300mil less than us this year and low and behold not owned by a country.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #345 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm »
Moving Elliott to midfield didnt work, again.

It never does, he simply does not have the speed or physicality to play there, the opposition automatically have more time in midfield and start to dominate. I don't like criticising Klopp however I honestly cannot see what he sees to justify continuing to play him there, I'm utterly flummoxed.
Online CS111

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:58:11 pm
Who cares if United are shite or not ? They will still be playing in the Champions league which will make them more attractive option than us . Remember Nunez rejected them and choose because of the Champions league.
Some people would call that unlucky
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 02:56:26 pm
I mean Arsenal seem to of done ok without it

After about 5-6 years in the wilderness.
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:36:00 pm
Klopp gets a 10/10 for today then?

try being respectful to the manager thats done so much for this club, thatd be a good starting place for you.
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Write these players and manager off at your own peril.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Lord Roger Hunt on Today at 02:59:19 pm
So close to being 'legends' last season, playing every possible game only to fall at the last two hurdles, must have been soul-destroying.

To expect them to just 'go again' this season is unrealistic - they'll be physically, mentally and emotionally knackered, and it's being shown by the way they're playing...

Give them the year off then.
Online Xanderzone

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
No champions league is a massive deal breaker for many players. Who is going to come to us without champions league football ? We can't even offer inflated wages like Chelsea and United to attract to players without champions league.

Yeah FSG will use no CL as a reason not to spend.

But then they'll be reminded about how United signed Casemiro from the European Champions and how Arsenal signed Jesus and Zinchenko from the Premier League winners.

So yeah, they can shove that recycled excuse up their c*nts aswell.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:00:02 pm
Whilst you live in some sort of distorted reality/la la land singing with your fingers in your ears refusing to accept the truth. I suppose we all have our negatives.

The truth is you've always been full of shit.  :P
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:00:45 pm
It never does, he simply does not have the speed or physicality to play there, the opposition automatically have more time in midfield and start to dominate. I don't like criticising Klopp however I honestly cannot see what he sees to justify continuing to play him there, I'm utterly flummoxed.

Yeah Keita was having more involvement in the game than him, yet its Keita who comes off?
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:00:45 pm
It never does, he simply does not have the speed or physicality to play there, the opposition automatically have more time in midfield and start to dominate. I don't like criticising Klopp however I honestly cannot see what he sees to justify continuing to play him there, I'm utterly flummoxed.

Should have moved Gakpo back not Elliott.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:00:02 pm
Whilst you live in some sort of distorted reality/la la land singing with your fingers in your ears refusing to accept the truth. I suppose we all have our negatives.

I've never denied that we have issues at present it's pretty obvious to everyone. But there are no miracle cures this season so deal with it instead of filling this place up with ultra negative posts endlessly.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Chelsea
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:27:38 pm
Well done to anyone who stayed awake for the full game. Great effort.
That was fucking dire.
Stayed awake, I was on the edge of my seat at the end, would of took 0-0 with 30 minutes to go.
