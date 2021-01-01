So I don't think Top 4 is doable anymore, so I am more looking into the last few games to shore ourselves up, prepare for next year, and look to bed in Bajcetic, Gakpo, Nunez, Elliott, Carvalho, etc.



With today I think we were more solid which was good, midfield was improved even if that doesn't add up to much, attack was poor but looked better with Nunez, and CB's looked better (again not huge but still)



Without the pressure we can work on ourselves for the future, and just look at this game by game and enjoy the games for what they are rather than what we can play for this year.



So not brilliant but better today, and just keep improving, and I would say keep playing Bajcetic.



Also as mad as it sounds, I have a feeling Gakpo may look better in Midfield. He just doesn't massively look like a fit for us in attack but he has clear skill, quick feet, and a good pass. Maybe it is just the bias from Gini who was a winger in Holland as far as I remember and then pivoted in his early to mid 20's to midfield.