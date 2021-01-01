Roasted Veg
That is a top tip. Weve been doing that recently. Makes things like stir fried rice a very quick meal to prepare at tea time
this is the best veggie thing for a Sunday roast (the meat eaters will be begging for a slice) Cranks nut roast
:
1 Onion
1oz Butter or marge
8oz Mixed nuts
4oz Wholemeal bread
1/2 pt Veggie Stock
2tsp Yeast Extract
1tsp Mixed Herbs
Chop the onion and sauté in the butter until transparent.
Grind the nuts and bread together in a liquidizer until quite fine.
Heat the stock and yeast extract to boiling point, then combine all the ingredients together and mix well the mixture should be fairly slack - season with S&P
Turn into a greased shallow baking dish, level the surface and bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 minutes until golden brown.
Serve with Veggie gravy https://cranks.co.uk/recipes/nut-roast/