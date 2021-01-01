

Roasted Veg





That is a top tip. Weve been doing that recently. Makes things like stir fried rice a very quick meal to prepare at tea timethis is the best veggie thing for a Sunday roast (the meat eaters will be begging for a slice)1 Onion1oz Butter or marge8oz Mixed nuts4oz Wholemeal bread1/2 pt Veggie Stock2tsp Yeast Extract1tsp Mixed HerbsChop the onion and sauté in the butter until transparent.Grind the nuts and bread together in a liquidizer until quite fine.Heat the stock and yeast extract to boiling point, then combine all the ingredients together and mix well  the mixture should be fairly slack - season with S&PTurn into a greased shallow baking dish, level the surface and bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 minutes until golden brown.Serve with Veggie gravy