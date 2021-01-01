« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone  (Read 212 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« on: Yesterday at 07:09:54 pm »
Following on from posts in the climate change thread regarding changing our diets and some great recommendations for recipe books to get, I thought maybe some of our non meat eating members could also give us some of their go to recipes too.

As a meat eater I try to have a non meat/fish day occasionally but there's only so many risottos, spicy bean stews or vegetable curries you can make before getting bored so I'm after some inspiration.

Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • JFT 97
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:09:54 pm
Following on from posts in the climate change thread regarding changing our diets and some great recommendations for recipe books to get, I thought maybe some of our non meat eating members could also give us some of their go to recipes too.

As a meat eater I try to have a non meat/fish day occasionally but there's only so many risottos, spicy bean stews or vegetable curries you can make before getting bored so I'm after some inspiration.


This is a base mix I use to dive off into other recipes. Make several trays in the oven of roasted veg using peppers, courgettes, onions, aubergine, sweet potato, carrots etc with basic seasoning. After that put the veg into different meals. Roast veg lasagne with tomato and basil sauce. Add spinach for stuffed cannelloni pasta or blitz with toasted pine nuts and basil.  Away from pastas add mexican spices like cumin and cayenne pepper, kidney beans/cannellini beans to the veg with tomatoes to make enchiladas. Add roasted veg to rice for a jambalaya type mix with veggie sausages. Baked eggs using the veg and tomatoes with asparagus as your soldiers to dip in the egg.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
This is a base mix I use to dive off into other recipes. Make several trays in the oven of roasted veg using peppers, courgettes, onions, aubergine, sweet potato, carrots etc with basic seasoning. After that put the veg into different meals. Roast veg lasagne with tomato and basil sauce. Add spinach for stuffed cannelloni pasta or blitz with toasted pine nuts and basil.  Away from pastas add mexican spices like cumin and cayenne pepper, kidney beans/cannellini beans to the veg with tomatoes to make enchiladas. Add roasted veg to rice for a jambalaya type mix with veggie sausages.

Nice thanks.

I'd not thought to use them in that way as I use all those veg roasted for meat meals then use what's left with some veg stock to make soup. 

I guess they can be frozen once cooked to use another them another day?
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • JFT 97
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
Nice thanks.

I'd not thought to use them in that way as I use all those veg roasted for meat meals then use what's left with some veg stock to make soup. 

I guess they can be frozen once cooked to use another them another day?
Yep I freeze them although can't comment on mushrooms freezing as not a fan. They may not look the prettiest after freezing but as they are going back into a sauce etc I've not had a problem. Not a great fan of meat substitutes so this has become an alternative for me plus a great way to sneak in veg for a 3 year old and once roasted it's a quick meal.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Veggie Brekkie Bun

Toasted Bun (brioche or potato)
Fried Egg
Sauteed large field mushroom (whole)
Caramelized fried onions
Goats cheese
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:21:05 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm

Roasted Veg


That is a top tip. Weve been doing that recently. Makes things like stir fried rice a very quick meal to prepare at tea time

this is the best veggie thing for a Sunday roast (the meat eaters will be begging for a slice)
Cranks nut roast:

1 Onion
1oz Butter or marge
8oz Mixed nuts
4oz Wholemeal bread
1/2 pt Veggie Stock
2tsp Yeast Extract
1tsp Mixed Herbs

Chop the onion and sauté in the butter until transparent.
Grind the nuts and bread together in a liquidizer until quite fine.
Heat the stock and yeast extract to boiling point, then combine all the ingredients together and mix well  the mixture should be fairly slack - season with S&P
Turn into a greased shallow baking dish, level the surface and bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 minutes until golden brown.

Serve with Veggie gravy



https://cranks.co.uk/recipes/nut-roast/
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:52:51 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:21:05 am
That is a top tip. Weve been doing that recently. Makes things like stir fried rice a very quick meal to prepare at tea time

this is the best veggie thing for a Sunday roast (the meat eaters will be begging for a slice)
Cranks nut roast:

1 Onion
1oz Butter or marge
8oz Mixed nuts
4oz Wholemeal bread
1/2 pt Veggie Stock
2tsp Yeast Extract
1tsp Mixed Herbs

Chop the onion and sauté in the butter until transparent.
Grind the nuts and bread together in a liquidizer until quite fine.
Heat the stock and yeast extract to boiling point, then combine all the ingredients together and mix well  the mixture should be fairly slack - season with S&P
Turn into a greased shallow baking dish, level the surface and bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 minutes until golden brown.

Serve with Veggie gravy



https://cranks.co.uk/recipes/nut-roast/

I'm not keen on nuts but hubby loves them so what would be your go to mix?

From my own taste I'd guess that walnuts and/or almonds would be too overpowering?

Also is there anything to substitute the yeast extract?  It's not something I'd normally have in my cupboard or is it a staple for vegetarian cooking that I'd make regular use of it?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:56 am by reddebs »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:59:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Veggie Brekkie Bun

Toasted Bun (brioche or potato)
Fried Egg
Sauteed large field mushroom (whole)
Caramelized fried onions
Goats cheese

You're in Australia aren't you mate so what's a potato bun?

I'd find all that a strange combination too.  The first two or the last two would work fine but not all together 😊
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • IFWT
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:42:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:59:44 am
You're in Australia aren't you mate so what's a potato bun?

I'd find all that a strange combination too.  The first two or the last two would work fine but not all together 😊

Pretty sure a potato bun is a bun made with potato flour.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:42:28 am
Pretty sure a potato bun is a bun made with potato flour.

Thank you.  Do we have those in the UK?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,163
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,028
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
Delicious they are, potato buns. Also, oat ones. I use them with the Beyond Meat burgers.

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:23:25 pm
£4 for a bag of 6 https://loaf.ly/products/potato-buns?selling_plan=5085954105 

Recipe for them https://www.foodslut.co.uk/recipes/potato-buns

Holy crap £4 for 6! 

And that recipe sounds yuk!

Thanks for the info folks but I'll give that a miss I reckon 👍
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:26:08 pm
Delicious they are, potato buns. Also, oat ones. I use them with the Beyond Meat burgers.



They'd need to be for those prices but I'll stick to normal ones thanks 😁
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,028
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:38:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:32:13 pm
They'd need to be for those prices but I'll stick to normal ones thanks 😁
That's surprisingly expensive - even in Estonia they're only a couple of euros.....who knew Rob shopped in Waitrose, eh?!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,163
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:38:42 pm
That's surprisingly expensive - even in Estonia they're only a couple of euros.....who knew Rob shopped in Waitrose, eh?!

I did occasionally when we had one in Southport - Aldi man now
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,028
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:02:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:00:12 pm
I did occasionally when we had one in Southport - Aldi man now
Age shouldn't be a determining factor for where you shop, oh you meant.......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:19:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Holy crap £4 for 6! 

And that recipe sounds yuk!

Thanks for the info folks but I'll give that a miss I reckon 👍

It's a bacon and egg roll with the bacon replaced by mushroom and the cheddar slices subbed for goats cheese.

I was very sceptical until I got to eat it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:52:51 am
I'm not keen on nuts but hubby loves them so what would be your go to mix?
Also is there anything to substitute the yeast extract?

Any mixed nuts, if you use salted you don't need extra seasoning, the yeast is essential for Vegans because of the vitamins and it has got a nice savoury flavour but there's no need to buy any if you don't need the B vitamins - I think it's the same stuff they make Marmite with.

this is the one I use

Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vegetarian/Vegan recipes for everyone
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:52:51 am
I'm not keen on nuts but hubby loves them so what would be your go to mix?

From my own taste I'd guess that walnuts and/or almonds would be too overpowering?

Also is there anything to substitute the yeast extract?  It's not something I'd normally have in my cupboard or is it a staple for vegetarian cooking that I'd make regular use of it?

I use a mixture of almonds and cashews if I'm making a dark,chunky nut roast,otherwise I just use almonds.

You can use vegetable stock in some nut roasts,we get through a fair amount of yeast extract because I often use it to flavour soups.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 